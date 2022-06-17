God can help us to be brave

Do you like political thrillers?

Stories with intrigue, backdoor, bad boy politics and, of course, some heroes?

Then look no further than the story of Esther in the Bible.

No, I’m not kidding.

Far from just a story about a woman who becomes a queen, this is a true-life account of someone who bravely faced death and ended up saving lots of people.

The story — found in the Old Testament — begins when King Xerxes of Persia throws a big, expensive banquet and his Queen Vashti is a no-show.

A furious King Xerxes consults his noblemen who figure if Vashti can get away with such conduct, their wives won’t pay them much respect either.

At that, the enraged king deposes Vashti.

Now, he’s queen-less, so Xerxes follows his personal attendants’ advice to:

Gather beautiful young women from throughout the empire into a harem and pick a new queen from among them.

May I say this was a terrible idea — taking women away from their homes? They can forget marrying the cute guy next door and having a normal life.

They are property of the king. After their year of beauty treatments, they’ll go to him. If he likes them, he’ll call them back.

If not, they’ll never hear from him again and I seriously doubt that gave them a free pass to go home.

Into all this comes a beautiful, young Jewish woman named Hadassah, who’s been raised by her cousin, Mordecai, ever since her parents’ deaths.

Hadassah, known as Esther, is taken into the king’s harem, where she wins everyone’s favor. She becomes the king’s favorite and he makes her the queen.

Mordecai, who’s been keeping tabs on Esther, has told her not to reveal her nationality.

So she doesn’t.

Meanwhile, the story takes an unexpected twist when Mordecai, who spends lots of time at the king’s gate, learns that two guards plan to assassinate their ruler. Mordecai tells Esther. She reports it to the king, giving credit to Mordecai.

When it’s discovered the plot is true, the guards are executed.

Sometime later, the king elevates a man, named Haman, above the other nobles.

Everybody — except the king and Mordecai — bows to Haman.

Haman is furious with Mordecai (are you picking up an anger theme here?) and plans to kill him and every other Jewish person, young and old, in Persia.

It’s dirty politics at its worst when evil Haman tricks the king into letting him annihilate a certain unnamed group of people.

Mordecai sends word to Esther, who assumes she can’t help. After all, nobody can approach the king in the inner court without being summoned first.

If they do, they’ll be executed — unless he extends his gold scepter, sparing their lives.

The king hasn’t called for Esther in 30 days.

And it’s not like she has Twitter. Or a phone to send a text.

That said, Mordecai doesn’t need a text or a Tweet to get his stern message across.

He tells Esther not to think she’ll be spared, just because she’s in the king’s house. If she stays silent, the Jewish people will be delivered in another way.

“But you and your father’s family will perish,” Mordecai says, “And who knows but that you have come to your royal position for such a time as this?”

Esther tells Mordecai to have everyone fast. She’ll do the same and then go to the king – even though it’s against the law.

“And if I perish, I perish,” she says.

After three days, Esther dresses in her business suit (her royal robes) and heads out.

The king is pleased when he sees Esther and holds out his gold scepter. When he asks what she wants, Esther invites the king and Haman to a banquet.

Why didn’t she immediately tell the king what was wrong?

Well, I think if she’d blurted out the whole mess to the clueless king, he probably would have looked stupid in front of all his nobles.

And the hot-tempered king probably would have been infuriated.

Instead, he accepts Esther’s request and attends the banquet, where he again asks what she wants.

Guess what? She wants a second banquet with the king and Haman.

Haman’s pretty puffed up about all these exclusive banquets, then he angrily spots a non-bowing Mordecai again. Haman plans a gruesome death for Mordecai.

Funny thing, God has a way of working behind the scenes. It’s no coincidence that the king can’t sleep one night and has his book of records read to him.

Aww. He wants a bedtime story.

Anyway, he re-hears the account of how Mordecai foiled that assassination plot against him years earlier.

To make a long story short, Haman must put Mordecai on a horse and lead him around the city to be honored.

Haman then goes to the second banquet.

This time, when the king asks what she wants, Esther asks him to spare her life — and the lives of her people who are set for extermination.

The king is enraged and wants to know who would try to do this.

The moment of truth arrives.

“An adversary and enemy! This vile Haman!” Esther says.

Well, that’s the end of Haman, who dies by the gruesome method he’d planned for Mordecai.

The king gives Haman’s estate to Esther, who brings in Mordecai and explains how he’s related to her.

King Xerxes issues a new edict that the Jewish people can defend themselves against anybody who’d attack them and the Jews destroy multiple enemies. Mordecai becomes second in command under the king and works for the good of the Jewish people.

So all intrigue and story twists aside, what do we learn from Esther?

My thoughts include:

Face fear.

Esther knew she could have died when she went to see the king, but she faced her worst fear and saved her people.

Take a stand.

Sometimes, we must take a stand – even if we’re the only one doing so.

Be brave.

It’s not easy, but we can be courageous, too, as we trust and depend on God.

Enlist others.

Esther asked Mordecai to have everyone fast. She fasted, too. And although the Bible doesn’t say, I’ll bet she prayed a lot.

Timing is important.

It’s hard not to blurt out a problem, but it pays to wait for the right time. (That’s been a difficult one for me).

Know that God works behind the scenes

— even when we don’t think anything is happening. My former pastor, Mike Washburn, used to say: “God’s always got something up his sleeve and he’s got a really big sleeve!”

Trust God.

God can bring good out of even bad situations. Esther didn’t get to marry a nice Jewish man and raise a family with him. Surely, that was sad for Esther and Mordecai, but they did the best with what they had and did great things for others.

Our God is full of surprises. He has good plans for those who love him and perhaps that’s one of the most thrilling things of all.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.

