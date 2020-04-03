God can supply all our needs

I don’t remember anything else about the meal, but we all got through it OK. And if I recall correctly, I think he bought a really good carrot cake.

The neighbors moved away and I’ve never seen them since, but I remember how financially tough those early years of our marriage were.

Maybe that’s why I love stories of God’s provision. He’s so good at taking care of us and I’ve come to believe how important it is to trust him.

I love what Jesus says in a passage of Scripture known as the Sermon on the Mount.

This is a time when Christ sees crowds of people and goes on a mountain to speak.

He says so many good things.

As part of this, Jesus tells them not to worry about the future.

“I tell you,” Christ says, “do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear.

“Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes?

“Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?