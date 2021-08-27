Jesus made time for people

The large hangar was filled with pancake-eating people when I arrived at the Rotary Fly-In Breakfast.
I was on a mission — not to eat — but to snap some photos and gather information for a story.
With Sunday services scheduled to start in about a half hour at my church, I hoped to get what I needed and not be too late.
The smell of pancakes wafted through the air as I took a photo of two guys talking. Before long, I learned that one of the men, John Simms, was just 17 years old when he learned to fly an airplane at Fremont Municipal Airport.
I caught the whiff of a good story and was ready to interview John about his experiences.
But before John and I headed to a table, another man complimented me on a previous story I’d written.
Wouldn’t you think I’d stop and thank him so very much for his kind words?
That didn’t happen.
I was so focused on my interview that I smiled and just nodded in acknowledgement before heading off to talk to John.
Sometime later, I was sorry that I hadn’t taken more time to thank the man, instead of soaring off to the interview like a heat-seeking missile.
I have a habit of being so focused while on an assignment that I can unwittingly miss a nice moment.
I’m not trying to be rude. I’m just in work mode.
I wish I could be a little more like Jesus, who was so interruptible.
One example occurs when Jesus is walking by a lake and a synagogue leader, named Jarius, falls at his feet.
“My little daughter is dying,” Jarius says. “Please come and put your hands on her so she will be healed and live.”
So Jesus goes with him.
A large crowd follows and is pressing around Christ.
Then something interesting happens.
In the crowd is a woman, who has been suffering from constant bleeding for 12 years.
The book of Mark says she’s suffered a lot under the care of many doctors.
She’s spent all she has and yet instead of getting better, she’s grown worse.
But when the woman hears about Jesus, she comes up behind him in the crowd and touches his cloak, because she thinks: “If I just touch his clothes, I will be healed.”
Immediately, her bleeding stops.
She can even feel in her body that she’s been freed from her suffering.
Suddenly, Jesus notices that power has gone out from him.
He turns.
“Who touched my clothes?” he asks.
This question obviously puzzles the disciples, who wonder aloud how Jesus can ask that when the people are crowding all around him.
But Jesus keeps looking.
Why does he stop to look?
Doesn’t he need to get to the synagogue ruler’s house and help this distraught man’s daughter?
Yet Jesus does stop.
That’s when the trembling and recently healed woman falls at his feet, telling him what happened.
Is Jesus angry because she invaded his personal space?
Or because some power went out of him?
Or because she interrupted his trip to the synagogue leader’s house?
Not at all.
“Daughter, your faith has healed you,” he says. “Go in peace....”
While Jesus is still speaking, people from the house of Jarius arrive with bad news.
“Your daughter is dead,” they say. “Why bother the teacher anymore?”
Can you imagine the shock and crushing grief that must have hit Jarius?
He probably didn’t even have time to ask Jesus why he hadn’t hurried along faster.
But Jesus knows his mission isn’t over yet.
“Don’t be afraid,” Jesus tells Jarius. “Just believe.”
Jesus continues toward the synagogue leader’s house, letting only three disciples — Peter, James and John — follow him.
When they arrive, they encounter lots of turmoil. People are loudly crying and wailing.
“Why all this commotion and wailing? The child isn’t dead, but asleep,” Jesus says.
The people laugh at him.
Can you imagine the cynical laughter?
The unbelief?
The incredulous looks?
But this doubtful group doesn’t stop Jesus, who puts them out of the house.
Jesus then takes his disciples and the child’s parents and goes to the girl.
He takes her by the hand and says, “Little girl, I say to you, get up!”
Immediately, she stands and starts to walk around.
Jesus tells her astonished parents to give her something to eat — and gives strict orders not to tell anyone about this.
Jarius and his wife must have been so grateful, relieved, amazed and probably joyful, too.
And I’ll bet the woman, who’d had the bleeding problem, felt much the same way.
What if Jesus hadn’t stopped?
I wonder.
I’ll bet all those around this woman and Jesus would have missed a miracle in their midst.
How would they have known what happened, if the woman hadn’t been given the opportunity to declare it — and her faith — publicly?
By stopping, Jesus recognized the woman and her suffering. He gave her an opportunity to share her faith and the great blessing that she’d received because of it.
And Jesus recognized her as important enough to stop for.
How often do we — amid the mad rush of time and circumstances — race past people, making them feel less than important?
I’ve been guilty of this and I’m sorry about it. I want to be more like Jesus, to be interruptible.
At the same time, I’ve been very grateful when people have been so understanding of my deadlines and my rushing about.
I had a good interview with John and later, his nephew, Derek Wheat. If you missed the story, it ran earlier this week. I believe God put John and his nephew in my path to allow me to get a good story and I hope to apologize to the complimentary guy I just whizzed by at the breakfast.
Honestly, I have a feeling he’ll understand.
In case you’re wondering, I didn’t get any pancakes and I was a little late to church, but the service was so good.
I am blessed woman, who loves the timelessness of Biblical accounts that still apply to everyday modern life.
And I don’t know if we’ll get to interview people and write stories in heaven, but I’d sure love to talk to a long-ago woman who was healed by one touch and the parents, who saw their precious daughter raised from the dead.
Now, those would be some great interviews.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.