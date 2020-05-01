God's love shines via rainbows

They’re called Rainbow Babies.
After a couple has a miscarriage and then is able to have an infant who survives and thrives — that child is called a Rainbow Baby.
The term comes from the thought that after a storm, you get a rainbow. Anyone who’s known the stormy despair of losing a child can understand the multicolored joy of having a thriving baby.
My son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Rachel Real and grandson, Matthew, are well-acquainted with this term.
After miscarriages, which included a set of twins, they knew the heartache of losing beloved children and siblings. Rachel was 15 weeks pregnant when we lost the twins, Faith and Hope.
They’ll always be in our hearts and I like to think somewhere up in heaven, my late husband Chuck is busy rocking these babies.
He’d love the job.
Back here on earth, we’ve had the awesome privilege and pleasure of rocking two new additions to the family.
Mike, Rachel and Matthew welcomed twins — Ethan and Emilee — born Nov. 22.
It’s hard to believe they’re now 5 months old.
And they are rainbows.
As Christians, we understand the rainbow-after-the-storm analogy pretty well.
It comes from the Bible, in the book of Genesis, starting in Chapter 6.
By this point in time, the earth is corrupt in God’s sight and full of violence.
So God tells a righteous man, named Noah, to build an ark out of wood and cover the inside and outside with pitch.
God says he’ll save Noah and his family and tells him to bring two of every living thing onto the ark along with stored food. He also has Noah bring some extra animals and birds.
The Scriptures say Noah does everything that God commands.
Noah is 600 years old when the flood waters come and God shuts up Noah, his family and the animals in the ark.
It rains for 40 days and 40 nights and the waters rise to the point where they cover all the mountains.
The ark is lifted high above the earth.
Everything but Noah and those in the ark are blotted out.
But God remembers Noah and his crew.
The Scriptures paint an amazing picture.
God sends a wind over the earth and the waters subside. The windows of the heavens are closed. The ark comes to rest on the mountains of Ararat.
The waters continue to subside.
In the 10th month, the tops of the mountains are seen.
Can you imagine seeing the tops of mountains poke up through the waters?
Years after the flood, did Noah and his family look up at mountains and marvel because they’d floated above them?
I wonder.
Eventually, the waters subside from the earth.
Noah and his family and all the animals and birds disembark.
God blesses Noah and his family. The Scriptures say God made an agreement with Noah and — every living creature that came out of the ark — that never again would there be a flood to destroy the earth.
As a sign to Noah and all future generations, God puts his bow in the clouds.
We call that a rainbow.
God promises that when he sees the bow in the clouds, he’ll remember the everlasting covenant.
Noah lives to be 950 years old.
As I think about Noah’s story, I see a man who fully obeyed God. It must have taken great faith to work each day building the ark.
I have so many questions.
Was Noah’s heart heavy as he boarded the ark, knowing many people and creatures would die?
In the New Testament, the Apostle Peter describes Noah as preacher of righteousness.
So I think he’d tried to warn people to turn from evil.
Apparently, they didn’t listen and were caught off guard when the flood came.
Jesus says people will be surprised when he returns as well.
In the New Testament book of Matthew we read: “For the coming of the Son of Man will be just like the days of Noah.
“For as in those days before the flood, they were eating and drinking, marrying and giving in marriage, until the day that Noah entered the ark, and they did not understand until the flood came and took them all away; so will the coming of the Son of Man be.”
It’s a solemn warning that we all should heed.
I have other questions.
Did Noah and his family wonder how long they’d stay aboard the ark?
Did they wonder if they’d have enough supplies?
Or did they just trust God — day by day — to get them through their journey?
I’ve heard pastors say the ark is kind of like Jesus.
Just as God used the ark to help save Noah and his family, he worked through Christ to save the world from sin and provide eternal life to believers.
I can imagine our Lord cupping that ark in the palms of his hands amid the flood waters.
The hands of Christ — which healed the sick and raised the dead — were nailed to a cross so those who believe, repent of their sins and ask him into their hearts can spend eternity in a place where deadly floods — and death itself — doesn’t exist.
Even today, our Lord extends his hands to us, beckoning us to the safe harbor of his love.
And we are safe as we obey and trust God to bring us through the turbulent and uncertain waters of life.
Many people don’t like the word “obey,” which has been used by unscrupulous individuals, who’ve hurt others.
But God isn’t like that.
He’s trustworthy and faithful.
It can take a lot of trust to get through life — especially when we’re in the middle of a storm — but I think Noah’s story teaches us the importance of listening to God and doing what he says.
I believe it teaches the importance of planning for the storms ahead — spiritually by daily reading God’s word, praying and seeking his will — and physically saving what we can, using wisely what he gives us and sharing with others.
Storms can be tough and last longer than we expect.
But like Noah, I think we can have that rainbow.
Actually, I think God gives us more rainbows than we realize.
As I look at Ethan and Emilee, I see dreams fulfilled and hope for the future.
And I see rainbows.
