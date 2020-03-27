Jesus can help us out of our pit

Feel like you’re in a pit?
Few could blame you.
With the spread of the coronavirus, you may be isolating yourself to stay safe.
Maybe you’ve been laid off from work and wonder how you’re going to make it.
Or maybe, you’re just anxious.
In times like these, I like to think about an ancient-day man, named Joseph, who literally found himself in a pit.
His story is recorded in the Old Testament book of Genesis.
In this account, a man named Jacob has 12 sons and four wives.
Jacob’s favorite wife is the beautiful Rachel and their firstborn son is named Joseph.
Joseph is his daddy’s favorite son.
And that favoritism is never so readily apparent as when Jacob has a multicolored coat made for Joseph.
Joseph’s brothers are incensed and the favorite son just makes matters worse when he tells them about two dreams, which basically indicate they’ll be bowing down before him one day.
The jealous brothers really hate him now.
Then one day, Jacob sends Joseph out to check on his brothers—obviously unaware that they plan to kill the young dreamer.
Perhaps feeling a bit protective for his younger brother, Reuben—the oldest sibling—suggests they just throw Joseph into a cistern, a deep hole used to store rainwater.
Reuben figures he’ll later rescue his younger brother.
The brothers strip Joseph of his colorful coat and toss him into a waterless cistern.
Poor Joseph. He really is in a pit.
The brothers—minus Reuben—are sitting down to eat when they notice a caravan of merchants headed to Egypt.
One brother—Judah—gets an idea.
Why kill Joseph? Why not just sell him?
So the brothers pull Joseph out of the cistern and sell him.
Reuben is distressed when he learns what has happened.
The brothers then slaughter a goat and put its blood on Joseph’s coat and let their dad think his favorite son was killed by a wild animal.
In the meantime, Joseph goes from one pit to another.
He ends up at the house of an Egyptian named, Potiphar, whose wife tries to seduce Joseph.
Joseph refuses her advances day after day.
One day, she catches him alone. He runs away, but she falsely accuses him of attacking her.
Potiphar is furious and has Joseph thrown into prison.
While in prison, Joseph correctly interprets two inmates’ dreams.
One will be executed, but the other returns to his job of serving the Pharaoh.
Two years later, the Pharaoh has two disturbing dreams. The former inmate remembers Joseph and his ability to interpret dreams and tells the king.
Egypt’s ruler sends for Joseph.
While giving credit to God for his ability, Joseph correctly interprets the Pharaoh’s dreams, which forecast seven years of good crops, followed by seven years of famine.
Joseph then suggests a plan sure to make farmers and financial planners smile—he recommends that the Egyptians store up grain from the good harvests so they’ll have food during the famine.
The Pharaoh—who realizes this is a great plan—puts Joseph in charge of the biggest grain storage project in ancient times.
In the end, Joseph is reunited with his repentant brothers and his dad. He’ll move his family to Egypt.
After their dad later dies, the brothers fear retaliation from Joseph.
That doesn’t happen.
You have free articles remaining.
Instead, Joseph tells them that what they did—they meant for evil—but God meant it for good—for the saving of many lives.
Through his life story, Joseph shows that we can trust God even when life is the pits.
It’s an incredible true story of love, forgiveness and God’s protection.
And God did protect Joseph through many dangers.
Think about it.
Joseph’s brothers could have killed him outright, instead of throwing him in a cistern.
An enraged Potiphar could have killed Joseph.
Joseph could have died in prison.
Yet God protected Joseph from a terrible death and gave him insight that helped keep him from becoming bitter.
Sometimes, it’s tough to see beyond the darkness of the pit.
We wonder when life will get better.
Sometimes, our fellow pit-dwellers aren’t so nice. Sometimes, we feel very alone.
But we’re not alone.
Holocaust survivor Corrie Ten Boom knew that.
She and her sister, Betsie, spent time in the notorious Ravensbruck concentration camp. During that time, they learned that “there is no pit so deep that the love of God is not deeper still.”
Our Savior Jesus can reach down into the pits and hold, renew and save us.
I was reminded of that on Sunday after watching a live-streamed service from Full Life Church in Fremont.
During the sermon, the Rev. Mike Washburn shared an interesting story.
I looked on several sites, only to see the words “author unknown” at the end of each listing, but the story provides a little insight.
The story begins like this:
A traveler falls into a deep pit and can’t get out.
Several people come along and see him in this pit. All have different reactions.
“The sensitive person said, ‘I feel for you down there.’
“The reflective person said, ‘It’s logical that someone would fall into the pit.’
“The aesthetic person said, ‘I can give you ideas on how to decorate your pit.’
“The judgmental person said, ‘Only bad people fall into the pit.’
“The analytical person said, ‘Help me measure the depth of your pit.’
“The curious person said, ‘Tell me how you fell into the pit.’
“The perfectionist said, ‘I believe you deserve your pit.’
“The evaluator said, ‘Tell me, are you paying taxes on this pit?’
“The self-pitying person said, ‘You should have seen my pit.’
“The specialist in meditation said, ‘Just relax and don’t think about the pit.’
“The optimist said, ‘Cheer up! Things could be worse.’
“The pessimist said, ‘Be prepared! Things will get worse.’
“(Then Jesus came along and upon) seeing the man, took him by the hand and lifted him out of the … pit.”
Our Lord can lift us from the pits of despair and fear as we lean on him. Our situations may not change immediately, but we can have hope as we face the future.
And after we’ve come out of a pit, we’re often able to comfort and encourage others in ways we never dreamed possible.
We all face burdens of some sort. And even during reasonably good times, our lives are seldom problem-free.
Yet as we travel this road called life, I pray we will learn each day to trust our Lord who says in his word: “For I know the plans I have for you … plans to prosper and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” (Jeremiah 29:11)
Words like these can bring a little light even to a dark pit.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!