God gives believers great hope

I remember the first time I ever heard it.

It was many years ago. I was at a funeral for an elderly couple, who’d died 24 hours apart.

Honestly, I don’t recall anything the pastor said in his sermon except this:

“Death is not a period. It’s only a comma.”

For a writer who has used lots of periods and commas in her career that saying was particularly poignant.

I loved it so much I asked the pastor to mention it when he gave the sermon at my dad’s funeral in 1996.

Why do I love this saying?

Maybe because for those who put their faith in Jesus death is seen as a doorway or bridge to eternal life with Christ.

Fire Bible commentary teaches that when a Christian dies, he or she immediately goes to be with the Lord.

It refers to the Bible verse 2 Corinthians 5:8, which my former pastor used to say best:

“To be absent from the body is to be present with the Lord.”

Fire Bible commentators say believers will have full consciousness in heaven, citing Christ’s parable of the rich man and Lazarus – the latter of whom made it there and got to hang out with Jesus’ ancestor, Abraham.

Isn’t that cool?

The Fire Bible points to heaven being a place with music and singing, citing verses in Revelation 14:2-3.

It says there will be eating and drinking. It cites when Christ told his disciples at the Last Supper that he wouldn’t eat or drink wine with them again until they all ate together in the kingdom of God.

People won’t end up as invisible spirits, but will have their own identities, it says.

It gives an example of Moses and Elijah – who’d died centuries earlier – being recognized when they appeared on the Mount of Transfiguration with Jesus. They had visible heavenly bodies as they waited for the resurrection of their earthly ones.

The Bible talks about bodily resurrection and a time – known only by God—when Jesus will come back.

Here’s where the Apostle Paul writes the beautiful description we read in 1 Thessalonians, chapter 5.

He tells how the Lord will come down from heaven with a commanding shout, with the voice of an archangel and the trumpet call of God.

Believers who’ve died will rise from their graves and together with those who are alive will be caught up in the clouds and meet the Lord in the air.

And we’ll all be with him forever.

I love the thought of a resurrected body. I love how in the New Living Translation of the Bible, Paul talks about putting on a heavenly body like new clothing.

It can sound mysterious, but I trust that the God who created the universe knows what he’s doing.

And I trust that for believers in Christ – those who seek forgiveness, put their faith in him, love him and seek to do his will – things will work out OK.

I’m not the final judge. God is. He hates sin, but he wants all to repent and doesn’t want anyone to perish.

He loves us and Christ lives to give us hope of spending eternity with him.

Do we still grieve when our loved ones die?

Of course.

But I believe Christ provides us with the hope of seeing them again.

I love the thought of seeing my loved ones – not sickly and frail like they were before they died – but beautiful, whole and happy – the way they were meant to be.

In the meantime, those of us who remain on earth are here to fulfill God’s purpose for us.

I think that’s what the pastor was referring to during the sermon he gave at my dad’s funeral.

All these years later, I still remember the Bible story he shared.

It comes from the second book of Samuel in chapter 12, starting in verse 14.

By this point in Bible times, King David has had an affair with a beautiful woman named, Bathsheba, who becomes pregnant.

Trying to cover up their indiscretion, the king arranges for Bathsheba’s husband, Uriah, to be killed in battle. The king then marries Bathsheba and she has their son.

To the outside world, I wonder if it looked like the king did something noble by marrying the widow of a man killed on the battlefield.

But I’ll bet David’s servants and other wives probably knew his devious secret.

Most of all, God knew.

And he sent a prophet named Nathan, who confronts the king and David repents.

During their conversation, Nathan tells David that his son with Bathsheba will die.

The child becomes ill. David fasts and spends nights lying in sackcloth on the ground.

Elders in his family can’t persuade him to get up or eat.

On the seventh day, the child dies and David’s servants are afraid to tell him.

“While the child was living, he wouldn’t listen to us,” they say. “How can we tell him the child is dead? He may do something desperate.”

David notices his servants whispering and realizes the boy must have died.

He asks and they confirm that the child is dead.

David gets up off the ground. He washes himself and puts on lotions, changes his clothes and goes into the house of the Lord and worships.

He then goes to his house and asks his servants to give him some food and he eats.

“Why are you acting this way?” the servants ask. “While the child was alive, you fasted and wept, but now that the child is dead, you get up and eat!”

David has an answer.

“While the child was still alive, I fasted and wept. I thought, ‘Who knows? The Lord may be gracious to me and let the child live.’ But now that he is dead, why should I go on fasting? Can I bring him back again? I will go to him, but he will not return to me.”

During my dad’s funeral, the pastor didn’t talk about David’s affair with Bathsheba.

Instead, he read scriptures about David’s fasting and later how the king responded after his son died.

The pastor knew how hard I’d tried to help my very ill father and how much I wanted him to live. I wanted Dad to be around – healthy and whole – to tell me about the latest thing he’d heard on the news or to share some old family story.

I wanted him to be around to see my children grow up.

But that wasn’t going to happen and I knew that by telling the story of David getting up and eating after his son died, my pastor was telling me that I’d need to go on with life, too.

I trust that the same God who gathered the son of David in his arms has my Dad up there with him as well.

Because, after all, death really isn’t a period for Christians.

It’s only a comma.