God plans our steps in life

Are you like me?

You could watch a Hallmark Christmas movie in April.

Or July.

Or September.

I watch the movies when I’m exercising or folding laundry or sorting through papers.

The other night I watched one of my favorites: “A Very Merry Mix Up.”

This is a romantic comedy about a young woman named, Alice, who becomes engaged to an ambitious salesman called Will.

Alice’s fiancé is all about making a sale. And he’s in the middle of a big deal when he sends Alice to the airport to fly to meet his parents in another community.

Poor Alice.

She’s never met Will’s parents. She doesn’t know what they look like. She apparently doesn’t even know their first names.

I guess Will only calls them Mother and Father.

Anyway, nothing seems to go right for Alice. Her luggage is lost in the airport and she’s waiting to fill out a claim form when she meets another traveler named, Matt.

Poor Matt.

The airport lost a special clock he made for his grandfather.

Matt begins a conversation with Alice while they’re filling out paperwork.

As they prepare to go their separate ways, a coffee-spilling mishap occurs.

It’s the start of a sweet romance — which later seems doomed, because Alice is already engaged to be married.

At one point, a very miserable Alice is with her prospective in-laws and her self-absorbed fiancé, when she decides to take a walk by herself.

That’s when she gets an unexpected visit from Matt’s grandpa.

Alice tells Grandpa that Matt is wonderful, but the timing’s all wrong.

She’s engaged.

Grandpa has some advice.

“I don’t know if we make our own fates or if it’s written down somewhere even before you’re born — maybe a little of both,” Grandpa says. “But I do know one thing for sure, life is about timing and timing is everything in love and loss.”

OK. Stop the bus.

No, they weren’t on a bus.

I just want to tell Grandpa something.

It’s true, we can make our own choices — good or bad.

But if you’re a Christian and you want God’s will for your life, I have some great news.

Turn to the New Testament. Here you’ll find a book, which is actually a letter the Apostle Paul wrote to a group of people called the Ephesians.

It’s here that Paul tells the Ephesians — and us — that we’re God’s handiwork.

We’ve been created in Christ to do good works, which God prepared in advance for us to do.

Isn’t it wonderful to know God knew ahead of time — and still knows — what great things he has planned for us to do in our lives?

Now, turn to the beautiful Psalm 139, written by David, who killed the evil Goliath and later became king.

“All the days ordained for me were written in your book before one of them came to be,” David writes.

That speaks to us today.

God has all our days written in his book before they ever come to pass.

He loves us and sees the future that we do not.

It’s helpful if we ask God to speak to us through his word — the Bible.

And read it.

I also believe we must ask God what he wants us to do and to seek his will for our lives.

What about timing?

If you read the story of Esther in the Bible, you can learn how important this is.

Esther had to expose a murderous plot by the evil and powerful Haman. When allowed to see the king, Esther could have blurted out the whole scheme immediately.

But she waited until the right time — and helped save all the Jewish people living in Persia.

Paul writes about the importance of time to the Romans.

“You see, at just the right time, when we were still powerless, Christ died for the ungodly,” Paul says.

Christ didn’t wait until everybody got their act together.

He knew that wouldn’t happen on this earth.

So while humanity was still deep in its muck, Jesus paid the penalty for our sins by dying on the cross for us.

Because Jesus did this, those who place their faith in him can have eternal life.

Now, I know the “mix up” movie is a secular film. But I wish Grandpa would have encouraged Alice to pray, read Scripture and ask God to direct her.

I wish he would have let her know that our God loves us and is full of surprises.

And there’s always hope as we trust our Lord to write the stories of our lives.

Grandpa doesn’t say any of that in the movie.

I guess that’s OK. The movie is still sweet and charming and I’ll watch it again.

By the way, do I believe — like Grandpa — that timing is everything in love and loss?

I dunno.

Timing is important. But to me, God is everything.

He works things out and can help us at every turn.

What’s more, I believe Jesus, who walked this earth, understands the human perspective of love and loss.

Jesus knows what it is to love people, even those who don’t love you back. He knows the grief of losing precious loved ones.

I also believe our God — for whom a day is like a thousand years and a thousand years is like a day — understands time and timing in a way we don’t. I believe we can trust God in his timing.

And I trust him, even when things don’t happen as quickly as I’d like them to.

In the meantime, I’ll probably keep watching Christmas movies in March or May or October.

I guess some things are just timeless for me.