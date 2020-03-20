Jesus is our rock in the storm

Yet now is the time when we must remember that those are only ghosts and our Savior Jesus is with us.

If Jesus — in human form — walked across the water to get to his disciples, what will Jesus — in resurrected, glorified form — do to help us?

We may not be those 12 Apostles, but the Bible says God is no respecter of persons.

That means he doesn’t play favorites.

He doesn’t love us any less than he loves them — and he will be with us and help us.

We just need to hang on, do what we can, not worry about the rest — and trust.

I know.

That’s easier read than done.

But our God loves us. He hears the call of his children. We can rest in his love.

Some of my favorite Bible verses were written by the prophet Isaiah to a people who were scattered and needing hope.