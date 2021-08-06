God helps to calm our fears

She fears so many things.
Not quite 4 months old, my collie puppy, Gracie, is learning about the world around her.
She came from a farm and the sounds of little kids riding plastic toys on a sidewalk are scary and new to her.
She’s easily startled by folks on bicycles, vehicles with blaring loud music and the screech and rumble of a nearby train.
I can tell Gracie that everything’s OK, but that doesn’t keep her from tugging on the leash and trying to run in another direction.
Fear is an awful part of life for animals and people.
Yet we find so many instances in the Bible of God telling people not to fear.
The angel Gabriel tells Mary not to be afraid when he appears to her.
He has good news. She’s going to be the mother of Jesus.
The Lord tells Joshua not to be afraid before he leads the Israelites into the Promised Land.
With some of the most awe-inspiring words ever, God says:
“Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9)
We find more words of comfort in the book of Isaiah in which the Lord speaks through the prophet and says:
“So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen you and help you; I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.” (Isaiah 41:10)
I’ve heard pastors say that the words “Fear not” or “Don’t be afraid” can be found 365 times in Scripture — one time for every day of the year.
Personally, I’ve never done the counting, but even if the Lord says it once, I think it’s worth listening.
My favorite story of Christ’s calming presence is found in the New Testament book of Matthew, chapter 14.
In this account, Jesus has his disciples get into a boat and go to the other side of a lake, then Christ goes alone to pray on a mountainside.
He’s still there later that night.
Meanwhile, the boat is quite some distance from the shore and is being buffeted by the waves, because the wind is against it.
Shortly before dawn, Jesus walks out on the lake to the disciples.
When the disciples see him, they’re terrified and cry out.
They think they’re seeing a ghost.
Immediately, Jesus says, “Take courage. It is I. Don’t be afraid.”
“Lord, if it’s you, tell me to come to you on the water,” says Peter, one of Christ’s disciples.
Christ tells him to come.
So Peter gets out of the boat and starts walking toward Jesus.
Yet when Peter sees the wind, he becomes afraid and starts to sink.
“Lord, save me,” he cries out.
Immediately, Jesus reaches out his hand and catches Peter.
It’s a perfect catch.
“You of little faith,” Jesus says, “why did you doubt?”
When they climb into the boat, the wind dies down.
Those who are in the boat worship Jesus saying, “Truly you are the Son of God.”
As I think about this story, I can sympathize with the boat.
Really.
It’s being buffeted — hit repeatedly and violently — by the waves, because the wind is against it.
How many times do we feel like the wind and waves of life are against us?
And like the disciples in that boat, do we fail to recognize when our Lord is helping us?
We may not see Christ walking on the water, but do we recognize his help when we get the money we need just in time to pay a bill or when someone helps us just at the right moment?
Do we think it’s a coincidence?
As I read the story, I love how Jesus immediately tells the disciples not to be afraid.
Christ doesn’t add to their fears. He’s not the neighborhood prankster who’d make a sound like a ghost or wave his arms to scare them even more.
Instead, Christ shows tender compassion. He lets them know right away that he is there.
He’s with us, too, you know.
Just when we think we can’t be hit by one more wave.
When we feel we’re starting to sink.
When we’re so weary of the storm we’ve been battling for so long.
That’s when we need to remember the gentle words of Christ who says “Take courage. It is I. Don’t be afraid.”
Just like the disciples, he’s not going to leave us in this boat or in this storm forever.
And like Peter — as we call to Christ — he catches us.
I love how Peter didn’t wait until he was under water to start calling out to Jesus.
Peter immediately sought the Lord’s help, which is a good reminder for us.
We need to seek God’s help right away, instead of waiting until things have gotten really bad. I not saying don’t ask for help from others. We can call people to help us when we’re in trouble.
I have an example.
Last month, I got stranded on a flooded street and my car died. Right away, I tried to call my son, Mike.
I didn’t wait for a postal carrier to drive by to see if I could send Mike a letter. I didn’t shoot off a flare (not that I had one) hoping a ship might see me or try to catch a bird and attach a note to its leg.
As it turned out, I didn’t get ahold of my son, but a Good Samaritan in rubber boots came to help me. And Mike later came to my house to chop up the branch that fell on my roof that morning.
I don’t remember praying any fancy prayers that day, but I think I prayed “Lord help me!”
A simple prayer from someone who was a little disconcerted.
I’ll bet the disciples were a little disconcerted, too.
But that’s when Christ literally stepped in to help.
He helps us through the storm-tossed times of life. He can send others to help us, too.
And he can calm our fears in wonderful ways.
Not long ago, I was taking Gracie for a walk. She was startled by a loud, rumbling truck and some small, barking dogs and two guys walking into a duplex.
I tried to tell Gracie that one of the guys was carrying a box of doughnuts so I didn’t think he was a threat.
But she remained fearful.
It may take a while before Gracie learns the difference between real and imagined dangers.
In the meantime, I hope to be as kind and patient with her as Christ is with me when I am fearful and trying to navigate life’s stormy waters.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.