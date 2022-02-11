God can comfort us via stories

I’m the woman of a thousand stories.

Why do I say that?

Well, recently I was trying to encourage someone when a flood of analogies gushed out of me.

I started with the uplifting story of Itzhak Perlman.

One night, the master violinist went out on stage to perform.

Itzhak, who has a disability, sat down, took off his leg braces and prepared to play.

But as he started, a string broke on his violin.

Itzhak could have made the audience wait while he got another instrument, but instead played the entire concert on a violin — minus one string.

After he finished, the audience applauded wildly because the music was so beautiful.

Itzhak later said: “You know, sometimes it is the artist’s task to find out how much music you can still make with what you have left.”

Pastor Rick Warren of Saddleback Church expanded on this thought, adding that we can’t just look at what we’ve lost.

We’ve got to look at what we have left.

And how we can use it to the glory of God.

I remember the first time I heard Rick share that story and his thoughts.

As a widow, it spoke volumes to me.

I couldn’t just look at the fact that I’d lost my beloved husband, Chuck. I had to look at everyone and everything I had left. I still had my children, grandchildren, church, friends and work.

Most of all, I still had God.

That was my first analogy.

But I wasn’t done while trying to cheer up a dear, discouraged soul.

I embarked on another Rick story.

Rick reminds us that when we make a cake, we use flour, oil, eggs, salt and other ingredients.

By themselves, most of these ingredients taste terrible.

The flour is dry. The oil is greasy. And raw eggs are awful.

So how is it that God can take about six things that taste bad and turn them into something that’s good?

And that’s what he does with our lives.

He takes the good and the bad and mixes it together and makes something good out of it.

That good is our character when we become like Jesus.

And we want good character, because that’s all we’re taking with us to heaven.

I personally believe God also mixes the good and the bad and turns it into a blessing here on earth.

So, was I done with analogies?

Nope.

I mentioned one that’s been told many ways throughout the years.

It goes something like this:

A young Native American man is talking to one of his elders.

“I have two dogs fighting inside of me,” the young man said. “One is good. The other is bad. Which one will win?”

At that, the older man replied: “The one you feed.”

The idea behind his words is this: We all face the battle of good and bad within us.

We make a choice. We can feed the anger, jealousy, lies, regret, guilt and other such emotions.

Or we can feed the good dog. This is the joy, peace, love, kindness, empathy and other wonderful things.

Some 2,000 years ago, the Apostle Paul talked about cultivating goodness in a letter he wrote to the Galatians.

He didn’t use a dog analogy.

But he talked about the struggle within people and encouraged the Galatians to:

“Walk by the Spirit, and you will not gratify the desires of the flesh.”

Paul told how the flesh and the Spirit are conflict with each other.

The acts of the flesh, Paul said, are obvious. They include sexual immorality, idolatry, witchcraft, hatred, discord, jealousy, fits of rage, selfish ambition and other things.

“Those who live like this will not inherit the kingdom of God,” Paul wrote.

That’s scary.

But Paul also talked about what he calls the fruit of the Spirit.

These are things – like the good dog or fruit on a tree – that we can see.

“The fruit of the Spirit is love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control,” Paul said.

Nobody’s perfect, but as we continue to seek God through prayer and Scripture and ask the Holy Spirit to help us, he continues to work in us.

I’m not the same person I was 10 years or 20 years ago, and I’m glad.

Yet I’m not where I want to be.

I want to grow closer to the Lord. I want to feel his presence more and be led more by the Holy Spirit.

And I want to keep feeding that good dog inside me.

More analogies poured out of me as I kept trying to encourage someone who’s been very downtrodden.

I tried to share from my own life experiences and other things I’ve learned.

Did it help?

I don’t know. I hope so. Time will tell.

But I did get a funny mental scenario the other day.

I could just imagine my listener telling someone else about how I shared a bunch of stories.

“What kind of stories?” the other person asks.

The recipient of all my analogies pauses.

“Aw, I dunno,” that recipient says. “I think she said something about a guy with a violin feeding cake to a dog.”

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.

