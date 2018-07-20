A couple weeks ago, my daughter-in-law Rachel and I were in Syracuse, N.Y.
While there, we went to the Destiny USA Mall and a place called the Amazing Mirror Maze.
The place has wall-to-wall mirrors and you have to find your way through the maze to get to the other side.
That can be a little tricky.
You’ll think you’re supposed to go one direction, then find yourself face to face with a mirror.
I’m glad I went with Rachel — not just because she’s fun and can think on her feet — but because I really have no sense of direction.
I even put my arms out in front of me so I wouldn’t run head-first into a mirror.
Rachel laughed and said I looked like a zombie.
After a while, I thought it would be nice to leave a trail of bread crumbs to remind me of where I’d already been.
But I didn’t have any.
If I thought I could leave fingerprints on the mirrors — so I could figure out which way not to go the next time — I could forget it.
The staffers don’t want smears on their mirrors so they make you wear thin plastic gloves — kind of like the ones the lunch ladies wear at school.
So with our less-than-stylish gloves and lots of laughs, Rachel and I eventually made it through the maze.
We were heading out for supper, when I started thinking about the other mazes we go through in life.
Life can seem like a big maze when we have decisions to make.
We wonder which job to take or career to pursue. We wonder who to date or marry, how to raise our kids and plan for retirement.
There are so many choices — some of which can lead us to a dead end.
What do we do?
We need a good guide and I can think of none better than the one who led a big group of Israelites through a desert centuries ago.
The story begins in the Old Testament book of Exodus.
At this point, the Israelites have been slaves in Egypt for some 400 years. Their lives are miserable and they’ve been calling out to God for help.
So God raises up a man named Moses to guide them to a land the Lord promised to give them.
And God guides them in a big way.
After a series of bad things happen in Egypt, the Pharaoh lets Moses and the Israelites leave.
The Lord goes ahead of the Israelites in a pillar of cloud by day and a pillar of fire at night.
That had to be one big night light.
And with this dual-purpose pillar, the Israelites can travel by day or night.
In the meantime, the Pharaoh decides to bring the Israelites back as slaves.
That’s when the pillar of cloud comes between the Israelites and the Egyptians.
Throughout the night, the cloud brings darkness to one side and light to the other so they don’t go near each other.
God then drives back the sea with a mighty east wind and turns the ground into dry land.
With the waters divided, the Israelites pass through the sea with one wall of water to their left and another to their right.
Pharaoh’s army follows them. It must have been so scary for the Israelites.
Yet the Lord looks down from the pillar of fire and cloud and protects them. He throws the Egyptian army into confusion and jams the wheels of their chariots.
He then has the waters flow over the Egyptian army.
Not one of them survives.
Even more detail about God’s guidance is found in the Old Testament book of Numbers.
Here we read that God has the Israelites construct a big tent called a tabernacle.
It’s kind of like a portable church.
When the tabernacle is set up, the cloud covers it.
Whenever the cloud lifts above the tent, the Israelites set out on a trek through the desert.
They camp wherever the cloud settles.
The Israelites really pay attention to this ancient-day GPS system.
If the cloud stays over the tabernacle a long time — whether it’s a month or a year — the Israelites stay put.
But if it only stays a few days — or even just overnight — and then moves, the Israelites set out.
Sometimes, I’ve thought it would be nice to have such a big, obvious guidance system.
But I know we have a couple of great guides — if we rely on them.
We have the Bible — God’s written guidance manual — which can help us navigate through this obstacle course we call life.
God’s word is alive and he speaks through it to bring us comfort, peace, hope, direction and even correction.
I can’t count all the times I’ve read a passage of Scripture and the words all but jumped off the page — and I knew God was speaking to me.
Besides the Scriptures, we have the Holy Spirit — which as Bible teacher Priscilla Shirer describes — works through the microphone that is our conscience to guide us.
Like many other Christians, I’ve sensed a gently spoken word from the Holy Spirit telling me to trust God in a tough situation — or telling me not to do something.
I’ve also been able to get advice from Godly men and women.
And I’ve received what’s called “confirmation.”
This can happen when someone — who doesn’t know anything about my particular situation — will make a comment that confirms what I’ve read in the Bible that day or sensed that the Holy Spirit was saying to me.
Such things aren’t as dramatic as a pillar of cloud or fire, but they are meaningful and can be so memorable and encouraging.
Life can be complex — sort of like a maze of mirrors.
We really need the Bible and the Holy Spirit to guide us.
And having a Godly friend to help you on the trip doesn’t hurt either — even if you have to wear lunch lady gloves.