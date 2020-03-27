Jesus can help us out of our pit

Feel like you’re in a pit?

Few could blame you.

With the spread of the coronavirus, you may be isolating yourself to stay safe.

Maybe you’ve been laid off from work and wonder how you’re going to make it.

Or maybe, you’re just anxious.

In times like these, I like to think about an ancient-day man, named Joseph, who literally found himself in a pit.

His story is recorded in the Old Testament book of Genesis.

In this account, a man named Jacob has 12 sons and four wives.

Jacob’s favorite wife is the beautiful Rachel and their firstborn son is named Joseph.

Joseph is his daddy’s favorite son.

And that favoritism is never so readily apparent as when Jacob has a multicolored coat made for Joseph.

Joseph’s brothers are incensed and the favorite son just makes matters worse when he tells them about two dreams, which basically indicate they’ll be bowing down before him one day.

The jealous brothers really hate him now.