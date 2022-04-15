Jesus made a choice to help us

It happens when I see Easter candy.

Chocolate bunnies.

Purple, green and orange jelly beans.

Bright yellow marshmallow chicks.

Somewhere in between packages of egg dye and colorful woven baskets, a thought filters through my brain.

What if Jesus had said “no”?

Many people know Jesus died a terrible death on a hard, Roman cross and rose from the grave.

His sacrificial death paved the way to eternity for those who believe in him.

But back up a minute.

Before any of that happened, Jesus had a decision to make.

Travel with me to a garden called Gethsemane.

The book of Matthew in the Bible describes the painfully sad scene in Chapter 26.

Here we find Jesus falling with his face to the ground and praying, “My Father, if it is possible, may this cup be taken from me.”

Tammy translation: “Please don’t make me go through this.”

“Please prevent the terrible suffering and death that lies ahead for me.”

But in spite of the terror he is facing, Jesus shows incredible obedience as he also prays:

“Yet not as I will, but as you will.”

In other words, Jesus will do whatever our heavenly Father wants.

OK, let’s stop for a minute.

Use your imagination.

What if Jesus had prayed a very different prayer?

What if he prayed something like this:

“I’m sorry Father. I just can’t go through this. It’s too hard and painful.

“And it’s not fair. You know I haven’t done anything wrong.

“And who am I dying for anyway? Judas is on his way to betray me to a bunch of thugs. I’ve been a great friend and mentor to Peter and he’ll say he never knew me.

“Now, look at those disciples sleeping. They can’t even stay awake for one hour and pray — and you know they’ll just run off when real trouble comes.”

Jesus never prayed any of those things.

But what if he’d walked out of that garden — and out of God’s will?

Honestly, I don’t think he would have done that considering his character. And Jesus had — and still has — a deep, abiding love for our heavenly Father and for us.

I just think we need to remember he could have said “no.”

He was fully God, but he was fully human, too, and — like us — he had free will.

Jesus had a choice.

And he chose us.

Read the next few verses in Chapter 26. They tell about a mob armed with swords and clubs, who come to arrest Jesus.

Sneaky Judas has already arranged a signal with the crowd.

“The one I kiss is the man; arrest him,” Judas says.

At once, Judas goes to up to Jesus.

“Greetings, Rabbi!” Judas says giving Christ a kiss.

Jesus replies, “Do what you came for, friend.”

Friend?

Are you kidding? What kind of friend does this?

Men step forward, seize Jesus and arrest him.

That’s when one of Christ’s disciples pulls out his own sword and cuts off the ear of the high priest’s servant.

Finally.

Someone is sticking up for Jesus.

But Jesus tells the man (whom we learn in another Gospel account is Peter) to put his sword away.

Then Jesus says something amazing:

“Do you think that I cannot call on my Father, and he will at once put at my disposal more than 12 legions of angels? But how then would the Scriptures be fulfilled that say it must happen this way?”

I’ve read where a military legion could have consisted of 3,000 to 6,000 soldiers. Multiply that by 12 and you get between 36,000 and 72,000 angels.

That’s a lot of angels.

So why didn’t Jesus call in the heavenly cavalry and make a great escape? Who would have blamed him?

Could it be Jesus knew that without his sacrifice we’d have no hope of heaven?

Many centuries earlier, Adam and Eve had a choice in a garden called Eden. They disobeyed God and munched on some forbidden fruit.

Ever since then, we’ve lived in a fallen world.

But our God, who is just and merciful, promised a Savior who’d pay the penalty for our sins so those who believe in him can go to heaven.

Through one man — Adam — we all face death, but through another man — Jesus — we all can have eternal life.

How does this happen?

I was 16 years old when a visitor at my church asked if I knew I’d go to heaven when I died.

The question changed my life, because I didn’t know.

But the man said I could know I had eternal life if:

* I believed Jesus died on the cross to save me from my sins and rose again from the dead.

* I repented from my sins. He said that meant I was so sorry I didn’t want to do them again.

* I asked Jesus to come into my heart and be my Lord and Savior.

I prayed that prayer.

No lightening flashed.

No angel patted me on the head.

The guy didn’t even pat me on the back and say: “Great job!”

I just went on with my life.

Funny thing, I was pretty happy. I got more involved in my church’s youth activities.

I later fell away, but God worked to bring me back to obeying and living for him.

Am I perfect?

Nope. I mess up, but I ask forgiveness. I read the Scriptures — because God speaks through his word — and pray.

I ask God to help me all the time.

And I remember a wonderful source of help.

Before he died on the cross, Jesus told his disciples that our heavenly Father would send the Holy Spirit, who’d be an advocate and who would teach them all things and remind them of everything Jesus said to them.

I believe we have that promise, too, and the Holy Spirit is a great teacher and reminder.

Next — after Jesus tells the disciples about the Holy Spirit — Christ says some of the most comforting words ever:

“Peace I leave with you; my peace I give you. I do not give to you as the world gives. Do not let your hearts be troubled and do not be afraid.” (John 14:26-27)

Even in a modern world torn by war, natural disasters and fear, we can find faith, comfort, strength and peace through our heavenly Father who loved us so much that he sent his only son to die for us.

And through Jesus, who loved us so much that he gave his life for us.

As I think about Easter candy and baskets and egg dye, I’m grateful to Jesus, who made the choice to save us.

“Thank you, Jesus for saying ‘yes’ to our Father — thereby saying ‘yes’ to us.”

Yes, you would die for us.

Yes, you would rise again and give us hope.

And yes, you will be with us — in this life and the next.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.

