God deals with those who do evil

Tears rolled down my face as I watched TV coverage of the invasion of Ukraine.

I saw a young couple rushing an injured toddler into a hospital after a shelling.

They held each other and sobbed when the little child died.

Scenes of people fleeing — including small children — and bombed out buildings continue to fill TV screens.

I was thinking about these terrible scenes while researching one of the Psalms.

That’s when I re-read a story about David and a terrible man named, Doeg.

By this time in Bible history, the shepherd David has killed the giant Goliath.

It’s a great victory for Israel, but its ruler — King Saul — becomes insanely jealous when David reaps even more acclaim than he does.

Saul already knows that because of his disobedience, he’s been rejected by God as king. His fear that David will replace him only grows when the young man successfully completes every military mission he gets.

Despite this, David finds a great friend in Saul’s son, Jonathan, who warns the former shepherd that the king plans to kill him.

David runs for his life.

He and other men with him reach a place called, Nob, where he finds a priest named, Ahimelek.

Wouldn’t you think David would be honest with a priest?

Nope.

He tells the priest that he’s on a secret mission from King Saul. David asks for bread and a sword.

The priest gives him bread and the sword that belonged to Goliath — not knowing such actions will jeopardize his own life.

That’s because Doeg, chief herdsman to King Saul, is around when the transaction between David and the priest takes place.

And Doeg is an evil dude.

David leaves Nob and later heads to a cave where about 400 other Israelite men — distressed or in debt — join him.

After being warned by a prophet, David and his crew then hide in a forest.

Meanwhile, King Saul asks his officials why they haven’t let him know what’s been going on with David.

Doeg happens to be with the officials.

And Doeg is a big tattletale.

Doeg tells Saul that David went to the priest, who gave him provisions and Goliath’s sword.

Saul sends for Ahimelek and the priest innocently says that — as far as he knows — David is one of the king’s most trusted servants.

Ahimelek had no idea there was a problem.

Saul doesn’t care.

He mercilessly orders his guards to kill Ahimelek and other priests with him.

The guards won’t do it.

But evil Doeg is ready to step up to wicked plate.

Doeg kills 85 priests (he must have had some help in his deadly deeds) along with other men, women, children, infants, cattle, donkeys and sheep.

Only one of Ahimelek’s sons escapes and joins David.

David says he just knew Doeg would tell Saul.

So did David have any idea Saul would take such murderous measures?

I don’t know.

But David does say he’s responsible for the deaths of Ahimelek’s family and offers to protect the sole survivor.

“Stay with me,” David says. “Don’t be afraid. The man who wants to kill you is trying to kill me, too. You will be safe with me.”

It must have been terrible for Ahimelek’s son and David.

Why would God let Doeg — at King Saul’s command — murder all those innocent people?

And why is Russian President Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine, which is resulting in the deaths of thousands?

I pray for God to stop him.

On Tuesday, I was reading Psalm 52, which David wrote after learning Doeg had gone to Saul.

Scholars say it’s a Psalm which reminds us that people will harm us, but that our Lord is a God of justice.

I can almost imagine David’s anger and sarcasm when he writes as if he’s talking straight to Doeg:

“Why do you boast of evil, you mighty hero? Why do you boast all day long, you who are a disgrace in the eyes of God?”

David speaks of the Lord’s judgement when he writes:

“Surely, God will bring you down to everlasting ruin; He will snatch you up and pluck you from your tent; he will uproot you from the land of the living.”

That sounds a lot like what we read in Deuteronomy 32:35, in which the Lord says:

“It is mine to avenge; I will repay. In due time their foot will slip; their day of disaster is near and their doom rushes upon them.”

In other words, they’re going to get what they deserve.

I believe that’s true. People who do wrong will meet justice — if not in this life, than in the next.

That’s why most Christians I know take repentance seriously. We want to obey God. We want forgiveness.

And we can trust that when we repent, our God will be faithful to forgive.

Jesus also tells us to and to pray for those who persecute us. He even asked our Heavenly Father to forgive those who put him on the cross.

How tough is it to seek God’s forgiveness for our enemies when we’re in the midst of being hurt or worse?

Tall order.

Yet the same God who sent his only son to die for us can help us to endure and forgive.

And he can protect us in amazing ways. Recently, I’ve heard of Christian Ukrainians seeing the hand of God in their protection.

So even as I continue to ask God to stop Putin and the invasion, I pray for the Ukrainians’ protection.

I pray that God will reveal himself in wonderful and mighty ways to Ukrainians and Russians who don’t know him and will bring peace to that region.

In the meantime, I continue to believe in our God whose goodness inspired David to conclude Psalm 52 with such words of great faith.

“I trust in God’s unfailing love for ever and ever,” David wrote. “For what you have done I will always praise you in the presence of your faithful people.

“And I will hope in your name, for your name is good.”

A postscript: King Saul later took his own life rather than fall into the hands of his enemy. A Jewish legend reportedly says Doeg died a leper.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.

