God helps to calm our fears

We may not see Christ walking on the water, but do we recognize his help when we get the money we need just in time to pay a bill or when someone helps us just at the right moment?

Do we think it’s a coincidence?

As I read the story, I love how Jesus immediately tells the disciples not to be afraid.

Christ doesn’t add to their fears. He’s not the neighborhood prankster who’d make a sound like a ghost or wave his arms to scare them even more.

Instead, Christ shows tender compassion. He lets them know right away that he is there.

He’s with us, too, you know.

Just when we think we can’t be hit by one more wave.

When we feel we’re starting to sink.

When we’re so weary of the storm we’ve been battling for so long.

That’s when we need to remember the gentle words of Christ who says “Take courage. It is I. Don’t be afraid.”

Just like the disciples, he’s not going to leave us in this boat or in this storm forever.

And like Peter — as we call to Christ — he catches us.