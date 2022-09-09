God lives within us

Decades ago, Bette Midler sang a song called, “At a Distance.”

It’s a very pretty song, which talks about hope, love and harmony.

And the chorus states that God is watching us — from a distance.

Isn’t it wonderful and comforting to know God has his eye on us?

But from a distance?

I believe God lives inside us when we put our faith in him and surrounds us all the time.

Many other people believe this, too.

Last Sunday, Lincoln Murdoch came to speak at my church. Lincoln is executive director of the Step-Up-To-Life ministry in Elkhorn.

Lincoln didn’t mention Bette’s song, but he used some simple analogies to describe Christ living in us.

“You carry the presence of God wherever you go,” Lincoln says.

When we repent of our sins, we’re taking ourselves off the throne of our hearts. When we ask Christ to come into our hearts and put our faith in him, we’re enthroning him.

We become containers of the Holy Spirit, who comes to live in us.

Lincoln also cites a great verse from the book of Romans in the Bible.

Romans 8:10 talks about the same spirit of God, which raised Christ from the dead, living in us.

That’s a powerful spirit.

Lincoln says Christ is in us.

And we’re in him.

How can that be?

Lincoln provides an example.

If you plunge a sponge into the water of an aquarium this happens:

The sponge is in the water.

And the water is in the sponge.

Can you picture that example? The sponge is still a sponge, but it has water all through it, while also being surrounded by the liquid.

Lincoln gives another analogy, starting with a cup of water.

When a tea bag goes into the water, it changes into tea.

You can’t separate the tea from the water. And you no longer call it water.

It’s tea.

We’re like that cup and the water is our spirit.

When Christ comes into us, we become a new creation.

The longer the bag is in the tea, the stronger it becomes.

I believe the same is true of us. The longer we abide in Christ — reading, studying, thinking about him and his word and praying — the stronger we can become, too.

Lincoln points out that the tea doesn’t have to struggle to be tea.

It just abides.

He says we have a power source abiding in us. And when we’re confronted with the hard stuff of life, we have that power source — the Holy Spirit — inside us to help.

Although Lincoln didn’t use this example, I like the one where someone plugs a lamp into an outlet. When the lamp is plugged in, the power produces light.

When we’re plugged into God, he can work through us.

Lincoln uses a radio as an example. When we tune into the radio, we can hear the music.

Similarly, when we worship and pray, we’re tuning our hearts into God.

“The secret of a spirit-empowered life is Christ living his life through you,” Lincoln says.

We find an example of a spirit-empowered life in the Apostle Peter.

Lincoln points to a story in the New Testament in the 22nd chapter of the book of Luke.

It happens after Christ has been arrested in the Garden of Gethsemane.

Peter follows at a distance.

He’s warming his hands by a fire, when a servant girl looks at him and says, “This man was also with him (Jesus).”

Peter denies it — tells a lie actually — and says he doesn’t know Jesus.

Another servant later points out that Peter is a Christ follower.

Again, Peter denies it.

Finally, a third person insists Peter was with Christ.

“Man, I do not know what you’re talking about,” Peter says.

Immediately, a rooster crows and Jesus, who is nearby, turns and looks at Peter.

Can you imagine the look on Christ’s face?

Peter then remembers how, earlier in the evening, Jesus said the disciple would deny him three times before a rooster crowed.

The disciple leaves and weeps bitterly.

I’m sure Peter wanted to be brave.

I think he just didn’t have it in him.

But — as Lincoln points out — look what happens after Christ’s resurrection and ascension into heaven.

We read in the book of Acts, chapter 2, that the disciples – including Peter—are all together in one house, when suddenly there’s a sound like a mighty, rushing wind, which fills the entire place. Divided tongues of fire appear and rest on each one of them. They’re filled with the Holy Spirit and begin to speak in other languages.

Some people who hear them are amazed, while others accuse the disciples of drinking.

Peter stands — not shrinks away — with the other 11 disciples and sets the record straight.

He says they’re not drunk. It’s only 9 a.m.

Then he preaches an incredible, Holy Spirit-fueled sermon and 3,000 people give their lives to Christ.

Peter will speak again in the temple in a place called Solomon’s Portico and about 5,000 men will be saved.

The Holy Spirit worked through Peter in amazing ways and he can work through us, too.

We may not give a sermon that saves 3,000 or 5,000 souls, but I think God can do astounding things.

Like that sponge or cup of tea, I believe God can work through us and change us into people we never dreamed we could become.

Now, I once heard someone say Peter got into trouble, because he was following Christ from a distance.

The lesson here is that we must stay close to God through prayer and reading his word and asking him to speak to us through it.

Then I think we come to realize that God isn’t at a distance.

He’s as close as our heartbeat, our next breath, our every prayer.

I’m so glad God doesn’t keep his distance from us.

He is ever-present, everlasting and everywhere we need him to be.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.