God gives us point markers

I believe God put these rules in place, because he knows how awful life can be when people lie, steal, murder, covet and commit adultery.

They don’t just hurt themselves. They hurt so many people around them.

I believe God commanded people to keep the Sabbath day holy, because he knows we need time to rest and to think about and honor him.

It refuels the tank of our soul.

The Lord tells us not to have any other gods and not to make any graven image and worship it.

I’m sure some people believe the graven image commandment is outdated.

But it’s really not.

You don’t have to worship a little carved object to be an idol worshipper.

An idol is anything we put before God. It can be our work or hobbies. It can be our homes, cars and other possessions. I think it can be a person, too.

But God can help us love him best and put him first in our lives.

Funny thing, when we put God first it helps us love those around us so much better than we ever would have otherwise.

In the Bible, Jesus talks about love and commandments.