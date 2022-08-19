God is with us in storms

Remember the TV show “Gilligan’s Island”?

It features a good-hearted skipper and his bumbling first-mate, Gilligan. The comedy show’s story starts when the Skipper and Gilligan take folks on a three-hour cruise aboard their charter boat.

Suddenly, a storm arises and the boat is whisked off course making a crash landing on an uncharted tropical island.

Now, a group of very diverse people – including a movie star, a professor, a Kansas farm girl and a millionaire and his wife—must figure out along with the Skipper and Gilligan how to get off this island.

If you ever watched the opening credits, you’ve seen the boat rock from side to side in the storm – with poor Gilligan being rocked with it.

Finally, he grabs the mast and hangs on for dear life.

Ever feel like Gilligan on the boat?

Your world is rocking and it’s all you can do to hang on.

We’ve all probably been there at one time or another, but when I think of wild ship rides and shipwrecks, I consider the Apostle Paul.

Paul was definitely on a wind-and-wave-rocked ship.

And unlike Gilligan and his friends, Paul hadn’t started out on a pleasure cruise. He was on a prison ship when a fierce storm hit.

We find the account in the book of Acts, chapter 27.

At this point in Paul’s life, he’s a prisoner for his faith aboard a ship headed to Rome. There, he’ll appeal some trumped up charges.

Paul’s pal, Luke, who wrote the book of Acts, is on board, too.

During the journey, the ship meets with unfavorable winds and loses time.

The crew is behind schedule, but sailing farther would be dangerous.

Even so, plans are made to continue and reach Phoenix, a harbor on the island of Crete, and spend the winter there.

Paul warns against continuing the journey.

“Men, I can see that our voyage is going to be disastrous and bring great loss to ship and cargo, and to our own lives also,” Paul says.

Nobody seems to want to follow Paul’s advice.

Instead, the centurion in charge listens to the ship’s pilot and owner, who want to proceed.

A gentle wind begins to blow and they set out, sailing along the island of Crete.

But before long, a wind of hurricane force, called the Northeaster, sweeps down from the island.

The ship gets caught in a horrific storm that knocks it off course.

I love the detail Luke adds to the account.

“We were hardly able to make the lifeboat secure, so the men hoisted it aboard,” he writes. “Then they passed ropes under the ship itself to hold it together.”

I’m still trying to imagine how they managed that rope trick.

Next, Luke tells how men fear the ship will run aground on sandbars so they lower a sea anchor and let the ship be driven along.

Despite their efforts, the ship takes such a violent battering that crewmen begin throwing cargo overboard.

“When neither the sun nor stars appeared for many days and the storm continued raging, we finally gave up all hope of being saved,” Luke writes.

The men must have been terrified.

Yet Paul will have good news — even after he indulges in a bit of “I told you so.”

He tells the men that they should have taken his advice.

Then he tells them to keep up their courage. None of them will die, he says. Only the ship will be destroyed.

How does he know?

Paul has what a reporter might call an inside source.

He tells the men that an angel of God came in the night and told him not to be afraid. Paul will go to Rome and God has graciously given him all the lives of the men aboard the ship.

“So keep up your courage, men, for I have faith in God that it will happen just as he told me. Nevertheless, we must run aground on some island,” Paul says.

On the 14th night, the storm is still driving the ship across the sea.

Some sailors are ready to jump ship. So they let down a lifeboat, while pretending to lower some anchors from the bow.

Paul tells the centurion and the soldiers that: “Unless these men stay with the ship, you cannot be saved.”

So soldiers cut the ropes that hold the lifeboat and let it float away.

Before dawn, Paul encourages the men, who have been in constant suspense, to eat something. They’ll need it to survive.

Paul gives thanks to God in front of them, breaks the bread and eats. Encouraged, the others eat, too.

As daylight comes, the ship heads toward a beach, but it hits a sandbar and runs aground. The pounding surf breaks the stern to pieces.

Soldiers plan to kill prisoners aboard to prevent their escapes, but the centurion seeks to save Paul and keeps them from carrying out their plan.

The centurion orders those who can swim to jump overboard and get to land. Others will get there on planks and pieces of the ship and all 276 men reach land safely, just like Paul said.

The men end up on the island of Malta, where islanders treat them kindly. God even uses Paul to heal sick people there.

What do we learn from this story? I have some thoughts:

People don’t always listen to good advice. That can put us in tough situations, just like when the centurion didn’t listen to Paul. But like Paul, we can trust God to help us through life’s storms.

You don’t have to be on a boat to be in a terrible storm. An illness, financial crisis or difficult relationship can threaten to tear us apart. That’s when we must cling to God who calms scary storms and scared sailors.

God is with us in the storms of life. The men gave up hope as the storm raged and they couldn’t see the sun or stars. We can feel like that, too. Yet we must remember God is always with us, guiding us as we seek him. And although we can’t always see through the storm, we can trust our guide.

Give thanks even in the middle of storm. A grateful Paul gave thanks for the bread before he ate it.

I love how Rick Warren, pastor of Saddleback Church in California, talks about gratitude. He says we need to be grateful in all things, but not for all things.

We certainly don’t have to be grateful for abuse, murder, prejudice or other terrible things.

But we can be grateful in all circumstances.

I understand this.

My late husband, Chuck, was in a vehicle accident in 2013. He fell out of the vehicle and was on the ground for an hour and 45 minutes before anyone saw him and stopped.

I don’t have to be grateful for that.

But I’m grateful to God, because I know he was by Chuck’s side all that time. I’m thankful for the people who stopped and called for help. I’m grateful for all those who stood by my family and me during that terrible time.

I’m grateful to God for how he continues to provide for my needs.

In the Bible, Paul reaches Rome where church tradition says he was martyred for the Gospel – but not before writing much of the New Testament.

I’ve read where Gilligan and his friends never made it off the island in the TV series, but in a movie were rescued – only to end up on the island again.

TV scenarios can be crazy and real life can be tough, but I love God who is forever the anchor in our lives.