God's love shines via rainbows

In the New Testament, the Apostle Peter describes Noah as preacher of righteousness.

So I think he’d tried to warn people to turn from evil.

Apparently, they didn’t listen and were caught off guard when the flood came.

Jesus says people will be surprised when he returns as well.

In the New Testament book of Matthew we read: “For the coming of the Son of Man will be just like the days of Noah.

“For as in those days before the flood, they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noah entered the ark, and they did not understand until the flood came and took them all away; so will the coming of the Son of Man be.”

It’s a solemn warning that we all should heed.

I have other questions.

Did Noah and his family wonder how long they’d stay aboard the ark?

Did they wonder if they’d have enough supplies?

Or did they just trust God — day by day — to get them through their journey?

I’ve heard pastors say the ark is kind of like Jesus.