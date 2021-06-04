God helps us to do what's right

Recently, I found such comfort in this Bible verse:

“And I will put my spirit within you, and cause you to walk in my statues and be careful to obey my rules.” Ezekiel 36:27.

We don’t have the row the boat all by ourselves. The Scriptures say Jesus was tempted in every way that we are, but didn’t sin and now he’s in heaven interceding for us with our Heavenly Father.

I can imagine Jesus saying something like this: “Father, I know Tammy shouldn’t have said that when the guy turned out in front of her in traffic, but she’s sorry and she’s trying to do better … You know I died so Tammy and people like her can spend eternity with us, which is what we want. Let’s forgive her again.”

OK, who am I to put words in Christ’s mouth? I know I’d better be careful, but I also know our Lord loves and is tender toward us.

And I believe he really has our best interest at heart.

He’s not like the hard-hearted woman who Louise played in that 1970s movie.

And he’s not like Kai Winn. He’s not like those wicked Pharisees of long-ago, either.