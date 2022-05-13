God can bless in many ways

The skies were gray and it was drizzling outside as I drove along U.S. Highway 30.

Peace Lutheran Church was observing the National Day of Prayer and I was covering it.

On the way, I began thinking about another day.

It was sunny and the skies were blue that day in 2016. My buddy, Martha Hartman, and I were going on a cruise – something I’d never done before.

We weren’t on the ship for long when we learned they were having a drill. We followed a crew member onto the deck. There, passengers waited in short lines behind crew members, each holding a number.

If the ship ever got in trouble and we had to leave, we’d need to find the crew member with our assigned number and wait in line for further instructions.

There was no trouble that morning – or any other day during our cruise – but I remember standing in line with Martha.

And I remember my feelings that day.

It had been three years since my husband, Chuck, died and it still felt like all my insides were sagging. I’d been praying for a dream to come true—one I suspected wouldn’t happen for a long time.

While I looked forward to the cruise, I still carried a weight inside of me.

Two friendly women stood behind us in the line.

I started a conversation with them and I still don’t remember what precipitated my comment, but I recall talking about waiting for my Promised Land.

“Any time you have a good day, that’s your Promised Land,” one of the women said.

Her friend wore a smile almost as wide as her face.

“The joy of the Lord is your strength,” she said quoting a Bible verse.

As the years have passed, I’ve often thought about what they said.

So to clarify, what is the Promised Land?

The Bible tells of a time when the Israelites are slaves in Egypt. They’re treated cruelly and cry out to God, who raises up a man named, Moses, to lead them out of that country.

God plans to bring the Israelites into the land he promised their forefathers.

It will be a wonderful place of abundance – and a dream come true.

Egypt’s Pharaoh doesn’t want to lose his slave labor, but God sends 10 plagues to help the king agree to let the Israelites go.

God again fights for the Israelites after Egypt’s Pharaoh changes his mind and sends his military after them.

The Lord parts the Red Sea for the Israelites who escape on dry ground, then has the water flow back over the pursuing Egyptian army – killing all the warriors.

Now, the Israelites can go to their Promised Land.

I’ve heard pastors say the trek between Egypt and the Promised Land was only an 11-day journey.

But it won’t be a short trip for the Israelites.

The Israelites are on the verge of entering their Promised Land when Moses sends 12 men to spy out the place.

They return with a cluster of grapes so big they must carry them on a pole.

The Israelites will need to conquer the land where evil, idol-worshiping pagans live, but the place is rich with resources.

You’d think the Israelites would be deliriously happy, but 10 of the 12 spy guys are scared.

Nevermind the fact that God performed incredible miracles to free them from Egypt, all but two spies think conquering this Promised Land is impossible.

And they persuade just about everybody that the land is unconquerable.

Nobody will listen to the two spies who believe God will help them succeed.

Such fear, doubt and downright disobedience will keep the Israelites in the desert for 40 years.

Four decades – or even one decade – can be a long time to spend in a wilderness before you reach your Promised Land.

So what’s your wilderness?

Maybe you’ve spent a long time battling an illness or tough financial straits. Or you’ve had relationships with continuous struggles or a job with seemingly unrelenting stress.

Even something really good – like getting a college education – can seem a like a wilderness, if you’re trying to juggle your studies with working a full-time job and raising a family.

And you’d like some reassurance.

Pastor and author Jonathan Cahn provides great encouragement in his devotional, “The Book of Mysteries.”

In his unique book, Cahn describes the wilderness as a place of journey, while the Promised Land is the place of blessing where God’s promises are fulfilled.

Yet, Jonathan says, the wilderness is part of the Promised Land, too.

How?

The place we know today as Israel still has its wilderness places.

Actually, most of Israel – the Promised Land – is wilderness.

Here’s where Jonathan draws an analogy. He says our lives will have wilderness times of hardships, losses, challenges, tears – and times of waiting, or simply not being where we want to be.

But, he says, we must remember this truth: “In God, even the wilderness can be part of the Promised Land.”

God can use our wildernesses to accomplish his purposes and fulfill the calling and promise of our lives.

“In God, even the wilderness becomes a place of blessing,” Jonathan says. “And if God is with you, then your journey is also part of your destination.”

Jonathan tells us to press forward and choose to live in victory now, for in the end we will see that our wilderness was part of our Promised Land.

Remember those grapes?

Jonathan says the Israelites believed their fears over the grapes. The grapes were a promise of what was ahead – if only they pressed forward.

What are the grapes of our Promised Land?

Jonathan says they are:

Every answered prayer;

Every moving of God’s hand in our lives;

Every whispering of his voice.

Every providing for our needs are signs and a taste of the blessings of the age to come.

So is every encouragement we know came from Him, every guiding of our steps, every provision, every measure of unexplainable peace, every moment of heavenly joy and every touch of his Spirit.

Such things are provided as encouragement so we won’t give up or give into fear, but will keep pressing on and fighting the good fight of faith.

These are the grapes of heaven.

As I remember that cruise, I believe God let me meet those women, who provided encouragement and food for thought.

The cruise, itself, was a blessing and lots of fun. And while it’s true that I’d feel sad when I saw married couples enjoying a meal or dancing, I had fun shopping and sightseeing with Martha. We met really nice people and made great memories.

I guess we had a few heavenly grapes on the ocean and in the places we visited.

Years later, I was talking to a couple ladies at Peace Lutheran after the National Day of Prayer service. They seemed to enjoy hearing what the women on the cruise ship told me about every good day being part of our Promised Land.

The skies were still gray when I got in my car to leave, but somehow my spirits had lifted a little.

What’s more, the church ladies sent me back to my office with two brownies, a lemon bar covered with strawberry jam and the best cup of coffee I’ve had in a long time.

I think those must have been some of my grapes of heaven that day.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0