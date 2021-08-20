God can restore our souls

Sometimes when I interview new pastors, I ask them to tell me about their favorite Bible story.
A couple of pastors mentioned Jonah, the runaway prophet. One chose the story of the brave and faith-filled Jonathan and his armor bearer.
Pastor Jill Harman picked a story of Jesus and his life-changing encounter with a Samaritan woman.
Jill is the new associate pastor at Fremont First United Methodist Church.
She’s lively and upbeat.
And did I mention, she keeps a cup filled with candy on her desk?
Anyway, Jill selected as her favorite story an account found in the book of John, chapter 4.
At this point, Jesus is in a place called Samaria. The Samaritans are folks whose Jewish and Gentile ancestors had intermarried.
I guess you could call them a hybrid, but ancient-day Jewish people didn’t see them that way.
Jews and Samaritans didn’t get along.
That said, Jesus goes to a well at a Samaritan town called Sychar.
Jesus is tired when he sits by the well. It’s about noon and his disciples have gone into town to buy food.
A Samaritan woman comes to get water from the well.
“Will you give me a drink?” Jesus asks the woman.
The woman’s apparently surprised.
“You are a Jew and I am a Samaritan woman,” she says. “How can you ask me for a drink?”
Jesus gives an unusual reply.
“If you knew the gift of God and who it is that asks you for a drink, you would have asked him and he would have given you living water,” Jesus says.
Can you imagine the woman’s skepticism?
“Sir,” she says, “you have nothing to draw with and the well is deep.”
She has a point.
Jesus doesn’t appear to have a bucket.
“Where can you get this living water?” she asks.
That’s when Jesus separates the physical from the spiritual.
“Everyone who drinks this water will be thirsty again, but whoever drinks the water I give them will never thirst,” Jesus says. “Indeed, the water I give them will become in them a spring of water welling up to eternal life.”
The woman seems to like this thought.
“Sir, give me this water so I won’t get thirsty and have to keep coming here to draw water,” she says.
But she’s asked to do something first.
“Go, call your husband and come back,” Jesus says.
“I have no husband,” she replies.
Funny thing, Jesus already knows this.
“You are right when you say you have no husband,” Jesus tells her. “The fact is, you have had five husbands, and the man you now have is not your husband. What you have said is quite true.”
I try to imagine the look on the woman’s face. Did her eyes grow wide? Or did she look away from Jesus?
The Bible doesn’t say if she is ashamed, sad or resigned about the way her life has gone.
But she recognizes that Jesus isn’t an ordinary man.
“Sir,” she says, “I can see that you are a prophet.”
She doesn’t add any details about her life story.
Instead, she talks about where her ancestors worshiped God and how the Messiah will explain everything when he arrives.
Jesus has great news: He is the Messiah.
The woman must be really excited, because she leaves her water jar.
She returns to town, telling the people: “Come, see a man who told me everything I ever did. Could this be the Messiah?”
Many Samaritans from this town will believe in Jesus because of the woman’s testimony. They urge Jesus to stay with them and he does for two days.
Then many more Samaritans become believers.
They tell the woman: “We no longer believe just because of what you said; now we have heard for ourselves, and we know this man really is the Savior of the world.”
Jill adds her perspective to the story.
“This woman was an outcast in society,” Jill says. “We know this because she was getting water at noon and all the other women would have gone much earlier when it was cooler outside.”
Jill loves that the first thing Jesus does is ask the woman for a drink of water.
“He related to her on something that she could do, something that she knew and was comfortable with,” Jill says. “He didn’t start chastising her. He didn’t start preaching to her. He didn’t start quoting Scripture or the Torah. He just started a relationship and he sat with her.”
Jill relates the story to modern times.
“That’s what we’re called to do is to develop real relationships with people and to restoration,” she says.
Jill focuses on the compassion shown in the story.
“It’s about grace and it’s about love and it’s about mercy and that story has all of those components, gifts, virtues,” she says. “It is my all-time favorite Bible story, hands down. There’s a lot of good ones, but that is my favorite.”
As I think about this story, I must admit it’s not been one of my favorites — maybe because I identified a little too much with the Samaritan woman.
No, I never had five husbands and a sixth guy who wasn’t my spouse.
But I haven’t lived a perfectly sinless, spotless life and I think the enemy of our souls would like me to suffer guilt even though I’ve long repented and trusted in God’s forgiveness.
What we learn from this story is how very compassionate Jesus is and how he’s looking to relate to those willing to dialogue with him.
I believe Christ knew the Samaritan woman had a hole in her soul that needed to be filled with the fresh, flowing stream of living water that is the Spirit of the living God.
And once she found the source, she wanted to share it with others.
Guess you could say she was an early day missionary.
I also love how when others encountered Christ, they came to believe for themselves in Jesus as the Savior.
We never learn what happened to the Samaritan woman afterward.
Did she marry the sixth guy? Did she spend the rest of her life telling others about meeting the Messiah and how he could provide them with living water?
I don’t know.
But I can imagine her joyously living in heaven, a place where judgment is no more and she can see the face of the One who loves her like no other.
And I have to believe that story found in John, chapter 4, is her favorite story, too.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.