Great love came to 3 gardens

My dad, Glenn, liked to grow tomatoes in our backyard.

Dad didn’t like acorn squash, but he grew it, too, because he thought the leaves were pretty.

And he grew huge cantaloupe, which he called “mush melons.”

One time, my late husband, Chuck, and I went back to Sidney to see my parents.

I still remember my mom, Evelyn, frantically wanting to send some very ripe melons home with us before they spoiled.

“You love musk melons don’t you?” she asked in her worried, little voice.

Chuck and I took melons home.

Now, with planting time rapidly approaching, I’ve been thinking about gardens in the Bible.

Naturally, the first garden we read about is in a place called, Eden.

I imagine it was a beautiful spot.

In the book of Genesis, we read that God planted the garden and it’s where he put the man he formed.

God makes all kinds of trees grow out of the ground — trees that are pleasing to the eye and good for food.

Two trees are in the middle of the garden — the tree of life and the tree of the knowledge of good and evil. (Genesis 2:8-9)

God puts the man to work in the garden, telling him that he is free to eat from any tree in the garden — except the tree of the knowledge of good and evil.

“…for when you eat from it you will certainly die.”

Did you notice God said “when you eat” not “if you eat.”

Hmmm. I think our God, who knows everything, knew trouble was ahead.

But before all that, the Lord says, “It is not good for the man to be alone. I will make a helper suitable for him.”

God causes the man — called Adam — to go into a deep sleep. God then takes one of the man’s ribs and makes a woman from it.

She will be named Eve.

I wonder how long Adam and Eve were in the garden before she had that terrible conversation with a serpent who tempts her into eating fruit from the tree she’s supposed to avoid.

The fruit looks good and Eve thinks she can gain wisdom by eating it.

So she eats some and gives some to Adam, who’s with her.

Wait a minute.

If Adam was there, why didn’t he try to stop her?

I don’t know.

Honestly, I wish he’d distracted her with something like:

“C’mon honey, we don’t need that fruit. Let’s go shopping at another tree, OK?

As we all know, that didn’t happen.

Adam and Eve have sinned and are banished from the garden. Eve will end up with severe pain in childbirth and Adam will face painful toil in working the ground to get food.

“It will produce thorns and thistles for you,” God says of the ground.

With one act, the beautiful Garden of Eden becomes the place where man and woman face a death sentence.

Fast forward multiple generations to another garden.

This one is called Gethsemane.

In Hebrew, Gethsemane means “oil press” and suggests the garden was a grove of olive trees where an oil press was situated.

Here, we see Jesus praying — hard pressed by the weighty sins of the world — and, like Adam, facing a death sentence.

But unlike Adam, Jesus hasn’t done anything wrong.

Jesus asks our heavenly Father if there’s any way he can be spared from an excruciatingly painful death on a cross.

“Yet not my will, but your will be done,” Jesus says.

With one decision, the dark Garden of Gethsemane becomes the place where Jesus puts his own will aside and obeys his father.

Hands that tenderly healed lepers and the blind will be nailed to a cross.

Thorns — reminiscent of that long-ago curse of the ground — will be twisted into a crown and jammed on the head of sinless Jesus.

Jesus will be beaten, whipped and crucified to pay the penalty for our sins.

He dies a terrible death.

Two men, Joseph and Nicodemus, wrap Jesus’ battered body with spices in strips of linen.

Please come to another garden.

In this garden is a new tomb where no one has ever been laid.

Here, they place the body of Jesus. Joseph rolls a stone in front of the tomb and leaves.

On the first day of the week, a woman comes to the garden.

She doesn’t come to eat fruit or talk to a snake, but with spices to tend to the body of someone who’d brought healing and wholeness to her.

Her name is Mary Magdalene.

Mary comes to the tomb and sees the stone rolled away.

She runs to two of Christ’s disciples and tells them the Lord’s body has been taken from the tomb.

Mary returns to that garden and is outside the tomb crying. She looks inside and sees two angels seated where Jesus’ body had been — one at the head and the other at the foot.

“Woman, why are you crying?” they ask.

Imagine the agony in Mary’s voice as she says, “They have taken my Lord away and I don’t know where they have put him.”

At this, she turns and sees Jesus standing there, but she doesn’t realize it’s him.

Imagine the tenderness in Jesus’ voice as he says: “Woman, why are you crying? Who is it you are looking for?”

She thinks he’s the gardener.

After all, she is in a garden.

“Sir, if you have carried him away,” she says, “tell me where you have put him, and I will get him.”

Imagine more tenderness as Jesus simply says, “Mary.”

She turns and cries out, “Teacher!”

With one death-defeating act, Jesus pays the penalty we could never pay and paves the way to eternal life for those who believe in him.

With one magnificent, powerful act, our Father raises Jesus from the dead.

Jesus lives to give us hope, peace, strength and so much more.

Death came from one man, Adam, who decided to disobey God for something that looked like it would bring pleasure and wisdom.

Life comes from one man, Jesus, who decided to obey God, because of his love for his heavenly Father and for us.

One woman, Eve, seeking pleasure, disobeyed and found pain.

Another woman, Mary, wrapped in pain, sought to honor God and found joy.

From one garden to the next God consistently showed his love.

And he still shows his love to us through all the gardens of our lives:

The beautiful ones.

The dark ones.

And the one where we find the greatest hope.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0