God can supply all our needs

Our kids were young when my husband, Chuck, and I lived in a duplex.
We had some pretty nice neighbors whose son often mowed both our lawns, which I really appreciated.
One day, we learned our neighbors were moving. Trying to be a nice neighbor in return, I invited them over for dinner the night before they were set to leave.
I made one mistake. I let it slip that I was making a casserole from a boxed mix.
When I was a kid, my family didn’t have much money and it was a treat to have Tuna Helper Tetrazzini.
I loved the stuff and after Chuck and I married, I’d buy it once in a while, because it was inexpensive and we didn’t have much money then either.
With young kids, we were so busy and I didn’t think anything would be wrong with serving it to our soon-to-be-leaving neighbors.
I figured they were tired from packing and this would provide them with a little break.
But I could see the husband was angry when I mentioned we were having Tuna Helper for supper.
Apparently, he thought I’d make something that was totally homemade.
I wasn’t that kind of cook.
Before our neighbor could say anything, his lovely wife told him to go to the store and buy a dessert. He left quickly.
I don’t remember anything else about the meal, but we all got through it OK. And if I recall correctly, I think he bought a really good carrot cake.
The neighbors moved away and I’ve never seen them since, but I remember how financially tough those early years of our marriage were.
Maybe that’s why I love stories of God’s provision. He’s so good at taking care of us and I’ve come to believe how important it is to trust him.
I love what Jesus says in a passage of Scripture known as the Sermon on the Mount.
This is a time when Christ sees crowds of people and goes on a mountain to speak.
He says so many good things.
As part of this, Jesus tells them not to worry about the future.
“I tell you,” Christ says, “do not worry about your life, what you will eat or drink; or about your body, what you will wear.
“Is not life more than food, and the body more than clothes?
“Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not much more valuable than they? Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?
“And why do you worry about clothes? See how the flowers of the field grow. They do not labor or spin. Yet I tell you that not even Solomon in all his splendor was dressed like one of these. If that is how God clothes the grass of the field, which is here today and tomorrow is thrown into the fire, will he not much more clothe you — you of little faith?
“So do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For the pagans run after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them.
“But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well. Therefore do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”*
I love how even a bird doesn’t escape God’s notice.
When I think of this verse, I don’t imagine a majestic eagle soaring across the sky. That could capture anyone’s attention. Instead, I picture a little bird sitting on a chain link fence on a winter’s day, who few busy people would stop to notice.
But God does.
So if a bird can catch God’s eye, wouldn’t he pay attention when a child who loves and strives to live for him—ends up being in need?
When I think about the clothing part, I picture lilies in a field and a well-dressed king. Many Bible translations say “lilies” instead of just “flowers.”
Years ago, Fremonter Virginia Anderson told me how she’d been concerned about something and was praying.
Near her was a calla lily and when she looked over, the center part of the flower—which is supposed to be shaped like a long, thin cigar—was shaped like a little hand, giving a “thumbs up.”
Her troubled thoughts were replaced by a feeling of peace that flooded over her.
“It was like the Lord was saying, ‘Everything is going to be all right,’” she said. “I had a presence of the Lord come over me.”
Virginia even had a photo of her lily. I called a couple of flower experts, who said they’d never seen anything like it. I wrote a column about it that ended up in the first and, so far, my only book.
My point is this: Jesus tells us not to worry about the future. We must keep our eyes on God, continuing to live like he’d want us to.
I believe that requires relying on him and not trying to do everything in our own strength.
When we need reassurance, we should pray and read the Bible, which has so many stories of God’s provision.
I love to think about how God provided for the prophet Elijah and the widow at during a three-year drought and famine or how our Lord provided manna (bread) from heaven for the Israelites during their 40 years of wandering in the desert.
Jesus miraculously fed a crowd of 5,000 from five loaves of bread and two fish. He later fed a crowd of 4,000.
More than 2,000 years ago, the Apostle Paul was jailed for his faith in Christ, but still wrote one of the most joyful letters ever to the Christians in the city of Philippi. He thanked them for their gifts and let them know that God would take care of them, even when Christians faced terrible persecution.
Paul wrote: “And my God will supply every need of yours according to his riches in glory in Christ Jesus.” (Philippians 4:19)
God has a track record of taking care of people. Ever seen his resume? Just look in the Bible. And I can give him a great reference, because he’s taken such good care of me throughout the years.
My husband died seven years ago and I’m a grandma now.
And I’ve been thinking that I’d really like to have some Tuna Helper Tetrazzini.
Matthew, chapter 6, New International Version of the Bible.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
