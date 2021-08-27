Jesus made time for people

Jarius and his wife must have been so grateful, relieved, amazed and probably joyful, too.

And I’ll bet the woman, who’d had the bleeding problem, felt much the same way.

What if Jesus hadn’t stopped?

I wonder.

I’ll bet all those around this woman and Jesus would have missed a miracle in their midst.

How would they have known what happened, if the woman hadn’t been given the opportunity to declare it — and her faith — publicly?

By stopping, Jesus recognized the woman and her suffering. He gave her an opportunity to share her faith and the great blessing that she’d received because of it.

And Jesus recognized her as important enough to stop for.

How often do we — amid the mad rush of time and circumstances — race past people, making them feel less than important?

I’ve been guilty of this and I’m sorry about it. I want to be more like Jesus, to be interruptible.

At the same time, I’ve been very grateful when people have been so understanding of my deadlines and my rushing about.