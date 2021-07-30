God gives us point markers

He called them “point markers.”
I was with friends as we made our way down a lake in Missouri.
Houses poked up through green trees that outlined the lake. Swimmers jumped off cliffs into the waters below.
A blue heron glided over the water as the sun turned the sky pink then dropped behind the leafy landscape.
During our boat cruise, I asked about numbers I saw posted along the shoreline.
That’s when our boat driver said they were point markers designed to help folks navigate the man-made lake.
On a map, the lake looks like a squiggly, winding rope with spikes.
It would be easy for someone unfamiliar with the lake to get lost by going around the wrong curve or down the wrong spike.
That’s where the numbers help keep boaters on the right route.
They can determine their location by the number they see on shore and match it to a map.
I think God give us point markers, too.
These markers help us navigate this course we call life.
Some well-known point markers are the 10 Commandments.
I believe God put these rules in place, because he knows how awful life can be when people lie, steal, murder, covet and commit adultery.
They don’t just hurt themselves. They hurt so many people around them.
I believe God commanded people to keep the Sabbath day holy, because he knows we need time to rest and to think about and honor him.
It refuels the tank of our soul.
The Lord tells us not to have any other gods and not to make any graven image and worship it.
I’m sure some people believe the graven image commandment is outdated.
But it’s really not.
You don’t have to worship a little carved object to be an idol worshipper.
An idol is anything we put before God. It can be our work or hobbies. It can be our homes, cars and other possessions. I think it can be a person, too.
But God can help us love him best and put him first in our lives.
Funny thing, when we put God first it helps us love those around us so much better than we ever would have otherwise.
In the Bible, Jesus talks about love and commandments.
We find an example in the book of Matthew, Chapter 22.
At this point, an expert in religious law asks Christ a question:
“Teacher, which is the greatest commandment in the law?”
Jesus replies: “‘Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind.’ This is the first and greatest commandment. And the second is like it: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself….’”
You can turn this into a prayer:
“Lord please help me to love you with all my heart, soul, mind and strength and to love my neighbor as myself.”
We can’t do this in my own strength. And personally, I need all the help I can get.
That’s where the Holy Spirit is invaluable.
Before he went to the cross, Jesus told his disciples that our Heavenly Father would send them another helper. In Greek, the word for helper is parakletos.
The Fire Bible* says this is a rich word which refers to many roles including counselor, strengthener, comforter, adviser, advocate, intercessor and friend.
That’s the Holy Spirit.
We gain the Holy Spirit when we ask Christ to come into our hearts.
It’s the best package deal I’ve ever found.
I was 16 when I learned I could go to heaven if I:
- Believed Jesus died on the cross to save me from my sins;
- Repented of my sins (was so sorry that I never wanted to do them again);
- And asked Jesus to come into my heart.
So I prayed that.
For the next three days, I was so joyful.
It didn’t mean I was perfect or did everything right afterward.
Actually, I fell away a few short years later.
But I believe God has a way of bringing his lambs back into the fold.
He knows we can get lost sometimes.
We may not murder, lie or steal, but we can still miss some of the point markers he puts in our lives. Then we can become so vulnerable to hurt and deception.
Yet God is as close as a heartbeat when we seek him.
Like the shepherd in the Parable of the Lost Sheep, our Lord is ready to gather us in his arms, put us on his shoulders and bring us back to that place of love, warmth and safety.
As we seek God through the Bible and prayer, I believe those point markers start becoming more readily apparent – helping us to take the better paths in life.
And as the Holy Spirit keeps working in our lives, people can see the benefits and transformation that comes from it.
Just like a tree produces apples or pears, folks can see the fruit of the Spirit in us in the form of: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. (Galatians 5:22)
I believe the Holy Spirit helps me all the time.
I’m certainly not perfect, but I don’t seem to be as fearful about things as I used to be. I seem to have more peace even when things aren’t going so well.
I’ve seen God work things out in my life in ways I never would have imagined.
He helps me at every turn.
And he shows me point markers as I navigate the squiggly, winding path on this earth and into life eternal.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.