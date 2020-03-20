Jesus is our rock in the storm

What do you do when you’re in a hail storm?
If you’re like most people, you stay inside your house and wait for the storm to be over.
Right now, it seems we are in a storm. As folks self-isolate to help slow the spread of the coronavirus, many of us can feel very alone.
But we’re not.
We have the God of the whole universe with us.
This is the God who says in his word: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified, and do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go.” (Joshua 1:9)
He also says: “I will never leave you nor forsake you.” (Hebrews 13:5)
We don’t need to be afraid. We need to think about Jesus walking across the water to his frightened disciples, who were in a boat during a storm. When they first spotted Jesus, they thought they were seeing a ghost and were terrified.
That’s when Jesus said: “Take courage. It is I. Don’t be afraid.” (Mark 6:50)
Aren’t we all in the same boat? We don’t know what lies ahead in the future. We may feel like we’re in a storm and the ghosts of fear and discouragement seem to be coming toward us.
Yet now is the time when we must remember that those are only ghosts and our Savior Jesus is with us.
If Jesus — in human form — walked across the water to get to his disciples, what will Jesus — in resurrected, glorified form — do to help us?
We may not be those 12 Apostles, but the Bible says God is no respecter of persons.
That means he doesn’t play favorites.
He doesn’t love us any less than he loves them — and he will be with us and help us.
We just need to hang on, do what we can, not worry about the rest — and trust.
I know.
That’s easier read than done.
But our God loves us. He hears the call of his children. We can rest in his love.
Some of my favorite Bible verses were written by the prophet Isaiah to a people who were scattered and needing hope.
“…Fear not, for I have redeemed you; I have summoned you by name; you are mine. When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you. When you walk through the fire, you will not be burned; the flames will not set you ablaze. For I am the LORD, your God, the Holy One of Israel, your Savior….” (Isaiah 43:1-3)
If you haven’t already, may I suggest that you write down these Scriptures and post them in places where you can see them?
These are like a spiritual sword with which we can defend ourselves against the thoughts of discouragement and apprehension.
We know tough times don’t last.
So did the Psalmist David who wrote: “I remain confident of this: I will see the goodness of the Lord in the land of the living. Wait for the LORD; be strong and take heart and wait for the LORD.” Psalm 27:13-14.
Remember David? He’s the guy who killed the mighty and wicked giant Goliath.
Figuratively speaking, we can slay our own giants of fear and despair by remembering that shepherd kid and who was on his side.
David would say that God, who delivered him from the paw of the lion and the paw of the bear (while David was tending sheep), would deliver him from the giant Goliath.
And God did.
He helped a kid with limited resources — a stone and a sling — defeat a powerful enemy.
God will help us, too.
We need to call out and rely on him.
Jesus knew people were going to face storms in life.
So he provided a message in a story.
We find it in the New Testament book of Matthew in chapter 7.
At this time, Jesus is teaching about several things such as seeking the Lord for what we need, and for doing his will.
Christ compares those who hear his words and do what he says to a wise man who builds his house on a rock.
When the rains come, streams rise and winds beat against the house, it doesn’t fall because its foundation is on the rock.
Jesus and his word are that rock.
A foolish man builds his house on sand. When the rains come, streams rise and winds blow, the house falls with a great crash.
Only Christ can give us the unshakable foundation we need to withstand the tumultuous storms of life.
We all need a firm foundation in Christ. We get that foundation by being in a personal relationship with Jesus, talking to him daily, reading’s God’s word and asking the Holy Spirit to strengthen and guide us.
Years ago, I knew I believed that Jesus died on the cross to save me from my sins and rose again. I repented of my sins and asked him to come into my heart and be my Lord and Savior.
I haven’t been the same since. Instead, I’ve been better off than I ever could have imagined.
The Lord is our good shepherd, who leads us by still waters and restores our souls. Who wrote such words? That shepherd kid, David.
God will help us as well.
So as we hunker down and ride out this storm — helping others as we are able to do so — may we always remember that Christ is our rock.
He is unmovable, unchanging and steady.
He is our ever-present help in times of trouble, our faithful guide and companion.
And he is the one who loves us like no other.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.