Greetings to all in District 16 and the surrounding region. Over the last week, many of you were affected by the terrible weather moving throughout Nebraska. Please know this is at the forefront of everyone’s minds in the legislature. Senators were briefed on the flood Thursday and will be receiving updates from state officials as the event continues. Personally, I left the Capitol Thursday to tour the district and work with local officials in the area. The flooding and damage exceed any I’ve seen in my lifetime, and with further snowmelt coming down river from Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, it may get worse before it gets better.
I’m incredibly proud of the way Nebraskans come together during times of distress like this. The floods have taken much from us. Homes, vehicles, personal property, and businesses have all been threatened and destroyed. Livestock has been lost or are unable to be tended to. First responders and civilians have acted with courage and bravery, using whatever means available to help their neighbors. Most sadly have been the lives lost – in one case a good neighbor attempting to rescue another was swept away after a bridge collapsed.
These natural disasters have swept the state and our region has been hit exceptionally hard. Please do what you can to stay safe, healthy, and alive. We’ll pick up the pieces once this is all over as we have time and time again in the past and are sure to do again in the future. My family, my staff, and I have been praying for you all. It is important to direct assistance requests to the proper people and organizations with the means to help. Their contact information is included at the bottom of the page.
Our state is in good hands as the leadership is doing everything in its power to make us whole again. Bryan Tuma, Assistant Director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, is an exceptionally skilled leader in emergency management and has already been in contact with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for assistance. Again – our hearts go out to the entire region. Please contact the individuals below with any assistance needs you may have.
- Nebraska State Patrol – Cody Thomas
Email: cody.thomas@nebraska.gov
Phone: 402-430-6196
- Nebraska Department of Transportation – Jeni Campana
Email: jeni.campana@nebraska.gov
Phone: 402-560-9764
- Nebraska Emergency Management Agency – Jodie Fawl
Email: jodie.fawl@nebraska.gov
Phone: 402-326-3179
- General Disaster Information
Phone: 2-1-1