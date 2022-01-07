God can do the impossible

I love the song, “Yes He Can,” by a group called CAIN.

The trio consists of Logan Cain and his sisters, Madison Cain Johnson and Taylor Cain Matz.

In their video, we see people facing challenges. They include: a boy trying to make a basket; a jogger; a young couple on their first date (couldn’t that be stressful?); a woman pushing a stroller uphill and a man in physical therapy.

The lyrics reflect what people may wonder at times.

Does God see me in my trouble? Can he rescue me?

Then the singers take a look back. They remember times when God moved mountains, parted seas and defeated darkness in their lives.

If he did it then, can he do it again?

Their chorus provides the answer:

“Yes He can!”

The song encourages us to remember all the times God has helped us in the past and to trust him with our futures.

It’s a lively, uplifting song.

So what mountains and seas are they talking about?

Well, there’s a definite tie to Bible verses and a story.

Jesus said, “Truly I tell you, if you have faith as small as a mustard seed, you can say to this mountain, ‘Move from here to there,’ and it will move. Nothing will be impossible for you.’” (Matthew 17:20-21)

There’s also the Old Testament story of when God parted the Red Sea for Moses and the Israelites.

We find this account in the 13th and 14th chapters of the book of Exodus.

By this point in Biblical history, the Israelites have been slaves in Egypt for 400 years.

God has sent a man named Moses to lead the people out of slavery, but it will take more than some nice words to get the Pharaoh to let them go.

Ten terrible plagues later, Egypt’s king finally allows them to leave.

You’d think God would take the Israelites by the shortest route to their new home, right?

Not exactly.

God won’t lead them on the road through the Philistine country, although it’s shorter.

Apparently, these Philistines aren’t too friendly.

And the Lord says if the Israelites face war, they might change their minds and return to Egypt.

So he leads the people around by the desert toward the Red Sea.

I guess you could call it the scene route.

But then the Lord tells Moses to have the people go back.

This way, the Pharaoh will think they’re wandering in confusion, hemmed in by the desert.

God will harden Pharaoh’s heart (which sounds like it was already hard to begin with) and the Lord will gain glory.

“And the Egyptians will know that I am the LORD,” God says.

Meanwhile, Pharaoh and his nobles are wondering why they set all their slave labor free. Pharaoh sets out in his chariot and takes his army with him.

That includes 600 of his best chariots.

They pursue the Israelites, who see them coming.

Now, the Israelites are trapped between the Red Sea and the Egyptian army.

They are terrified and kind of sarcastic.

“Was it because there were no graves in Egypt that you brought us to the desert to die?” they ask.

The Israelites think it would have been better to stay in Egypt.

Here’s where Moses says some of the most wonderful faith-filled words ever.

“Do not be afraid,” Moses says. “Stand firm and you will see the deliverance the LORD will bring you today. The Egyptians you see today you will never see again. The LORD will fight for you; you need only to be still.”

God has Moses raise his staff and the Lord sends a strong east wind.

The waters part.

Then the Israelites — an estimated 2 million people — walk through the sea on dry ground with a wall of water on their left and another wall on their right.

When the Egyptians follow, God jams the wheels of their chariots.

God has Moses stretch his hand over the sea at daybreak and the waters go back into their place.

Not one soldier in the Pharaoh’s army survives, while all the Israelites have made it to dry ground.

Thousands of years later, we’re probably not going to face an army of chariots.

But hasn’t the Lord parted a few seas for us?

I think about a time the Lord protected my family and me from what could have been a deadly accident.

And how, years later, he protected me from what could have been financial ruin after my husband died.

I remember tense times when I wondered how situations at work would be resolved – only to see them settled in peaceful ways.

As for having faith the size of a mustard seed, I remember many years ago when I was a single mom.

I was seeing a Christian counselor, because it seemed like everything that could go wrong in my life was going wrong.

We talked about my circumstances and he mentioned having faith the size of a tiny seed.

“I know you have that much faith,” he said, smiling.

He couldn’t have known how many times I silently wondered if I had even that small amount of faith.

But I still remember his words today when I encounter tough situations.

I may not have the faith of a giant, but I have that small kernel.

And it helps me face the mountains.

Actually, God helps me face mountains.

When facing stressful situations, I remind myself of a few things on God’s resume (as if he really needs one):

Created the universe.

Helped old women have babies.

Parted the Red Sea.

Fed Israelites in the desert for 40 years.

Heals the sick.

Raises the dead.

Raised his son, Jesus, from the dead, thus conquering death.

Loves with an everlasting love.

I think that makes God uniquely qualified to help us with any problem we face.

If you watch the CAIN video, you’ll see the trio along with a bunch of people in orange choir robes cheering on the jogger, the kid when he makes a basket and the couple on the date. They help the woman push the stroller uphill.

Some of my favorite scenes involve the man in physical therapy, who’s apparently had knee surgery.

He starts to walk, then tosses the walker.

He’s OK without it.

After having physical therapy for my own arthritic knee, I love that scene.

I’m doing much better and haven’t needed surgery.

It was one more mountain (albeit a small one) that God helped me climb.

Because he can.

