God loves those who are rejected

‘What is it like to beautiful?” I asked my friend as we headed to Omaha for dinner one evening. “Just once, I want to know what it’s like.”
My pal didn’t deny that she’s a beautiful woman.
Instead, she said something I hope I’ll never forget.
“Well, there’s always someone who’s more beautiful — who has better hair or whiter teeth or is younger,” she said. “You just have to look in the mirror and decide you’re going to be happy with the way you are.”
I could have dismissed her words, because she’s so pretty.
But I didn’t.
Because she’s right.
Physical beauty fades. People age and in a world of constant comparison even the most beautiful among us can feel we don’t measure up.
I’ll bet a woman named Leah, who knew the deep pain of rejection, wished she was more beautiful, too.
Her story is found in the book of Genesis, starting in chapter 29.
By this time, a man named Jacob has dressed up like his older brother, Esau, and tricked their blind father into giving him the inheritance that rightfully belonged to his elder sibling.
Esau threatens to kill Jacob, who flees for his life and ends up far away at the house of his uncle, Laban.
Laban has two daughters, Leah and Rachel. The Bible says Leah, the older one, has weak eyes, suggesting she’s not as attractive as her younger sister.
Rachel is beautiful and Jacob falls in love with her.
He agrees to work for seven years for Laban, after which Jacob can marry Rachel.
But just as Jacob tricked his father and cheated his brother, the young man will discover the pain of deception, too.
Laban gives a veiled daughter to Jacob in marriage.
The next morning Jacob awakens to discover he hasn’t married Rachel.
He married Leah.
“What have you done to me?” Jacob asks Laban.
Poor Leah. Nobody seems to consider how degrading this must have been for her.
In the meantime, Laban makes another deal with Jacob.
After spending a bridal week with Leah, Jacob can marry Rachel, too, if he agrees to work another seven years.
Jacob agrees. It’s not a Godly plan. Genesis 2:24 states that God intends marriage for one man and one woman.
Time passes and when God sees that Jacob hates Leah, the Lord allows her to have children, while Rachel is barren.
Leah will end up giving birth to six sons: Reuben, Simeon, Levi, Judah, Issachar and Zebulun.
In the meantime, Rachel sees she’s losing the baby race.
So she gives her servant, Bilhah, to Jacob to have children for her.
Then Leah gives her servant, Zilpah, to Jacob.
Bilhah and Zilpah each give birth to two sons.
Rachel eventually has a son named, Joseph. She later dies giving birth to a son named, Benjamin.
The final tally:
Leah, six sons and a daughter;
Bilhah, two sons;
Zilpah, two sons;
Rachel, two sons.
That’s a total of 12 sons whose descendants become the 12 tribes of Israel.
I know. It’s a lot of math for one column and if you want to lie down with a cool cloth on your head, I understand.
But first stop and think about Leah.
If you’ve ever felt rejected, unloved, ugly or even plain, you can relate to her.
You can hear Leah’s pain in how she names her children. The name of her first son, Reuben, means “Behold a son.”
“Now my husband will love me,” Leah says after the baby’s birth.
In Hebrew, the name of her second son, Simeon, means “to hear” or “be heard.”
“Because the Lord has heard that I am hated, he has given me this son also,” Leah says.
The name of her third son, Levi, means “united” or “joined.”
“Now this time, my husband will be attached to me, because I have borne him three sons,” Leah says.
It’s heartbreaking.
The Bible doesn’t say Leah found favor with Jacob, but when their fourth son is born, she names him, Judah, which means “praise.”
“This time I will praise the Lord,” she says.
In a sermon, author and pastor Jonathan Cahn says Leah is the first person recorded in Scripture as saying “Now I’m going to praise God.”
He shares other insights in his devotional, a New York Times Best Seller, called “The Book of Mysteries.”
Cahn tells about Leah’s amazing descendants.
He says Moses — the man whom God used to lead the Israelites out of slavery in Egypt — came from the tribe of Levi, who was Leah’s son.
God gave Moses the 10 Commandments. The Scriptures also say the Lord used to speak to Moses face to face, as a man speaks to his friend. (Exodus 33:11)
Centuries later, Moses was on the Mount of Transfiguration, along with the prophet Elijah, talking to Jesus.
Leah and her son, Judah, are ancestors of David, who killed the giant Goliath.
Best of all, they are ancestors of our Lord and Savior Jesus.
The unloved wife became more fruitful than she ever could have imagined.
After she died in childbirth, Rachel was buried outside Bethlehem.
And for a while, Leah was Jacob’s only wife.
We don’t learn if Jacob ever loved Leah, but he honored her in death.
In Israel, there is a place in Hebron where ancestors of Christ are buried. They include Jacob and Leah, who’ve been buried together for centuries.
Cahn points out something else in a sermon about Leah.
Chapter 21 of the book of Revelation talks about the New Jerusalem coming down out of heaven from God.
It has a great high wall with 12 gates.
On the gates are the names of the 12 tribes of the sons of Israel (Jacob).
Six of those 12 sons, whose names are on the gates, are the sons of Leah.
The unloved wife’s sons, who didn’t share the favor of Rachel’s children, still received great honor from the Lord.
“God chooses the children of Leah … even to this day,” Cahn writes.
Who are the children of Leah today?
Cahn says they’re the ones who through sorrows, rejection, emptiness, broken dreams and hearts, pain and tears become born into the kingdom of God.
And who are chosen for great and mighty things.
They’re vessels through which his love and redemption come into the world.
“For God especially loves the unloved and the unlikely … the children of Leah.”
Cahn adds: “Commit any sorrow, rejection, frustration, or broken dream into His hands. Believe Him to bring out of it the blessings of Leah.”
As I read this, I think about a society so focused on outward appearance — where people feel as if they’re never attractive, thin or young-looking enough.
Rejection can be miserable.
Jesus knew what it was like to be rejected, betrayed, abandoned, humiliated and physically beaten. He was brutally murdered.
Yet Christ rose from the dead to give us hope and offers eternal life to believers.
I believe Christ looks so tenderly on people who’ve been rejected or suffered other hardship and I remember the story of a 17-year-old who went through multiple surgeries.
When asked how he could possibly think God was fair, the teen said, “Well, he’s got all of eternity to make it up to me.”
I think God does some makeup work here on earth, too. My late husband, Chuck, and I were picked on in school, but as adults enjoyed many wonderful friendships. I’m still so blessed with many friends today.
One of them is the pal who took me to Omaha. And one of the things I appreciate most is her spiritual beauty. She loves Jesus and has a tender, giving heart that will outlast any physical attractiveness.
And I believe the words of Proverbs 31:30: “Charm is deceptive, and beauty is fleeting; but a woman who fears the LORD is to be praised.”
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.