God is a creative teacher

Itzhak was preparing to play when a string broke on his violin. Itzhak could have made the audience wait while he got another violin.

Instead, he played the entire concert on a violin minus one string. When he was done, the audience rose as one and applauded enthusiastically, because the music had been so beautiful.

Afterward, Itzhak is reported to have said: “Sometimes, it is the task of the artist to see how much music you can still make with what you have left.”

Rick says we can’t just look at what we’ve lost. We’ve got to look at what we have left and how we can use that for the glory of God.

I could see pain in my source’s face. I probably was saying this too soon in this person’s grief journey.

It takes a while to reach this point.

Actually, it takes a while to reach a lot of points on a grief journey. It takes time for grief to heal.

I didn’t get a chance to say much else, but my interviewee expressed sincere appreciation and, somehow, I hope and pray that I was able to help.

Sometime later, I was listening to some Scriptures on my phone. I was in the book of Luke, when I stopped short.