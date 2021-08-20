God can restore our souls

Many Samaritans from this town will believe in Jesus because of the woman’s testimony. They urge Jesus to stay with them and he does for two days.

Then many more Samaritans become believers.

They tell the woman: “We no longer believe just because of what you said; now we have heard for ourselves, and we know this man really is the Savior of the world.”

Jill adds her perspective to the story.

“This woman was an outcast in society,” Jill says. “We know this because she was getting water at noon and all the other women would have gone much earlier when it was cooler outside.”

Jill loves that the first thing Jesus does is ask the woman for a drink of water.

“He related to her on something that she could do, something that she knew and was comfortable with,” Jill says. “He didn’t start chastising her. He didn’t start preaching to her. He didn’t start quoting Scripture or the Torah. He just started a relationship and he sat with her.”

Jill relates the story to modern times.

“That’s what we’re called to do is to develop real relationships with people and to restoration,” she says.