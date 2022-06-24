God can transform our hearts

Mary Robinson is a new creation.

In 2014, the teacher, wife and mother of four was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia. Then 38 years old, Mary was told she had a 50% chance of survival. She was determined to live.

“I’m in the 50 percentile of survivors,” she told her husband Tim.

Mary was hospitalized and underwent intense chemotherapy and the cancer went into remission.

She eventually returned to work full time.

Then in 2017, the Fremont woman learned she’d had a relapse.

Her God-given resilience was evident.

“I’m going to fight with all my might to beat cancer once and for all with God in the ring beside me, taking swings any time I don’t have the strength,” she told her family.

Mary learned a stem cell transplant would be her best chance for a longer life and a cure.

“I wanted to live so I was willing to do whatever it took,” she said.

Mary knew she’d first need more intense chemotherapy, but realized she’d been given a choice.

“I had a choice to live or not do chemo treatments and die,” she said. “A lot of people are killed in accidents on a daily basis and they don’t have a choice. I had a choice and I chose life.”

She was hospitalized for chemotherapy to wipe out her stem cells and prepare her body for new ones she’d receive from a donor.

Her platelets and red and white blood cell counts pretty much went down to zero. Blood and platelet donations kept her alive.

Mary was at home recovering when a matching stem cell donor, a 48-year-old man from Germany, was found.

“My life was hanging by a thread and a donor from the goodness of his heart — who I didn’t even know — was willing to save my life through his stem cells,” she said.

Her stem cell transplant occurred Aug. 22 — the same date she’d been baptized as an infant.

“That was just another sign that God was with me,” she said.

She had a long road to recovery — 100 days of isolation with lots of resting that year.

Tests then would show her donor’s DNA and her blood type would change from her original O positive blood to her donor’s A positive blood type.

“That does not mean I’m a man,” Mary said, with a laugh.

Instead, Mary said a glitch in her Chromosome 16, which caused the leukemia to manifest in her body, was fixed.

Mary sees a correlation between the donor in Germany and Christ.

“Just as this man graciously gave his stem cells to save my life, Jesus shed his blood for all of us so that we may be saved,” Mary said. “And regardless what would have happened to me — in the long run whether I survived on earth or not, I know I’m saved by the blood of Jesus.”

Personally, I’ve never had cancer, but I can relate to God’s saving love.

When I was 16 years old, a visitor came to my church and told me that if I:

Believed Jesus died on the cross and our Heavenly Father raised him from the dead;

Repented of my sins; that meant to be so sorry I never wanted to do them again (It also means turning away from them with the Lord’s help);

And asked Jesus to come into my heart and be my Savior — then I could go to heaven someday.

I prayed that prayer and began a walk of faith.

While my physical DNA didn’t change, my heart began to change over time.

Maybe that was the start of a transfusion of spiritual DNA from my Savior.

I’m certainly not perfect. I mess up and seek God’s forgiveness, but I believe he’s been molding me into what he wants me to be.

The transplant didn’t change who Mary is.

It helped fix something that wasn’t quite working and provided a new chance at life and hope.

Like the glitch in Mary’s chromosome, I think God works on our spiritual and emotional glitches, helping replace things like bitterness, envy, anger and unforgiveness with peace and trust in him.

Please understand, Jesus doesn’t turn us into robots when we ask him to come into our hearts and lives.

Quite the contrary. I believe he helps us become the people we never even dreamed we could be.

As we rely on God, we can find such hope and strength and confidence in how he will get us through all the tough and terrible times in life.

I think 2 Corinthians 2:17 says it best: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation; the old has gone, the new has come!”

Mary’s recovery after the transplant wasn’t easy. She vomited, lost weight and was weak.

But she focused on a picture of Jesus in her home.

The picture includes the words: “I never said it would be easy. I only said it would be worth it.”

With that encouragement in mind, Mary would think, “If I can just get through this minute, I can get through the next. If I can get through this hour….

“I kept thinking something good was around the corner,” Mary said. “I had to have that optimism even when darkness was around me.”

Something good was around the corner.

In 2019, Mary said her doctor told her that she was cured.

“I still get goosebumps when I think about that time,” she said.

Mary experienced some transformation in her body when she received a transfusion from a donor, but we all can have a spiritual transformation as we allow Christ to come into our hearts with a spiritual DNA like no other.

As we begin to become more like Him, we need to follow the words of the Apostle Paul and “Do not conform any longer to the pattern of this world, but be transformed by the renewing of your mind.”

How do we do this? We pray and read the Bible, asking God to speak through his word to us. We stay away from bad stuff on certain television shows, movies, books and online sources and feed our minds with good stuff.

By the way, Mary has written an uplifting book about her journey called: “Seed Stem Bloom — Lessons From My Faith-led Journey Through CANcer.”

It’s available on Amazon.com or kaleidoscopeenergy.com/.

Mary can see the good that’s come from her journey.

“I feel like my faith is stronger,” she said. “I feel more open to talk about my faith with people. … I don’t wish it (cancer) upon anybody, but if I can help just one person then I think it’s a job well done.”

Nicely spoken, Mary.

And thank you for showing us how God can make new creations of us all.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0