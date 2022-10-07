God helps us in tough situations

Have you ever been in a “Catch 22” situation?

You want a certain job, but you need work experience.

But to get the experience, you must have done that job.

Or you must find your eyeglasses to see, but you can’t see to find them.

The phrase, “Catch 22,” comes from the satirical war novel by Joseph Heller.

I’ve never read the novel — and I’m not sure I want to — but I understand it involves a bombardier who faces a no-win situation, because of conflicting rules and limitations.

We find a slightly different no-win situation in Greek mythology when the hero Odysseus must sail in between a dangerous whirlpool and a monster who lives on a cliff.

From this tale we get the idiom of “being in between a rock and a hard place” — two equally tough situations.

Now, you don’t have to be in a plane or on a boat to face circumstances that seem impossible to navigate.

That’s when we can find comfort in the true-life account of Israelites who lived a few thousand years ago.

We can read about them in the book of Exodus, chapter 14, in the Bible.

By this time, the Israelites have been slaves in Egypt for more than 400 years. God has seen their misery and sent a man, named Moses, to lead them out of captivity.

Not one to lose free help, the Pharaoh isn’t about to release 2 million Israelites.

But God is an expert in persuasion and after the Pharaoh and his people experience 10 plagues, the king lets the Israelites leave.

God’s plans aren’t done yet.

He has Moses lead the Israelites on a route that makes it look like they’re wandering around in confusion, then has them camp by the Red Sea.

God tells Moses what will happen next. God says Pharaoh will pursue the Israelites.

But the Lord will gain glory through this.

Sure enough, the Pharaoh and his officials change their minds about letting the Israelites go.

Pharaoh assembles his army, which includes 600 of the best chariots.

The Israelites find themselves between a rock and a hard place.

There aren’t any whirlpools or rock monsters, but the Israelites are caught in between the Red Sea and the rapidly approaching Egyptian army.

I’d say they’re facing Catch 22 limitations, too.

They could get killed if they try to put up a fight — especially with all the women and children in the group.

But if they surrender, many would be killed by revengeful Egyptians determined to make an example of them.

The Red Sea doesn’t seem to offer any solutions either.

Obviously, these Israelites aren’t Noah. They don’t have time or resources to build a big boat to escape. I doubt swimming is an option.

Sounds like a no-win, no-way-out situation to me.

The Israelites are terrified.

And sarcastic.

“Was it because there were no graves in Egypt that you brought us to the desert to die?” they ask.

Moses doesn’t answer that question.

Instead, he demonstrates God-fueled courage.

“Do not be afraid,” Moses says. “Stand firm and you will see the deliverance the LORD will bring you today. The Egyptians you see today you will never see again. The LORD will fight for you; you need only to be still.”

God tells Moses to raise his staff and stretch his hand over the sea.

The angel of God — who’s been traveling in front of the Israelites — now goes behind them.

So does a pillar of cloud and fire that has been with them.

The cloud goes in between the Israelites and the Egyptians.

Throughout the night, the cloud brings darkness to one side and light to the other — keeping them apart.

Moses stretches out his hand and — all that night — the Lord drives back the sea with a strong east wind and turns the ground into dry land.

The waters divide and the Israelites go through the sea on dry ground with a wall of water on their right and on their left.

Pharaoh’s horsemen and chariots follow the Israelites.

God looks down from the pillar of fire and cloud and throws the Egyptian army into confusion. He jams the wheels of their chariots.

“Let’s get away from the Israelites,” the Egyptians say. “The Lord is fighting for them against Egypt.”

The Lord tells Moses to stretch out his hand over the sea so the waters will flow back over the Egyptians, their chariots and horsemen.

So Moses does.

And at daybreak the sea goes back into its place. The water covers the entire army of Pharaoh. Not one Egyptian survives.

The Israelites will trust the Lord and his servant, Moses.

What do we learn from this?

I’m reminded of the song that says, “God will make a way where there seems to be no way.”

It tells how God gives us strength and works in ways we can’t see.

I also think about the “Waymaker” song, which describes God as a miracle worker, promise keeper and a light in the darkness.

I’ve learned that God is so much more creative than I am at solving problems.

Before that night in the desert, I’m guessing the Israelites never dreamed of walking across the sea on dry land.

Centuries later, I’ll bet Christ’s disciples never expected him to walk on water to reach their storm-tossed boat.

And although Jesus told his disciples that he’d suffer, die and rise again, they couldn’t believe it — at first — when told he’d risen from the dead.

We can all face situations where there seems to be no way out, but I think that’s when we must remember our Savior, who saved newlyweds from embarrassment by turning water into wine and healed lepers in a time before there was a medical cure.

Jesus raised Lazarus back to life, returning him to his grieving sisters.

Go back to the Old Testament. God miraculously allowed a 90-year-old Sarah to give birth to a child. He helped a shepherd kid, named David, wipe out a seasoned warrior named Goliath.

And when the freed Israelites were hungry and thirsty, God provided manna (bread) from heaven and water from a rock.

“With God, all things are possible,” Jesus says.

Sometimes, people make rash, immoral, illegal and dangerous decisions, because they think there’s no way out of their situations. Sometimes, people stay in terrible situations for the same reason.

I don’t think I’ve done anything illegal or dangerous, but whatever the circumstance, I’ve fared better when I prayed, read God’s word, sought advice from Godly people, waited for God’s help or stepped out under the Holy Spirit’s leading.

I’m not perfect in this area. I know Iife can be filled with uncertainty.

But I think when we find ourselves in life’s storms — those rock-and-a-hard-place situations — we must ask God to guide and help us.

I think Jesus understood Catch 22 situations. He’d die a horrible death if he went to the cross, but if he didn’t go we wouldn’t have been saved.

And I guess you could say Jesus was in between a rock and a hard place when he was put in that tomb.

But the rock (or stone) that covered the tomb was rolled away and our Savior Jesus was raised to new life.

It was the most amazing solution of all.