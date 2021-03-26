God offers spiritual healing

Imagine the President of the United States sends a prominent, foreign military leader to your pastor.

The military leader has traveled a long way with his motorized caravan of armor-plated vehicles and bodyguards with sunglasses and stops right in front of your minister’s house.

And your pastor sends out an administrative assistant, who tells the guy to go jump in the lake — and then he’ll be clean.

I could see where Naaman might be a little miffed.

Actually, he storms away in a rage.

He’s not happy with Elisha.

“I thought he would surely come out to me and stand and call upon the name of the Lord his God, and wave his hand over the place and cure the leper,” Naaman says, almost sounding like the leper is someone else.

He complains about the assignment.

And aren’t the rivers in his own country better than all the waters in Israel?

Couldn’t he wash in them and be cured?

I love the insights that author Priscilla Shirer shares in her marvelous video Bible study “Discerning the Voice of God.”