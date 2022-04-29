God can rebuild our dreams

Nathanael had the most wonderful dreams.

Ever since he was a boy, Nathanael wanted to become an architect and build synagogues — beautiful ones where the colonnades would sing and vaulted halls would draw the soul upward to God.

He’d worked so hard to gain respect among architects in his region and even a commission. But as a Jewish man in Roman-occupied territory, he faced a wall more formidable than any he’d hoped to build.

At one point, Nathanael tries to tell a foreman that seawater is needed or the cement for a project won’t set to full strength.

The foreman disregards the young architect’s warning.

Suddenly, a building Nathanael has been working on collapses. No one is killed, but Nathanael’s career is over.

Nathanael’s dreams have come crashing down and are scattered like the broken pieces of rubble at his former work site.

In “The Chosen,” Nathanael is depicted as a heart-broken architect who doesn’t know that while his dreams of designing buildings may be over, God has a new plan for him as a builder of disciples in the Lord’s kingdom.

Filmmaker Dallas Jenkins is producing the fan-funded TV series, “The Chosen.” Based on the life of Jesus, it takes the Gospel and adds a fictional backstory to Biblical figures.

Was Nathanael in the Bible an architect? The Scriptures don’t list his occupation before he became a follower of Christ.

The real Nathanael could have been a day laborer, potter or had some other job.

People who watch “The Chosen” are encouraged to read the Bible for themselves.

Jenkins has said his intention with “The Chosen” was to create a series that could be binge-watched and which would show Jesus in a more personal way — all while digging deeper into the lives of people who encountered him.

So even if the real disciple, Peter, never got in a fist fight on a bet or his brother, Andrew, wasn’t a bad dancer, I think “The Chosen” helps us see the tender side of Jesus and better understand how tough it was for Jewish people who lived under the arrogance and brutality of the Roman Empire.

In “The Chosen’s” story of Nathanael, you can see how hard it would have been for a Jewish person to achieve his goals amid Roman tyranny.

After seeing his dreams crumble, we see Nathanael sitting under a tree with the beautiful drawings of a synagogue.

“This was done for you,” he says, holding the drawings up toward the sky, then setting them on fire.

Nathanael prays part of Psalm 102:

“Hear my prayer, O Lord. Let my cry come to you. Do not hide your face from me in the day of my distress. Incline your ear to me. Answer me speedily in the day when I call.”

Finally, Nathanael asks an impassioned question:

“Do you see me?”

Sometime later, a disciple named, Philip, looks up his friend Nathanael and tells him that he’s found the One (the Messiah) — the One whom Moses wrote about and of whom the prophets foretold.

We begin to hear from the actual account in Scripture when Philip says the One is Jesus of Nazareth, the son of Joseph.

“Can anything good come from Nazareth?” Nathanael asks.

“Come and see,” Philip says.

As in the Scriptures, Jesus sees Philip and Nathanael approaching. Jesus describes Nathanael as a true Israelite in whom there is no deceit.

“How do you know me?” Nathanael asks.

He appears wary, but Jesus has an answer.

“I saw you under the fig tree long before Philip called you,” Jesus says.

Tender emotion fills Nathanael’s face.

No human being was around when he looked skyward and asked if God saw him — and his pain.

“Rabbi, you are the Son of God; you are the king of Israel,” Nathanael declares.

Jesus smiles.

“You believe because I told you I saw you under the fig tree,” Jesus says. “You will see greater things than that. Very truly I tell you, you will see heaven open, and the angels of God ascending and descending on the Son of Man.”

Nathanael is deeply touched and encouraged.

It’s a wonderful scene.

And it makes me wonder — why was the real Nathanael sitting under a tree?

Had he reached a crisis of faith similar to what’s depicted in “The Chosen”?

Maybe the real Nathanael wasn’t an architect, but did he suffer some type of loss?

Had his life’s path seemed to reach a dead end?

Maybe.

Maybe not.

I don’t think we’ll know in this life what brought the real Nathanael to that tree.

Or why Jesus chose to describe that particular moment.

Jesus could have said he’d seen Nathanael in his house or walking along the road.

Whatever it was — it definitely had an effect on the real Nathanael, who immediately came to faith in Christ.

In watching “The Chosen,” I’m reminded that we’ve all faced broken dreams.

We’ve had times when we wondered what would become of our lives or if the Lord was really seeing us.

Many years ago, I was a single mom returning from visiting an older friend in Scribner.

Times had been hard for me at work and in my personal life.

I remember driving to the outskirts of Fremont at night. I could see a line of city lights on the horizon.

In the darkness, I prayed something like: “Lord, you’ve got to help me. You’ve got to let me know that my life isn’t going to end up in a calamity. You’ve got to give me some kind of hope for the future.”

Not long afterward, I went to a women’s retreat at my church. There, a speaker talked about a tough time in her life.

Then she shared a Bible verse, Jeremiah 29:11, which states: “‘For I know the plans I have for you,’ says the Lord of hosts, ‘Plans to proper and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.’”

I remember vaguely thinking that was a nice verse. It resonated with me.

The next day, I was telling my friend, Martha Hartman, about the women’s retreat and that Bible verse. I started to repeat the verse when I realized something.

God was answering my prayer almost word for word.

I’d prayed that God would give me hope for the future.

The verse tells how God “plans to give you hope and a future.”

I shed some tears.

And whenever I was alone and scared, I’d repeat that verse to myself.

Kind of like Nathanael under the tree in “The Chosen,” no one — but God — knew what I’d prayed on that dark highway leading into Fremont.

I believe with all my heart that God answers our prayers — maybe not as soon or in the way we think, but he does so nonetheless.

The Chosen’s depiction of Nathanael is a reminder that our Lord sees us as we face our broken dreams.

And he has a good plan for us.

It may not be what we envisioned. What we wanted to build may not happen.

But I’d venture to say that as we release our sorrows, hopes and dreams to God, he can use them to build something beautiful.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.

