It’s one of the best sermons I’ve ever heard.
And I’ve heard great ones.
This sermon came from Buddy Owens, who sometimes speaks at Saddleback Church in California.
Buddy’s sermon was called “Trusting God in Times of Trouble.”
He first talked about the moon flowers his wife, Linda, grows in their garden.
The seeds of this flower are no bigger than a kernel of corn. His wife cuts a notch in the seed, then plants it into the ground.
Once planted, the seed is in the dark and under the pressure of the dirt. You can’t see what’s going on when it’s growing underground, but it’s going through a time of transformation.
Eventually, it will produce beautiful flowers.
We all know times of pressure and darkness. We wonder why we go through hard seasons of life.
And some seasons are much harder than others.
The Apostle Paul certainly knew tough seasons. During his ministry of spreading the Gospel, he was whipped five times — 39 lashes each time.
That’s almost 200 lashes.
In his writing to the Corinthians, Paul detailed other aspects of his suffering.
“Three times I was beaten with rods, once I was stoned, three times I was shipwrecked. I spent a night and a day in the open sea,” Paul wrote.
Besides this, Paul was in danger from:
- Rivers.
- Bandits.
- Gentiles and Jewish people.
- False brothers.
He was in danger in the city, out in the country and on the sea.
Paul toiled often without sleep. He hungered, thirsted and was in the cold.
Amid all that, he worried about the churches during a time of intense persecution for Christians.
Paul was well acquainted with hardship — and faith — when he wrote this about himself and his companions:
“We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned; struck down, but not destroyed.” (2 Corinthians 4:8-9)
After reading these Scriptures, Buddy pointed out the punctuation between each phrase, emphasizing the commas.
“We are hard pressed on every side, (comma)
but not crushed;
perplexed, (comma)
but not in despair;
persecuted, (comma)
but not abandoned;
struck down, (comma)
but not destroyed.”
From this, Buddy made an observation, pointed out a lesson and asked a question.
The observation is this: Those are commas in between each phrase — not periods.
Here’s the lesson: Never put a period where God put a comma.
“There is a trusting side and a troubled side to each of those phrases,” he said.
And here is his question: “Which side of the comma are you on?”
If you’re living on the troubled side — the left side of the comma — then you might be hard pressed.
You’re like that seed planted in the ground. You’re pressured from every angle like a seed buried in a dark season of growth.
But if you’re living on the trusting side — you know you will not be crushed.
If you’re living on the troubled side, you may be perplexed.
You may be in a situation where you’re stretched to your limit, Buddy said.
You’re thinking, “I don’t know how much more of this I can handle. None of this makes sense. Why is God letting this happen? I was doing everything right.”
But if you live on the trusting side of the comma, you will not despair. You won’t lose heart.
On the troubled side of the comma, you might be persecuted, harassed for your faith, mistreated and misunderstood.
But if you live on the trusting side and you take God at his word, then you know you are not abandoned.
The Gardener is keeping a watchful eye on you. He cares for you.
On the troubled side of the comma, you may have been struck down.
Maybe you’ve been kicked to the curb, cast aside. The life you once knew has come to an end and your dreams have been shattered.
But if you live on the trusting side of the comma, you know this is not the end.
You will not be destroyed, because you know what Paul knew when he wrote: “For our light and momentary troubles are achieving for us an eternal glory that far outweighs them all.” (2 Corinthians 4:7)
Light and momentary?
It sure doesn’t seem that way when you’re going through rough times.
Here’s where Buddy offered some incredible encouragement, saying:
“If you are on the trusting side of the comma — even though you’re broke — you know you’re not poor because your Father in Heaven owns the cattle on a thousand hills.
“Even if you are not employed, you know you’re not worthless.
“Even though you’re unappreciated, you’re not unnecessary because you know God has a plan and a purpose for your life that can only be accomplished through you.”
Buddy then planted some incredible thoughts with these words:
“The seed of faith, planted in the soil of adversity, under the watchful eye of the gardener, will bring forth life and beauty in its season.”
A transformation is occurring. Changes are taking place we can’t see.
God is at work bringing forth life and fruitfulness, developing the character of Christ in us.
Joy is growing out of the seed of sorrow.
Patience is growing out of the seed of adversity.
Peace is growing out of the seed of struggle.
Compassion is growing out of the seed of suffering.
Are these just the words of a pastor who knows how to give a rousing sermon?
I don’t think so. I know Christians, who face adversity on a daily basis, and yet are some of the most patient and peaceful people I know.
They’re compassionate, partly because they can empathize with people going through all sorts of trials.
How do they do it?
For one thing, they seek God daily through prayer and reading his word. They’ve come to trust God as they’ve seen him work in their lives.
I’ll bet Buddy has seen God work through many situations and I agree when he says:
“The trouble you’re in will not last.”
It’s a matter of perspective. How we see the trouble is how we’ll face it. If we see it with fear and doubt, we’ll face it that way.
But if we see it in faith, we’ll face it in faith.
I love these statements and how he urges us to see our situations through a lens of hope.
How long will this tough season of transformation last?
Long enough, he said.
We can’t hurry the process, which is determined by God.
In the meantime, Buddy encourages us to:
- Feed on the word of God.
- Pray for the rain of the Holy Spirit to soften the hard ground of our hearts and quench the thirst in our souls.
- Pull the weeds—bad attitudes, worry, unforgiveness, bitterness and envy.
- Guard against bugs—bad habits, behaviors, poor choices, unhealthy relationships.
- Prepare for a harvest. Fruit is growing.
Some troubles last a short time. Some last years.
But then Buddy quoted Galatians 6:9: “Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up.”
Buddy noted something else. He pointed out how his wife gives away the flowers she grows.
We’ve learned lessons through our hardships. And we need to give away those lessons to others going through the things we’ve experienced.
He mentioned Psalm 84, which tells about how a person is blessed when he goes through the Valley of Baca (the valley of tears) and digs a well.
What do you do at a well? You provide a drink for the person coming behind you.
I’ve benefited so much from wells dug by other widows and widowers who’ve walked through a valley of tears called Grief.
And while he knew hardship and heartache, the Apostle Paul also knew the comfort of our compassionate Heavenly Father “who comforts us in all our troubles, so that we can comfort those — in any trouble — with the comfort we ourselves receive from God.” (2 Corinthians 1:3-4)
I can’t speak for Buddy, but I’m never stronger than when I’m sharing the lessons God has taught me on my trek through the valley of tears.
Granted, I may not be a gardener, but I’m learning about the transformation that takes place during dark seasons of growth.
As a writer, I know something about commas and — after Buddy’s sermon — I pray I can live on the trusting side of each one.