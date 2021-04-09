God can give us great hope

The cook was not happy.
And I was in hot water.
I’d been working as a salad girl and backup cook at a motel restaurant in my hometown of Sidney. I’d accidentally cooked the boss a very rare hamburger for lunch and a burnt one for supper.
He wasn’t happy and neither was Joyce, the head cook.
My job was on the line and I was scared.
Honestly, I’d tried to do my best.
I was a teenager back then and didn’t realize when I took the job that I’d actually be making salads. I thought I’d just set them on a table and help set up the salad bar like I’d done at my job in the college cafeteria.
The guy who hired me hadn’t asked about my cooking experience, which was sorely limited to sandwiches, Jell-O and scrambled eggs.
So it was overwhelming when food orders came flying in:
- One hamburger and three chicken dinners;
- Then two hamburgers and a chicken salad plate;
- And three hamburgers and a chicken dinner … and who knows what all else.
My brain felt scrambled as time whizzed by in a blur.
I did manage to cook one thing perfectly for a customer: medium-rare chicken livers.
No kidding.
But somewhere in the midst of all this came the hamburger fiascos.
Now, I feared I might lose my job.
I needed money for college and with low self-esteem after years of being picked on in school, I couldn’t imagine how devastated I’d be if I were fired.
So I went to see my pastor.
The Rev. Robert Einspahr was such a kind, soft-spoken man. He spoke reassuringly, but I still blurted out my worst fear.
A slightly displeased look — the only one I’d ever seen from him — crossed his face.
“You act as if you have no hope,” he said.
Obviously, the poor man had never tasted my cooking.
But he must have prayed for me, because something amazing happened.
Joyce’s back was really hurting when she came to work. Besides the people in the dining room, we had a banquet in another room that night. I remember seeing a couple of stainless steel pans with Swiss steak in a tomato-y sauce for that meal.
In the meantime, all Joyce could do was stand stiffly at the grill and flip steaks. I ran around the kitchen like a crazy person trying to help with all the rest.
The next day, Joyce complimented me on how well I’d done. She’d talked to our boss.
I wasn’t going to lose my job. They were just going to send me to the laundry department instead. After that, I worked as a maid.
Before I left, I had done those jobs and worked as a dishwasher, too.
Things worked out.
Recently, I pondered my former pastor’s comment about hope — and how easily we can lose it — after I heard a sermon by the Rev. Rick Warren, pastor of Saddleback Church.
In this sermon, Rick tells how faith in God and his word can keep us hopeful in tough times. He says we can have hope because:
We know the tough times won’t last.
- Problems are temporary. And in light of eternity, these times are really short. Rick cites the wonderful verse: “We fix our attention, not on the things that are seen, but on things that are unseen, because what can be seen is temporary and will last only for a short time, but what cannot be seen will last forever.” 2 Cor. 4:18 (TEV)
We know God will use it for our good.
- Many Christians know Romans 8:28: “…all things work together for good to those who love God, to those who are the called according to His purpose.”
God can use problems to help us grow in character. As James 1:2-4 says: “My brothers and sisters, when you have many kinds of troubles, you should be full of joy, because you know that these troubles test your faith, and this will give you patience. So let it grow, for when your endurance is fully developed, you will be strong in character and ready for anything!”
While it’s hard to see this when we’re going through tough seasons, we often look back and realize how this time helped us get stronger and grow spiritual muscle.
“The purpose of life on earth is to prepare us for eternity,” Rick adds. “… You’re only here for less than 100 years, but you’re going to be trillions of years in eternity. This is the dress rehearsal. This is the get-ready stage.”
And terrific things lie ahead.
Rick mentions 2 Corinthians 4:17: “For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all.”
We know trusting God pleases him.
- Abraham was an example of someone who trusted God without having to know all the details of how everything would work out. “‘Abraham believed God, and because of his faith God accepted him as righteous.’ And so Abraham was called God’s friend.” James 2:23. Who doesn’t want to be God’s friend?
We know this is not the end of the story.
- The final chapter hasn’t happened yet. Being in the middle of a story can be messy and confusing so we must put our hope in God. “We don’t know what the future holds, but we know who holds the future,” Rick says.
Think about the man, Job, who lost his possessions, children and health. Yet God later blessed him with twice as much as he had before. Rick cites the verse in James 5:11, which in The Message Bible says: “What a gift life is to those who stay the course! You’ve heard of Job’s staying power, and you know how God brought it all together for him at the end. That’s because God cares, right down to the last detail.”
We know Jesus is coming back someday.
- When he returns, he’ll right the wrongs, correct the injustices, heal the illnesses, judge those who, in pride, rejected him and reward those who trusted him, Rick says. “Be patient. Stay steady and strong because the Lord could arrive at any time.” James 5:8.
We know we will be rewarded by God one day in eternity.
- “God clearly promises over and over in Scripture that he will reward our faith and our hope in him if we trust him in difficult days,” Rick says.
He cites this Scripture: “Happy are those who remain faithful under trials, because when they succeed in passing such a test, they will receive as their reward — the Life which God has promised to those who love him.” James 1:12 (TEV)
We can’t imagine how wonderful heaven will be. As it says in Romans 8:18 “What we suffer now is nothing compared to the glory He will give us later!”
Better times are coming.
Don’t give up.
Look up.
And trust.
One more thing. Rick didn’t mention this acrostic in this sermon, but he’s said it before and I love it:
Hold
Praying
Expectantly.
The first letter of each of these words — when put together — spells the word: Hope.
Looking back, I learned so much during that summer I worked at the motel in Sidney and I’m grateful for all those who were so patient with me.
Now when I eat at a busy restaurant, I can imagine how the cooks must be running around the kitchen preparing all the food and I’m grateful for their talent.