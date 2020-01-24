Almost 10 years have passed and I barely remember the old black and white photograph.
But I remember the man who held it.
It happened in March 2010.
My late husband, Chuck, and I had gone to an event commemorating the 65th anniversary of the end of the Battle of Iwo Jima during World War II.
We were at the Strategic Air and Space Museum at Ashland.
My mission?
I was sent to find and interview area veterans who were at the banquet. I found 87-year-old Francis Wood of Oakland.
Francis was a 22-year-old Marine when he landed on the tiny South Pacific island — said to be the site of one of the bloodiest battles of World War II.
Francis remembered the explosions and gunfire and how American forces were pinned down on the Japanese-held island.
As a young Marine, he drove an amphibious landing craft onto the shore during the battle. His job was to take equipment to the island and transport wounded back to a hospital ship.
The shelling was intense.
“At night, the skies were brighter than the daylight with the flares going up,” he said, showing me a magazine with a nighttime photo.
Francis didn’t think he’d make it out alive.
And many men didn’t.
Allied forces suffered more than 26,000 casualties with more than 6,000 killed in action. More than 21,000 Japanese soldiers died either in combat or by ritual suicide.
Decades later, Francis still remembered seeing bodies of Marines laid side by side in a long trench.
The bodies were placed in the makeshift grave.
Francis even had a photograph of the trench with bodies, which he secretly sent home to his wife along with a necklace.
He showed me the photo. It didn’t look like modern-day photos with lots of detail, but you got the picture.
After interviewing Francis, I found another veteran, Bill Stewart, 84, of Wahoo.
Bill was 18 years old when he was part of the amphibious forces of the Navy Reserves. He took Marines and supplies to the beach. He remembered a landing craft tank filled with men being hit by a mortar.
During our interview, Bill said that at one point, he thought he’d seen a long slit in the ground, filled with bodies, during the battle.
But 65 years had passed since then and he wondered if he’d only dreamed it.
“You didn’t dream it,” I said.
I grabbed that poor man’s arm and dragged him across the room to meet Francis, who showed him the photograph.
At the same time, Francis’ wife, Arla Mae, wondered if they’d get in trouble for having such a photo.
Bill shook his head, “no.”
The two men visited. I eventually made my way to a table where Chuck and I ate with other dinner guests.
I’d felt a little guilty leaving Chuck while I’d hurried off to interview veterans, but my good-natured husband was happy because he’d gotten to see the inside of a B-52 bomber.
Arla Mae and Francis died in 2012 and my husband in 2013. I’m not sure what happened to Bill.
I remember being pleased because I’d been able to show Bill that what he experienced wasn’t a dream, but real.
Years later, I wondered if I’d done him a favor or not.
Maybe I should have just let him think what he’d seen was a dream?
Yet on Sunday, I was talking to a friend, who thought it was good that Bill and Francis were able to talk.
Maybe they — and even I —were in the right place.
At the right time.
Recently, I was thinking about another woman who was in just the right place, too.
Her name was Rebekah and her story is in the book of Genesis.
It begins with an old man named Abraham, an ancestor of Jesus.
God has blessed Abraham greatly with lots of livestock, gold and silver.
Now Abraham wants to find a wife for his son, Isaac.
But Abraham doesn’t want his boy marrying any of the neighbor girls in Canaan where they live.
God has called Abraham and his descendants to live differently than their idol-worshiping neighbors.
So Abraham sends his chief servant on a mission to his former homeland. Abraham says God will send his angel ahead of the servant, who’s supposed to find a wife for Isaac there.
The servant heads out with camels and lots of choice gifts and arrives in the city of Nahor in Mesopotamia.
It’s evening when he makes the camels kneel down outside the city by a well.
This is the time when the women come out to get water.
The servant, who’s a godly man, prays for help.
He asks God to indicate which woman he’d like the servant to take back for Isaac to marry.
How will the servant know?
He’ll ask one of the women to let down the jar of water she’s carrying so he can have a drink.
And if she lets him have a drink — and then offers to give water to his camels — the servant will know this is the woman that God has chosen.
Before the servant’s even done talking to God, a beautiful young woman fills her jar with water.
The servant runs to meet her.
“Please give me a little water to drink from your jar,” he says.
Obviously, no one told this woman not to talk to strangers.
Anyway, the woman agrees and quickly lets him have a drink.
“I will draw water for your camels also, until they have finished drinking,” she says.
The woman quickly empties her jar into a trough and runs again to get more water until she has enough for all of his camels.
Abraham’s servant watches silently to see if this is the right woman.
When the camels are done drinking (no I don’t know how long that took), the man asks whose daughter she is and if there’s room at her dad’s house to spend the night.
Guess who she is?
Yep, it’s Rebekah.
Rebekah says there’s plenty of room for him and enough food for the camels, too.
The servant will realize that he’s in the right place and worships God.
He meets Rebekah’s dad and brother and tells them the whole story.
“This thing has come from the Lord,” they say.
Rebekah agrees to go with the servant and become Isaac’s spouse.
In modern society where some folks would be nervous about a blind date — let alone marriage to someone they’ve never seen — this can seem like an incredible act of faith.
But I love how Isaac and Rebekah meet.
He’s out meditating in a field when she arrives. She gets off a camel and covers herself with her veil.
Isaac takes Rebekah to meet his mom, Sarah.
Rebekah and Isaac will become husband and wife.
Talk about being in the right place at the right time.
Think about it.
How could Rebekah have known when she went to get some water how her life would change?
Now, I don’t advise letting our loved ones go off with just anybody who crosses our paths.
This godly servant was on a divinely inspired and guided mission; Rebekah’s family interviewed him and sent along some other women with her.
I do believe God orchestrates situations. Did he orchestrate my meeting with those two World War II veterans years ago? I don’t know.
But I do know how very grateful I am to all the people who’ve served our country in the military throughout the years.
And I’m so thankful to God who continues to amaze me in many ways.