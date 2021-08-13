God can help us rebuild

It would have been so easy for him to give up.
His mother died when he was young. He suffered the loss of a failed business. His sweetheart died and, a year later, he had a nervous breakdown.
He tried politics, but had defeats in that arena, too.
Yet in 1860, Abraham Lincoln became the 16th President of the United States.
I started thinking about Lincoln’s discouragements and resilience after hearing a sermon by the Rev. Rick Warren of Saddleback Church in California.
The sermon is called “When You Feel Like Giving Up” and focuses on the book of Nehemiah in the Bible.
Nehemiah lived long before the time of Christ. Go back into Biblical history and you’ll learn the Babylonians conquered the nation of Israel, which had grown rebellious against God.
Most of Israel’s people were taken as prisoners of war to another country for 70 years. Eventually, the Persians defeated the Babylonians and King Cyrus allowed the Jewish people to return home.
There was just one problem.
The city of Jerusalem and its walls, along with the temple and the people’s homes, had been destroyed.
That’s when God put the desire in Nehemiah’s heart to rebuild the wall around Jerusalem.
It’s no small miracle that Nehemiah and other Jewish people are allowed to get supplies and go to Jerusalem. They still face much opposition from enemies who are against their construction project.
Despite that, the people get the wall built up to halfway of its original height.
But at the halfway point, they get discouraged.
It seems like removing all the rubble will be impossible.
Worse yet, their enemies are threatening to attack.
Nehemiah knows he must help his people complete this project.
This is where we can learn a lot from an ancient-day man, who dealt with disheartened folks.
“Discouragement always strikes at the midpoint of anything you’re doing,” Rick says.
We can be enthusiastic when starting a project and when we see the finish line. It’s in the middle of a situation that life can get tough.
Rick lists common reasons why people become discouraged.
They include:
FatigueThe No. 1 cause of discouragement is emotional or physical exhaustion. When we’re tired, we get more irritable and we’re more vulnerable to temptation.
FrustrationThis occurs when we can’t seem to get ahead and the project we’re working on is more complex and taking longer than expected.
Rick notes: “Anytime you rebuild, there’s going to be rubble … Rubble is the broken stuff in my life I keep tripping over.”
This can be emotional, relational, financial rubble, along with rubble from the bad stuff in our lives. Rubble is a sign that we’re neglecting something and we must continually be on guard to clean out the broken stuff in our lives that trips us up.
We often can’t see the rubble in our lives, but others do. That’s why we need each other.
Rick also says the people of Israel literally were taking the broken pieces of rubble and putting them back together to make the wall around Jerusalem.
The stuff we keep tripping over is often the stuff God wants to build our life with, Rick says.
I think about people who’ve struggled financially. They may need to get out of debt, then God can allow them the opportunity to share what they’ve learned to help others.
Feeling like a failure
“You should build your life, not on what you think you can do, but what you think God can do,” Rick says. “Let the size of your God determine the size of your goal.”
Rick offers these gems:
- If at first you don’t succeed, you’re normal.
- Nobody succeeds at everything. Nobody has an unbroken record of success.
- The only way you succeed in life is by failing many times and learning what doesn’t work.
- Failure is the stepping stone to success.
- The difference between successful and unsuccessful people is that successful people see failure as a temporary setback.
Fear
The people of Israel were threatened with bodily violence. The Scriptures also say those who lived closest to the enemies reported 10 times what the bad guys were saying.
Rick warns against hanging out with negative people and listening to negative media all the time. Fear always brings discouragement.
He lists antidotes to discouragement. They include:
Rest
“Do you realize that regular rest is so important that God put it in the Big 10,” Rick says referring to the 10 Commandments.
In the Commandments, God says to remember the Sabbath day and keep it holy. People are supposed to rest on this day just as God did on the seventh day after he spent six days making heaven and earth, the sea and everything in them.
Reinforce My Weak Areas
We need to discover the rubble — the weaknesses, low points and places where we’re most vulnerable — and reinforce them. Are we more vulnerable to anger? Pride? Lust? Compulsion?
After Nehemiah learned that enemies planned to attack, he stationed guards at the most vulnerable points in the wall.
We need to guard our vulnerable points, too.
“Are you deep in debt? Reorganize your budget. Are you out of shape? Reorder your lifestyle and your eating patterns. Are you overstressed? Reorganize your time,” Rick says.
Nehemiah also posted people by families. “If you’re going to make it to the finish line in the marathon of your life, if you’re going to finish well, you’re going to need support,” Rick says.
Refocus on God
Change the channel of your mind. Don’t keep replaying all the discouraging images in your brain.
Remember God’s faithfulness, goodness, power and how he’s helped you through everything. Focus on God’s promises.
“Don’t give up. Look up,” Rick says.
Look up to Jesus, the Son of God who created and loves you and has a purpose for your life, who died for you and rose again, who’s coming back and who’s going to take you to heaven one day, Rick says.
Rick quotes one of my favorite Bible verses: “But they that wait upon the LORD shall renew their strength they shall mount up with wings as eagles they shall run, and not be weary and they shall walk, and not faint.” (Isaiah 40:31)
After my husband, Chuck, died 8 ½ years ago, I began a process of rebuilding.
I’ve been encouraged by the story of Nehemiah and how God helped him rebuild that wall.
And from experience, I know God can take the broken pieces of your life and help you rebuild something that’s even stronger.
Christ is an expert at restoration.
Ever wonder why Jesus was born into the family of a carpenter? I think it’s because carpenters build and rebuild things and that’s what Jesus can do with our lives if we let him.
As for Lincoln, historians agree he never joined a church, but often referred to God and the Bible. I believe God helped sustain Lincoln through the darkest times of his life.
During his first inaugural address to a nation facing turmoil, Lincoln said: “Intelligence, patriotism, Christianity, and a firm reliance on Him, who has never yet forsaken this favored land, are still competent to adjust, in the best way, all our present difficulty.”
I believe such words remain true today.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.