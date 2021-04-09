God can give us great hope

No kidding.

But somewhere in the midst of all this came the hamburger fiascos.

Now, I feared I might lose my job.

I needed money for college and with low self-esteem after years of being picked on in school, I couldn’t imagine how devastated I’d be if I were fired.

So I went to see my pastor.

The Rev. Robert Einspahr was such a kind, soft-spoken man. He spoke reassuringly, but I still blurted out my worst fear.

A slightly displeased look — the only one I’d ever seen from him — crossed his face.

“You act as if you have no hope,” he said.

Obviously, the poor man had never tasted my cooking.

But he must have prayed for me, because something amazing happened.

Joyce’s back was really hurting when she came to work. Besides the people in the dining room, we had a banquet in another room that night. I remember seeing a couple of stainless steel pans with Swiss steak in a tomato-y sauce for that meal.