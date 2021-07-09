Jesus: Our best friend

My new pup is a rolling, romping ball of fur. Because she’s a herding dog, Gracie thinks she must nip at my ankles like she would if she were herding cattle or sheep.

She thinks the toilet brush is one of her toys and she’s jumped into her water dish like it was the hotel swimming pool.

Am I being bossy when I tell her not to jump on me or to sit down?

Not at all.

I love Gracie. By teaching her to sit and stay, I might keep her running out into the street and being hit by a car.

Teaching her not to jump on people can keep them from getting hurt and her from getting into big trouble.

Training her to walk on a leash could mean that she and I can enjoy some nice walks together.

In the end, Gracie wins and so do those around her.

It’s going to take time and patience to train Gracie.

But isn’t that how our Lord works with us?

Tenderly. Patiently. Sometimes with tough love.

Yet always with love.

Jesus talked about love on the night before his crucifixion.