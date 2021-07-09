Jesus: Our best friend

I was 3 years old when my dad walked into our house with a cardboard box.
Inside was a little beagle puppy and a blanket.
My parents named the puppy, Trixie, and she became one of the great loves of my childhood.
While still in grade school, I decided to baptize Trixie.
So remembering what I’d learned from watching baptisms at my church, I dipped my finger in Trixie’s water dish.
With that water, I drew the sign of the cross on my dog’s forehead.
And I spoke some familiar words:
“I baptize you in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Ghost.”
With the mind and faith of a child, I figured I was making sure Trixie went to heaven.
Trixie lived to be 14 years old. After she died, my high school boyfriend buried her by an old chicken coop on a farm.
My grandpa later wrote Trixie’s name in red crayon on a rock which he put near her grave.
I thought it only fitting that she’d be buried in that place. I remembered how she’d loved to run in that wide open space when my parents and I took her there one time.
Many years have passed and I’ve been privileged to own more dogs.
But you never forget your first one.
Trixie was the epitome of loyalty. I might have been picked on in school, but Trixie was always happy to see me when I got home.
She was a faithful friend.
The Bible talks about friends and one of the greatest is found between two men.
David was a shepherd, who became a king.
Jonathan was the son of King Saul.
The Scriptures say after David killed the wicked Philistine warrior, Goliath, that Jonathan “became one in spirit with David and loved him as himself.” (1 Samuel 18:1)
Jonathan gave his own robe, tunic, sword and bow to David and made a covenant with him.
And Jonathan remained a faithful friend, even when his own father became murderously jealous of David.
When he realized his father intended to kill David, Jonathan was grieved (1 Samuel 20:34).
And he warned his dear friend, who fled for his life.
“Go in peace,” Jonathan said, “for we have a sworn friendship with each other in the name of the Lord....”
David spent the next years on the run, despite his loyalty to the king.
In the end, the Philistines killed Jonathan in battle.
King Saul fell on his own sword, killing himself rather than falling into the hands of his enemies.
David was grief-stricken when he heard about Jonathan’s death.
“I grieve for you Jonathan my brother, you were very dear to me. Your love for me was wonderful, more wonderful than that of a woman,” David said.
Bible commentators say David wasn’t speaking of his love for Jonathan in a sexual sense at all, but as one of deep commitment. Unlike his father, Jonathan would have accepted David as a future king without jealousy.
David probably knew that and loved his friend all the more for it.
Thousands of years later, I wonder how many times David missed his pal Jonathan. When he had a victory in battle or celebrated the birth of a child or faced a tough decision did David wish Jonathan was there?
In Bible we read: “… there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.” (Proverbs 18:24).
That sounds like the great friendship between David and Jonathan.
Yet an even greater example of friendship is found in Jesus.
Let me take you back to the night before Christ is crucified.
At this point, Jesus is with his disciples, where Christ tells of his love for our Heavenly Father and for them.
“As the Father has loved me, so have I loved you,” Jesus says. “Now remain in my love.”
How do the disciples remain in his love?
Jesus explains.
“If you keep my commands, you will remain in my love, just as I have kept my Father’s commands and remain in his love,” Jesus says.
Is Jesus just being demanding?
I don’t think so.
Why?
Because in the next breath, Jesus says he’s telling them this so they’ll share in his joy.
Our Lord gives us rules to follow, but not because he’s a cosmic killjoy who doesn’t want us to have any fun.
Quite the contrary.
God’s word as found in the Bible is there to protect, help and guide us. Living within these protective boundaries can keep us from a whole lot of pain and give us peace.
I have an analogy.
Recently, I started working with Edie Ronhovde, who’s training my collie pup, Gracie.
My new pup is a rolling, romping ball of fur. Because she’s a herding dog, Gracie thinks she must nip at my ankles like she would if she were herding cattle or sheep.
She thinks the toilet brush is one of her toys and she’s jumped into her water dish like it was the hotel swimming pool.
Am I being bossy when I tell her not to jump on me or to sit down?
Not at all.
I love Gracie. By teaching her to sit and stay, I might keep her running out into the street and being hit by a car.
Teaching her not to jump on people can keep them from getting hurt and her from getting into big trouble.
Training her to walk on a leash could mean that she and I can enjoy some nice walks together.
In the end, Gracie wins and so do those around her.
It’s going to take time and patience to train Gracie.
But isn’t that how our Lord works with us?
Tenderly. Patiently. Sometimes with tough love.
Yet always with love.
Jesus talked about love on the night before his crucifixion.
“My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you,” Jesus says.
Then Christ describes the ultimate love:
“Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.”
Jesus literally died to pay the price for our sins. Those who believe he died for their sins, repent of them and ask Christ to come into their hearts can go to heaven. It’s free gift. We don’t earn it.
We may not give up our lives by dying on a cross.
But I believe we give up our lives in many ways by:
* Helping others when we’d rather spend our free time doing something else.
* Giving some money we’d planned to use to buy something for ourselves.
* Praying for those who’ve hurt us and forgiving them.
We may not have a friend like Trixie, Jonathan or Gracie, but we all can have a friend in Christ — who’s the best friend of all.
So do I think Trixie will go to heaven, because I baptized her?
In the Bible, people were baptized to show that they intended to follow Christ. Trixie obviously didn’t make that commitment and people disagree as to whether our pets go to heaven.
One thing I know: Our God is incredibly good, loving and giving. He knew the mind and heart of a little girl who loved him and her dog.
And of a woman who loves him still.
I trust that our Lord has the situation well in hand. He’ll work everything out in a wonderful way and I don’t need to worry.
Because I have the best friend anyone could ask for.
A postscript: I still have my dog, Miracle, who’s adjusting to Gracie as well.
Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly faith-based column.