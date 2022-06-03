Jesus is the best connection

Anybody can get unplugged.

That happened to me while I was interviewing Vietnam veteran Arthur Alston in 2019.

I’d set up my laptop in a back room at the Tribune and had begun to type while Arthur told me about his experiences.

It was 1968 when Arthur and his fellow Marines were assigned to Khe Sahn’s airstrip.

Before he went, Arthur called his mom, Althea.

“When I got off the phone, I felt a bubble of protection. She was praying for me,” he said.

Arthur was in the battle of Khe Sahn and the Tet Offensive. At one point, Arthur and other Marines were ordered to attack a hill.

On the way up, Arthur was met with an explosion.

“There was a blast from an artillery piece that landed in front of me and blew me about 50 feet back,” Arthur said. “It felt like a cushion of air had picked me up. It felt like a cushion of hands that grabbed me and took me out of the area.”

He believes it was the hands of God.

“When it felt like God’s hands grabbed me and pulled me off the hill,” Arthur said, “it was the softest thing you can imagine.”

Arthur headed back up the hill to more fighting.

At the end, 13 Marines and 13 enemy soldiers were killed.

Arthur faced more terrible times in Vietnam before he came home where he was met with protesters.

In Houston, where he was on convalescent leave, Arthur went to get a haircut, but was denied due to his race and was escorted out of a barbershop.

Arthur later earned a college degree at the University of Nebraska at Omaha. He relocated in California where he worked for the U.S. government before retiring and returning to Nebraska.

I was amazed as I heard Arthur’s story.

But we were about two-thirds of the way through the interview when my computer screen turned black.

I punched a couple keys. I tried to restart the computer.

Nothing.

I’d been recording the interview, but I like to have my typed notes when I write a story.

Now, I feared I might have lost all of them.

Arthur calmly got out of his chair.

He walked over to the wall outlet that my laptop was plugged into. Then he noticed an extension cord plugged into a different outlet.

Arthur plugged my laptop into the extension cord.

My laptop screen lit up like a color television.

I’d plugged my laptop into an outlet that didn’t work, so when my laptop battery lost its charge, my computer quit working.

It just needed to be plugged into a working power outlet.

I started thinking about Arthur and my laptop fiasco after he spoke at the recent Memorial Day Service.

And I started thinking about how – like the laptop – our spiritual batteries can lose their charge if we’re not plugged into our true power source – God.

Although he doesn’t use batteries as an analogy, Jesus talks about the importance of being connected to him.

Jesus refers to himself as the “true vine,” while his father is the vinedresser.

Can you picture a vineyard with vines? Branches are sticking out from the vines and there’s fruit on the branches.

Jesus says no branch can bear fruit by itself. It must remain connected to the vine.

We can’t bear fruit if we don’t stay connected to Jesus.

“I am the vine; you are the branches,” Jesus says. “If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit; apart from me you can do nothing.”

Then Jesus says something that sounds scary.

“If you do not remain in me, you are like a branch that is thrown away and withers; such branches are picked up, thrown into the fire and burned,” Jesus says.

But then Jesus says something wonderful.

“If you remain in me and my words remain in you, ask whatever you wish, and it will be done for you,” Jesus says. “This is to my Father’s glory that you bear much fruit….”

I believe Arthur’s mom was connected to Jesus just like a branch to a vine.

God heard her prayer for protection for Arthur and shielded him. Arthur still faced the horrors of war. He still had flashbacks and hardships later, but I believe God has helped him.

Back in 2019, Arthur said he lives with pain and health issues, but if he had to do it again, he’d still serve his country.

“Somebody’s got to pay the price,” he said. “Sometimes, I think the lucky ones are the ones who didn’t come back. Their pain is over.”

Yet Arthur sees a continuing mission in his time on earth.

“I believe God saved me to tell the story that he’s real and freedom is not free,” he said.

If you went to the Memorial Day Service, you heard part of Arthur’s story.

“Aspire to be a hero, not merely appear to be one,” Arthur said. “Bravery never goes out of fashion.”

Then repeating a quote from the Rev. Billy Graham, Arthur said: “Courage is contagious. When a brave man takes a stand, the spines of others stiffen.”

I especially liked the part of Arthur’s talk when he asked his listeners if they were standing up for Christ.

Arthur also reiterated a Bible verse that Fremont Mayor Joey Spellerberg quoted: “Greater love hath no man than this that he lay down his life for his friends.” (John 15:13)

I think Arthur – like his mom – is plugged into God. He’s made the connection and because of that Arthur is able to encourage others.

Or in the words of Jesus, he’s bearing fruit.

Arthur seems to be a good problem-solver, too.

You’ve really got to appreciate someone who can stay calm and figure out the problem when your computer looks dead and you think you’ve lost all your notes.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune.

