God can supply our needs

Will there be enough?

It’s a common question.

When I was a young single mom, I wondered if I’d have enough money to make it from one week to the next.

One time, I had $2 left in my checking account.

I thought I was OK until someone cashed a $2 check I’d written a year earlier. I was humiliated and stressed when other checks bounced and I had overdraft fees on top of my bills.

Years later, I wondered how my husband, Chuck, and I would pay our bills when we were in a tough financial situation.

Chuck would say we were “macaroni and cheese poor” when recalling those days.

“And sometimes, we couldn’t afford the macaroni,” he’d joke, laughing a little.

After Chuck died, I wondered how I’d pay all the medical bills.

Funny thing, God took amazing care of my family and me in all of these situations.

Now with high gas and grocery prices and general instability around the world, it’s easy for people to wonder what will happen.

And if there will be enough.

Will we have enough money to make it to pay day?

Will we have enough for our kids’ education?

Will we have enough for retirement?

It can be a little unsettling even for those who’ve walked in the faith awhile.

Yet we can find comfort in the words of Christ.

Last Sunday, my pastor, the Rev. JJ Hartung, was continuing his series on Christ’s Sermon on the Mount, when he reached one of my favorite parts.

It’s found in Matthew, chapter 6, starting in verse 25.

At this point, Jesus is speaking to his disciples and a crowd.

He tells them not to worry about what they’ll eat or drink or wear.

“Look at the birds of the air; they do not sow or reap or store away in barns, and yet your heavenly Father feeds them,” Jesus says. “Are you not much more valuable than they? Can any one of you by worrying add a single hour to your life?”

Next, Jesus poses a question—which may not make the fashion industry happy—but one I find reassuring nonetheless.

“Why do you worry about clothes?” he asks. “See how the flowers of the field grow. They do not labor or spin. Yet I tell you that not even Solomon in all his splendor was dressed like one of these.

“If that is how God clothes the grass of the field, which is here today and tomorrow is thrown into the fire, will he not much more clothe you – you of little faith?

“So do not worry, saying, ‘What shall we eat?’ or ‘What shall we drink?’ or ‘What shall we wear?’ For the pagans run after all these things, and your heavenly Father knows that you need them.

“But seek first his kingdom and his righteousness, and all these things will be given to you as well.”

I’ve thought about the next words of Christ so often.

“Therefore, do not worry about tomorrow, for tomorrow will worry about itself. Each day has enough trouble of its own.”

When I’m tempted to worry about something, I believe the Holy Spirit brings these words to my mind.

I think he’s telling me not to worry ahead of time about something that may never happen or which will work itself out.

Easier said than done.

Yet I’ve seen the Lord help me with food, finances, work – or whatever – just at the right time.

When I think about God’s provision, I also think about a guy named Elijah.

Here’s a prophet who tells wicked King Ahab that it’s not going to rain in Israel for a long while.

I’d suspect Ahab didn’t take that very well.

The next thing we know, God tells Elijah to hide in the Kerith Ravine.

“You will drink from the brook and I have directed the ravens to supply you with food there,” God says.

Elijah obeys and heads to the ravine.

The ravens bring Elijah bread and meat in the morning and evening and he drinks from the brook.

It’s not exactly Jimmy John’s or Subway – and Elijah doesn’t get any chips or a cookie – but I’ll bet he’s glad to be fed in a land experiencing famine.

One more thing: This had to have been a stretch for Elijah. Ravens, who are scavengers, were considered unclean birds by the Jewish people.

And I doubt the ravens brought napkins.

That said, Elijah trusts God to bring him food via a very uncommon delivery system.

Eventually, the brook dries up. Then God tells Elijah to go to a Gentile city called Zarephath, because he’s instructed a widow there to supply the prophet with food.

No, I don’t think God sent her a text.

But I’m sure God got his message across.

This has to be a stretch for Elijah – and the widow—because ancient-day Jewish people don’t hang around with Gentiles.

But Elijah heads out. He reaches the city and finds a widow gathering sticks. He asks her to bring him water in a jar – and a piece of bread.

“I don’t have any bread – only a handful of flour in a jar and a little olive oil in a jug,” she says. “I’m gathering sticks to take home and make a meal for myself and my son, that we may eat it – and die.”

Elijah offers reassuring words along with instructions.

“Don’t be afraid,” he says. “Go home and do as you have said. But first make a small loaf of bread for me from what you have and bring it to me, and then make something for yourself and your son.”

Next, he gives her some good news: “This is what the Lord, the God of Israel, says, ‘The jar of flour will not be used up and the jug of oil will not run dry until the day the Lord sends rain on the land.”

So the widow does what Elijah told her to do.

Guess what?

There’s food every day for Elijah, the widow and her family. The jar of flour isn’t used up and the jug of oil doesn’t run right – just like God said as spoken by Elijah.

God has a way of taking care of people who love, obey and honor him.

Granted, none of us are perfect, but I believe the Lord is good and faithful. He doesn’t always answer our prayers on our timetable or exactly like we think he will, but he has a way of taking care of people:

Whether it’s through birds.

Or a widow, who cooks.

Or with just enough boxes of macaroni and cheese.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.

