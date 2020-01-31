My mom was so proud.
I’d finished my Girl Scout project — an embroidery sampler — and it was going to be displayed at an event showcasing my troop’s work.
I was still in grade school when my mother, Evelyn, taught me to embroider.
She helped me master the different types of stitches to make a colorful embroidered sampler, which she put in a picture frame under glass.
Mom always said a good embroidery project didn’t just look good on the front.
It should look good on the underside — the place where you hide the knots. A knotty mess of crisscrossed threads underneath was the sign of less-than-skilled craftsmanship.
So was bunched up material from threads pulled too tight.
I don’t remember what my project looked like underneath, but I was glad it was pressed flat under the glass.
Funny thing, I started thinking about that long-ago project while reading about Corrie ten Boom.
Corrie liked to embroider, too.
Corrie’s embroidery didn’t bring her international fame or make her an incredible servant of God.
Instead, she became known around the globe for something else.
Corrie and her family hid Jewish people in Holland during the Holocaust and helped them escape from the Nazis.
After they were discovered, Corrie and her sister, Betsie, and their elderly father, Casper, were sent to prison, where he died shortly thereafter.
Betsie later died in the notorious concentration camp Ravensbruck and Corrie was released only due to a clerical error.
Before her release, Corrie lived each day in the shadow of the crematorium, wondering if she’d be killed.
Yet God used Corrie and Betsie as a light in a very dark place — sharing the Gospel of Christ and providing hope.
Corrie later spent more than three decades, traveling the world and telling of God’s love.
She’d quote her sister who summarized what they’d learned — that “there is no pit so deep that the love of God is not deeper still.”
During her talks, Corrie often recited a poem by Grant Colfax Tullar called “The Weaver,” which in part says:
“My life is but a weaving
Between my God and me.
I cannot choose the colors
He weaveth steadily.
Oft’ times He weaveth sorrow;
And I in foolish pride
Forget He sees the upper
And I the underside.
Not ’til the loom is silent
And the shuttles cease to fly
Will God unroll the canvas
And reveal the reason why.
The dark threads are as needful
In the weaver’s skillful hand
As the threads of gold and silver
In the pattern He has planned….”
Corrie had lots of dark threads in the tapestry that was her life.
I’m sure she saw horrors at Ravensbruck that she never wrote about. And during the last years of her life, she suffered strokes that affected her ability to talk and walk.
Her last traveling companion, Pamela Rosewell, wrote about that time in her book, “The Five Silent Years of Corrie ten Boom.”
Pamela told how loving Corrie was — despite her tough situation. Pamela learned much from Corrie and I was touched by one lesson in particular.
“Through the hard circumstances of the last years of her life, the Lord had shown me a paradox: The deepest fellowship with Him lies in not resisting when suffering comes our way, but in going through it resolutely with Him,” Pamela wrote.
Going through?
Hadn’t Corrie gone through enough?
Why would God let Corrie lose precious family members, suffer the terror and atrocities of a concentration camp and then spend the last years of her life — increasingly unable to communicate and immobile?
I don’t know.
What I do know is that during the more than 33 years of her ministry, Corrie is said to have touched innumerable lives.
As a former prisoner, she could encourage prisoners in this country and others. Her story was told through a book and a movie, called “The Hiding Place.”
Corrie reminds me a little of Job — the man in the Bible who lost his 10 children and all of his livestock and then was afflicted with terrible sores from head to foot.
Years ago, a woman told me that Job’s story isn’t as much about suffering as it is about trust.
Will we trust God no matter what happens?
Will we love and hang onto him — believing that he’s going to get us through whatever we face?
And that he has a good plan for us?
During one of my darkest times, I had to decide if I really believed God had my best interest at heart.
I knew he had a great plan for the world.
But what about me?
So I found myself going through a mental checklist.
If God loved me so much that he gave his only son to die for me — does he have my best interest at heart?
And if he says in his word: “I have loved you with an everlasting love” and “…I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper and not harm you….’”
Does the God who says all that really have my best interest at heart?
At the end of the day, I had to say, “yes.”
I didn’t understand what was happening and I didn’t like it, but gradually, gently the Holy Spirit reminded me that I could trust our God.
The Holy Spirit even whispered the word “trust” into my spirit one night at church when I was having a really bad time.
Wherever I went for a while after that, the word “trust” kept popping up.
People told me that I was strong.
But I didn’t feel very strong.
So how could they say that?
What were they seeing that I wasn’t?
Finally, someone said they thought I was strong, because I hadn’t walked away from God.
I just thought: “Where else am I going to go?”
It never crossed my mind to walk away from God.
He was my rock amid the hurricane.
I think Corrie understood that as well — or maybe better — than about anyone.
And she’s been quoted many times with saying this:
“When a train goes through a tunnel and it gets dark, you don’t throw away the ticket and jump off. You sit still and trust the engineer.”
Whether we’re talking trains or tapestries, the message of trust remains constant. We must trust God to get us through the rough times and bring us to better places in this life and the next.
Corrie lived to be 91 years old and died — well prepared for the next life — on the evening of her birthday, April 15, 1983.
I don’t know what happened to Corrie’s embroidery work, but I’ll bet from a heavenly perspective the tapestry of her earthly life is beautiful.
Granted, my Girl Scout sampler would be a poor comparison and I don’t know what will happen to it in the future. I wonder if my kids or grandkids will want it.
But no matter what happens to the 8-by-10 inch cloth embroidered by a grade school kid, I pray my descendants will find something lovely from the tapestry that was my life.