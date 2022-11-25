God loves and seeks lost souls

Doesn’t it always happen when you’re in a hurry?

I’d rushed home to get my little recorder, which I use when I interview people.

I grabbed the recorder and was returning to work when I couldn’t find my car keys.

They weren’t in my car, which I’d locked with my purse and phone inside. I looked everywhere. Retraced my steps.

I asked my neighbor if he could call my boss, Monica Garcia, and tell her my dilemma. I was telling God how frustrated I was, while asking him to help me find my lost keys.

Finally, I apologized to God for complaining so much and asked again if he’d help me.

I’d rummaged through my coat pockets multiple times. I’m not sure what caused me to feel around under the pocket, but I did.

I found them.

My coat had split at a seam leaving a barely noticeable opening.

Instead of putting my keys in my coat pocket, I’d stuffed them into the hole. I found my keys in between the coat’s lining and outer covering.

By the time I returned to work, I was rattled. I’d lost precious time.

Monica calmly reassured me that I still had time to finish my work and we’d be fine.

She was right.

Hours later, I was laughing at how upset I’d become and reminded of a parable Jesus told.

We find the story in the book of Luke, chapter 15, starting in verse eight.

When Jesus is telling this parable, tax collectors and sinners are gathering near him.

And religious leaders, called Pharisees, are grumbling about it.

“This man receives sinners and eats with them,” they say.

Jesus then tells a parable about a man who leaves 99 sheep in his flock behind to search for one lost in the countryside.

When he finds that sheep, the man puts it on his shoulders. He calls his friends and neighbors together, saying “Rejoice with me, for I have found my sheep that was lost.”

Jesus gets to the point:

“I tell you that in the same way there will be more rejoicing in heaven over one sinner who repents than over 99 righteous persons who do not need to repent.”

Jesus gives another example.

“Suppose a woman has 10 silver coins and loses one. Doesn’t she light a lamp, sweep the house and search carefully until she finds it?” Jesus asks.

“When she finds it, she calls her friends and neighbors together and says, ‘Rejoice with me; I have found my lost coin.’ In the same way, I tell you, there is rejoicing in the presence of the angels of God over one sinner who repents.”

I know this is a hypothetical situation, but can you imagine a Bible-times woman looking for a lost silver coin?

Would she retrace her steps, like I did? Scold herself for not being neater? Wonder why this had to happen to her?

I dunno.

One thing is certain: She’d be thrilled to find it.

So why was Jesus telling stories about finding a lost animal or a coin?

Stop a minute.

Put yourself in the sandals of one of these ancient-day listeners.

A tax collector

You grew up so poor, but you’re smart about numbers so when you learned the Romans wanted someone to collect their taxes, you took the job. You tell people what they must pay to Caesar, adding a little extra to your own pocket.

Because after all, a guy has to make a living, right?

Sure, people hate you. They think you’re a collaborator. It can be a lonely life, but you’ve got food on your table.

You thought you’d come listen this man named, Jesus, because everybody’s been talking about him.

The sinful woman

When you were a little girl you thought you’d marry a nice man and have children.

But life didn’t turn out like that.

You had nowhere to go after your parents died. You were hungry and fearful when a man promised to help you — for a price. Now, you try not to notice the disgusted way people look at you or comments they make under their breath.

Most of the men you’ve known have been cold and even cruel, but you’ve heard this Jesus of Nazareth is different. You’ve heard he speaks words of life and hope.

And is kind — even to people like you.

The Pharisee

You grew up in a religious home and began learning the Torah when you were a boy.

If anybody knows the law, it’s you. You’re a true Hebrew. You fast twice a week and give a tenth of all you have, right down to the mint and dill you grow.

You’ve heard from other Pharisees that this man, Jesus, means trouble for all of you. People flock to hear him speak.

Who does he think he is?

The son of a carpenter? What training has he had?

And look at how he talks to tax collectors and other sinners. If he were a real prophet, he’d know what kind of people they are and have nothing to do with them.

Our tender Lord

Imagine hearing Jesus tell the parables — these simple stories that shed light on God’s mercy and his kingdom.

Don’t you think he wants the tax collector and woman of ill repute to know how much their Father in heaven loves them?

And the Pharisees. The heavenly Father loves them, too. He remembers when he knit them together in their mothers’ wombs. He saw them as precious infants and later boys trying so hard to learn the law.

Can’t they understand the heavenly Father wants none to perish, but all to have eternal life?

That’s why all of heaven rejoices — like a man who’s found a lost lamb or a woman who’s found a coin — when even one of them repents and follows God.

These Pharisees think they’ll inherit eternal life, because they’re descendants of Abraham and appear to be blameless in following the law.

Don’t they realize God looks for a heart that truly loves him and the children he created?

Although people today may joke about hell, I believe our Lord knows just how terrible it really is.

He doesn’t want anyone to go there, but knows people will reject him.

How horribly sad that must be for him.

Maybe that’s part of the reason why he’s so thrilled when people decide to follow him.

I’m so grateful that our heavenly Father and Savior Jesus have a deep love for lost lambs – whether they were ancient-day tax collectors or people with troubled pasts or even some hard-headed Pharisees.

Most of all, I’m so grateful they love modern-day sinners, saved by grace, like me.