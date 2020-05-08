Jesus is the good shepherd

Such stories are called parables and Jesus used them to help people understand how God works.

We can find the story in the Bible, in the book of Luke, starting with Chapter 15.

At this point, religious leaders are grumbling about all the sinful people gathering around Jesus.

That’s when Jesus tells a story, which begins with a question.

“Which of you, if he has 100 sheep and has lost one of them, will not leave the 99 in the open country and go after the one that’s lost until he finds it?”

Stop a minute.

Can you picture a shepherd scouring the countryside, looking around bushes?

Checking behind huge rocks?

Crossing streams?

Worrying that some wild animal may have killed his sheep?

Ancient-day people could relate to the scene.

Jesus continues his story saying when the man has found his sheep, he puts it on his shoulders.

He calls his friends and neighbors, saying, “Rejoice with me for I have found my lost sheep.”