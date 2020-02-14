Jesus is the bread of life

The Israelites ate this bread for 40 years in the desert.

Centuries later their descendants are asking Jesus for a sign so they can believe in him.

Those poor people.

They had the answer right in front of them.

“I am the bread of life,” Jesus says. “Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.”

Just like bread gives us the life-sustaining nourishment that we need, Jesus can give us the spiritual, emotional and mental sustenance we need to get through each day.

And he can supply our physical needs, too.

Think of all the things we try to fill our lives with — hoping we’ll feel better than we do right now.

We try filling our houses with possessions, our time with entertainment, our lives with dreams of what we think would make us happy — if only we had them.

Dreams aren’t bad, but how many of us suffer with the “I’ll Be Happy When” Syndrome?