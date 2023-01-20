God is our rock when life seems out of control

My high school pal’s boyfriend was such a calm guy.

He was quiet, soft-spoken and often seemed wiser than his years. I only recall him becoming slightly agitated once.

It happened one drizzly night. He was driving with my high school buddy. She was in the front seat with him. I was in the backseat with my boyfriend.

To this day, I can’t remember what my pal said to her guy, but he apparently didn’t take it well.

He hit the accelerator just a little bit, but it was enough to make the car hydroplane on the wet street.

I remember feeling like my boyfriend and I were ragdolls – tossed from side to side in the backseat in the darkness. I’m sure I was screaming.

The car tore a strip out of the well-kept grass of a slope in a park along the street.

Suddenly, we came to a stop. My pal’s boyfriend had skillfully kept us from getting into any more of an accident.

I was a little shaken and said a prayer aloud.

No one was hurt and, honestly, I don’t recall what happened after the guy’s car cut that long strip out of the park lawn.

But I remember feeling helpless and out of control – even if only for a short time.

We can all feel like things are out of control sometimes.

An unexpected medical diagnosis, work situation or job loss can leave us feeling that way.

So can an unanticipated bill.

Or news that the house we’re renting will be sold.

Or when a spouse suddenly wants a divorce or dies.

This is where the first three verses of Psalm 46 can be so comforting. In part, they say:

“God is our refuge and strength; an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake in their surging.”

Ever feel like everything around you was crumbling? Or that raging waters – literally or figuratively speaking – were going to sweep you away?

In these times, we must cling to God – our Rock of Ages and unfailing source of power and strength.

This Psalm reassures us that “The Lord Almighty is with us; the God of Jacob is our fortress.”

Theologian Charles Spurgeon called Psalm 46 “the song of holy confidence.”

It’s also known as “Luther’s Psalm.”

Martin Luther – a primary figure in the Protestant Reformation and from whom we get Lutheranism – is said to have written “A Mighty Fortress is Our God” from that Psalm.

I remember singing this song in church years ago and the power I felt behind it. It’s a strong testimony of faith from a man who faced danger during the dark and tumultuous times of the Reformation in the 1500s.

So how do we hang on?

I’ve been reading a wonderful book by Shelia Walsh called “Holding On When You Want to Let Go – Clinging to Hope When Life Is Falling Apart.”

Walsh, a Scottish Christian author and speaker, talks about Bible-times people, who found themselves in situations when life certainly must have seemed out of control.

She mentions Noah.

In Noah’s day, the world had become so corrupt and violent that God was sorry for what he’d made and decided to send a flood to destroy it.

God told Noah to build a huge ship, called an ark, and fill it with animals, food and his family.

While it took a long time, Noah did what he was told, following God’s exact specifications.

Please keep in mind this ship had no wheel for Noah to steer and no rudder.

If anybody ever had to go with the flow, it was Noah. (My words not Shelia’s although I wonder if she’d agree).

The point is this: How helpless could someone feel in an ark lifted up in the flood waters and floated to who knows where? The Scriptures say it rained for 40 days and 40 nights and the waters prevailed on the earth for 150 days – or about five months.

Noah had no idea how long he and his family and the animals would be in that ark, which was lifted high above the mountains.

Did they wonder if they’d stored enough food? Or where they’d settle? Or what else the future would hold?

They certainly weren’t in control.

Neither was Joseph, a teenager sold into slavery by his jealous brothers.

Talk about feeling out of control. Shackled in irons, Joseph was at the mercy of slave traders. What fears and heartache must Joseph have known as they took him far away from his home?

Or what about Rahab? The prostitute who hid two spies was promised that neither she nor her family would be killed when the Israelites stormed Jericho.

But the only thing keeping Rahab and her family from death was a scarlet cord hanging in her window, letting the spies and soldiers know where they were.

Talk about hanging by a thread.

And feeling out of control.

Yet in each circumstance, God was – and still is – in control.

After the flood, God dried up the earth and Noah, his family and the animals left the ark. God put a rainbow in the sky to remind them and us that he’d never destroy the whole earth by flood again.

Joseph became second in command in Egypt, saving the Egyptians and later his own family from starvation during a famine.

Rahab and her family were spared and she became an ancestor of Christ.

The same God who protected Noah, Joseph and Rahab protects us, too.

I love how Sheila says in her book that God is in control and is still writing our story. He’s holds the pieces of our life puzzles. And while we’re waiting, he’s working.

She cites the last two verses of Psalm 27, which has meant so much to me throughout the years. It reads:

“I am still confident of this: I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait for the Lord; be strong and take heart and wait for the Lord.”

I haven’t finished Sheila’s wonderful book, but I love how she reassures us that we’re loved, cherished and held in the hands of God who rescues, performs miracles and keeps promises.

That can be hard to believe when life seems be throwing us around like a doll in the backseat of a swerving car or when it seems to have stopped and nothing – not our dreams, hopes or aspirations – is moving forward.

Maybe this is where we ask God to help us trust him and give us encouragement, hope, peace, the strength to wait and reminders of how he’s helped us in the past.

I’m glad none of us were injured on that long-ago night. I remember later driving by that park. The grass was green and you’d never know a strip had been ripped out.

We probably had a diligent groundskeeper to thank for that.

Most of all we have God, who is our fortress, deliverer and ever-present help in times of trouble and on rainy nights, too.