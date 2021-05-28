God loves those who are rejected

‘What is it like to beautiful?” I asked my friend as we headed to Omaha for dinner one evening. “Just once, I want to know what it’s like.”

My pal didn’t deny that she’s a beautiful woman.

Instead, she said something I hope I’ll never forget.

“Well, there’s always someone who’s more beautiful — who has better hair or whiter teeth or is younger,” she said. “You just have to look in the mirror and decide you’re going to be happy with the way you are.”

I could have dismissed her words, because she’s so pretty.

But I didn’t.

Because she’s right.

Physical beauty fades. People age and in a world of constant comparison even the most beautiful among us can feel we don’t measure up.

I’ll bet a woman named Leah, who knew the deep pain of rejection, wished she was more beautiful, too.

Her story is found in the book of Genesis, starting in chapter 29.

By this time, a man named Jacob has dressed up like his older brother, Esau, and tricked their blind father into giving him the inheritance that rightfully belonged to his elder sibling.