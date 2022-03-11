Jesus is the door to life

Wind blew my front door open, slamming it against the porch railing with a loud crack.

I rushed to pull back the door, but the damage was done.

The black railing dangled into a bush like an old gate.

I haven’t found anyone to fix my railing. But lately, I’ve been thinking more about doors than railings.

The “door thoughts” started after friends and I went to see the Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky.

I’ve wanted to see the life-size replica of Noah’s ark for a long time. It’s incredible.

The ark is about as tall as a 10-story building. It has three decks with exhibits that include life-size figures of Noah and his family.

I saw one exhibit where a mannequin-like Noah even moved and talked. You could push a button on a panel and Noah would answer the corresponding question.

Wooden cages feature recreations of all sorts of animals and dinosaurs. Ark exhibits show how food and water could have been stored in numerous sacks and jars.

Exhibits depict possible mechanisms Noah might have built to provide lighting, ventilation and waste removal—along with refillable feeders that could have been used for the animals.

Far from the cute, storybook pictures of a little boat loaded with smiling animals, the ark includes informational panels that address questions such as “Why does a loving God allow so much death and suffering?”

And at least one panel tells about “The Door.”

That door is mentioned in the story of Noah in the book of Genesis in the Bible, starting in chapter 6.

By this time, Adam and Eve are old news. People have been multiplying on the earth, but their every intention and thought is evil.

The world is corrupt and full of violence.

This grieves God to the heart and he’s sorry he made mankind. He plans to blot out people along with the creatures.

But one man, named Noah, is different. He’s a man of integrity and he has three sons: Shem, Ham and Japheth.

God tells Noah to build a huge ship (an ark) out of wood. The replica of the ark – built to biblical proportions – is 510 feet long, 85 feet wide and 51 feet in height.

The Lord tells Noah to make three decks and put rooms in the ark. He tells him to add a window 18 inches from the top of the ark and to build a roof for the vessel.

And God tells Noah to put a door in the side of the ark.

God instructs Noah to bring his wife and sons and their wives into that ark, along with two of every kind of living creature, male and female. Noah’s also supposed to store every sort of food eaten on the ark.

Noah is 600 years old when he and his family and the creatures board the ark.

I guess you’re never too old to take a trip.

And I just love this next part: The Lord shuts them in.

Like a dad tucking his child in bed, the sentence describes God’s tender protection.

Next, underground springs erupt. Rain pours down for 40 days and 40 nights.

God continues to protect the ark and its occupants as the waters lift the ship 20 feet above the crest of the mountains.

Everything on earth dies.

Only Noah and those with him live.

God then makes the wind blow. The floodwaters start to go down and, eventually, the ark lands on Mount Ararat.

Noah sends birds out to check the flood conditions. A dove returns with a freshly picked olive leaf. Noah later releases the bird again.

This time, it doesn’t return. Obviously, it found a place to perch.

Noah is 601 when he opens the hatch and sees dry ground. God eventually will tell Noah and his crew that they can leave the ark.

God says he’ll never again destroy everything on earth by a flood and puts a rainbow in the sky as a sign of his promise.

Many people love the rainbow in this biblical account.

But until now, I never thought much about the door.

Just as people went through the ark door and were saved, Jesus is our ark and the door to our salvation.

Jesus even said: “I am the door, if anyone enters by me, he will be saved.”

Christ said this when talking about shepherds.

In Bible times, shepherds used a sheepfold – a simple pen made of stones with a single, narrow opening for entry or exit.

There was no door or gate.

A shepherd sat in the entrance, guarding the sheep against thieves and predators, especially at night.

“I am the good shepherd,” Jesus said. “The good shepherd lays down his life for the sheep.”

And that’s what Jesus did when he died on the cross to pay for our sins.

Jesus was put in a tomb, where we find another door.

But unlike the wind that blew open my door, it took an angel to move away the stone in front of the tomb’s doorway.

Jesus rose from the dead on the third day after his death and lives in the presence of God making intercession (sticking up for us).

Our Savior, who walked on this earth – fully God and fully man – knows what it’s like to be cold, hungry, tired, thirsty, persecuted and killed.

He knows what it’s like to be us.

And he invites us to trust him to help us leave those tombs of darkness, despair and hopelessness and follow him into the light of his glory.

As the Apostle Paul wrote to the Romans, “If you declare with your mouth, ‘Jesus is Lord,’ and believe in your heart that God raised him from the dead, you will be saved.”

If we believe Jesus died for us and rose again, then repent (turn from our sins) and ask him to come into our hearts, we can go to heaven.

It’s a door we choose.

After that, we embark on a daily walk of trust, seeking the Lord and asking him to help us as we navigate life on this earth.

It’s true that we’ll face some banging doors like mine. Some doors will open to opportunities, while places like the Ark Encounter open new doors of learning for us.

Even so, there’s no better door than Jesus.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.

