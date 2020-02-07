The one and only time I ever played golf was with my Uncle Frank.
I was 21 years old.
Uncle Frank and Aunt Helen had come to see my folks in Sidney.
One morning, Uncle Frank decided he wanted to play golf at the local course. He invited me to go along.
We reached the course which offered a nice, widespread green view.
My uncle, who’d worked as a postal carrier, walked at a fast pace. I didn’t walk so quickly, especially since I’d been assigned to carry the golf clubs, but I was enthusiastic.
I love my Uncle Frank and this was a fun chance to be with him.
Now, I’d seen golf played on TV and I think my uncle might have tried to teach me a couple of things, but hitting a little white ball with a medal club proved harder than I’d thought.
I kept missing the ball and hitting the grass.
Actually, I dug up the grass.
I made what they call “divots” — chunks of turf cut out of the soil by a golfer.
Even now, I pity the poor greenskeeper. I dug up so much ground, he probably wondered if I was trying to play golf or plant a garden.
OK. It wasn’t that bad.
I’m just glad I never saw a poster with my photograph and the words:
“Wanted: Young woman who turned the 8th hole into a chopped salad. $250 reward for the capture of a college student posing as a golfer.”
I obviously didn’t have a future as a pro golfer, but my good-natured uncle didn’t seem to mind. He cheerfully finished his game and we went back to my house.
Years later, I still don’t know if I’d want to try golf again.
But recently, I heard a golf term I really like.
It’s called a “mulligan” and it’s basically a second chance, usually granted after the golfer has blundered the first one.
I heard the term while listening to the Rev. Rick Warren, pastor of Saddleback Church in California, who wrote the book “The Purpose Driven Life.”
Rick was talking about mulligans, because that’s what God gave Jonah.
The Old Testament prophet got a mulligan — or a do-over, a second chance.
Jonah’s story begins when God tells him to warn the people of Nineveh in the Assyrian empire.
Nineveh, according to the Fire Bible, is a place known for its corruption, immorality and cruelty.
God wants Jonah to warn these wicked folks that unless they repent they’ll face the Lord’s judgement.
But Jonah doesn’t want to do that. The people of Israel hate and fear the Assyrians.
So instead of making the 500- to 600-mile trip to Nineveh, Jonah boards a ship bound for Tarshish in Spain.
It is the farthest away he can go in the known ancient world — maybe 2,500 miles — in the opposite direction of God’s plan.
Jonah will learn disobedience doesn’t pay after God hurls a great wind upon the sea.
The terrified sailors find themselves in a violent, windy storm that threatens to break apart the ship. The poor guys start praying to their own gods for help.
It gets so bad the captain goes to the inner part of the ship and wakes Jonah, who’s somehow sleeping through all of this. The captain tells Jonah to pray so they won’t perish.
Wow. How bad does it have to be for the captain to plead for prayer?
Next, the scared sailors cast lots to try and determine who’s brought God’s wrath on their vessel.
The lot falls to Jonah, the runaway prophet.
Now the sailors — who obviously didn’t do a background check on Jonah — start asking lots of questions. They want to know where Jonah’s from and what he does for a living. Why is this disaster coming upon them?
Jonah confesses that he’s a Hebrew and worships God who made the sea and land.
The sailors get really scared now.
What can they do to get the sea to calm down?
Jonah’s no Aquaman, but he’s got a plan.
He tells them to toss him overboard.
But the sailors don’t do that.
Instead, they just row harder to get the boat back to land.
Yet the storm worsens.
So the sailors cry out to God, asking him not destroy them for what they’re about to do.
And they throw Jonah overboard.
The sea stops raging — leaving some really shaken sailors in the boat.
What happens to Jonah?
The waters close over him and seaweed wraps around his head.
God then sends a huge fish and Jonah becomes the catch of the day.
How could that happen?
Well, Rick talked about whale sharks, which have huge mouths and are about the size of a school bus. They’re the largest fish in the sea, docile filter feeders, who swim with their mouths open.
I read that whale sharks don’t swim in the Mediterranean, but sperm whales do and they can be about as big as 1 ½ school buses.
Either way, it’s not a ride I’d want to catch.
But Jonah miraculously spends three days and three nights in the belly of that big fish.
While there, he repents — realizing his greatest fear is to be rejected by God. Jonah praises God and the fish vomits the prophet out on dry land.
Jonah takes advantage of this fishy mulligan — this second chance — and goes to the city of Nineveh to warn the people.
Why would anybody listen to this stranger?
The Fire Bible suggests two major plagues and an eclipse of the sun (which would have scared ancient-day people) may have prepared the Ninevites for Jonah’s message.
Anyway, the king and his people repent. God, who is merciful, sees this and doesn’t bring disaster on them.
Jonah’s not happy about this and the story ends with God asking the crabby prophet: “Should not I pity Nineveh, that great city, in which there are more than 120,000 persons who do not know their right hand from their left, and also much cattle?”
We never hear Jonah’s answer — or if he said anything else at all.
Had Jonah forgotten how compassionate God had been with him after he disobeyed?
Yet don’t we do the same thing? We want a second chance, but aren’t so willing to grant one to someone else.
And like Jonah — we have our Ninevehs — those places, people or responsibilities we want to avoid. Forgiveness can be a tough thing, but it can be the most freeing thing in the world.
I think it takes us asking the Holy Spirit to help us do what we just can’t seem to do in our own strength — and then trust that he will.
I’m so thankful that our God is compassionate and forgiving.
And I’m hoping that some poor greenskeeper in Sidney was able to be a little forgiving, too.