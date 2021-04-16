God can put the pieces back together

And it happened just like Jesus said it would.

When faced with accusation, Peter later lied, telling people he didn’t even know Christ. Three times, he’d deny ever being associated with Jesus.

Then the rooster crowed.

Worse yet, Jesus turned and looked at Peter after he claimed not to know him and the disciple remembered what Christ had said.

Peter went away and wept bitterly.

***

All three of these people — Job, Ruth and Peter — faced heartbreaking situations, which must have looked hopeless at the time.

None of them could have known how well things would turn out at the end.

***

After all the heartache he faced, Job got an up-close and personal view of God.

“I had heard of you, but now my eyes see you,” Job said.

God let Job’s friends know that what they’d said to their downtrodden friend was wrong.

And it would take the prayer of Job to keep the Lord from giving them what they deserved.