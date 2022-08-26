Jesus shows great empathy

Empathy is a curious thing.

And so is perspective.

There was a time in the early 1980s when I was really struggling with my job.

If anything could go wrong, it did.

I tried so hard to keep up with the workload and job demands. At the same time, I was a single mom with a baby.

Every day, I prayed my work circumstances would get better.

They didn’t.

I felt like I was walking through a fog.

After about a year and a half, things improved thanks to God, a slight management change and help with my workload.

Many years passed before I realized those tough days made me empathetic toward someone else who struggled with jobs for a long time.

I never wanted to judge that person, because I knew how hard it could be to keep a job — even when you’re trying your best.

I’m so glad I never said anything hurtful.

Empathy can be such a blessing.

We see a great example of this in the Old Testament story of Joseph.

The account begins in the book of Genesis, chapter 37.

At this point in time, a man named Jacob has several sons, but his favorite is Joseph.

Daddy even makes an ornate coat for the son he loves best.

When Joseph’s brothers realize Daddy loves him more than any of them, they hate their sibling and can’t even say a kind word to him.

Then Joseph, who’s a teenager, has two dreams — both of which sound like he thinks his brothers will bow down to him someday.

Joseph describes the dreams to his brothers.

That doesn’t go over well either.

In fact, his brothers just hate him more.

It’s true that teens — like adults and children — don’t always think before they talk.

And while Joseph may feel the pang of being rebuffed by his brothers, he doesn’t know the pain of feeling less loved.

So he’s not too empathetic.

Yet Joseph’s life will change in a rough way after Daddy sends him out to check on his brothers who are tending sheep.

The brothers first plan to kill Joseph, then end up selling him as a slave.

They then lie to Daddy, letting him think a wild animal killed his favorite son.

Meanwhile, the slave-buyers take Joseph to Egypt.

Psalm 105 provides a glimpse of Joseph’s misery when it says in verse 18: “They bruised his feet with shackles, his neck was put in irons.”

Joseph is sold to an Egyptian named Potiphar. God blesses Joseph and Potiphar puts in him in charge of everything.

Then Potiphar’s wife decides she wants to be intimate with Joseph. He runs away and she falsely accuses him of trying to assault her.

Potiphar is furious and Joseph ends up in prison for a crime he never committed.

God blesses Joseph in the prison, however, and the warden puts him in charge of everything there.

Amid his suffering, I’m thinking that Joseph was sharpening his management and leadership skills.

And maybe his sense of empathy was improving, too.

After some time, the Pharaoh’s cupbearer and baker land in prison, where they both have dreams one night.

The next morning, Joseph notices they look sad.

When he asks why, they say it’s because no one can tell them what their dreams mean.

“Do not interpretations belong to God?” Joseph asks. “Tell me your dreams.”

To make a long story short, Joseph tells the cupbearer that he’ll be back serving the Pharaoh in three days.

Then Joseph asks for a favor. He wants the cupbearer to tell Pharaoh how he was falsely imprisoned and to get him out of there.

Seeing that the cupbearer got good news, the baker asks to have his dream interpreted, too.

But he gets bad news.

Joseph tells the baker that he’ll be executed in three days.

Everything happens just like Joseph said it would.

While the baker can’t help him, surely the cupbearer will put in a good word for Joseph, right?

Nope. The cupbearer forgets all about him.

Two years pass and the Pharaoh has two unsettling dreams, which no one can interpret.

Now the forgetful cupbearer remembers Joseph. He tells the Pharaoh how the young Hebrew man correctly interpreted not only his dream, but that of baker.

The Pharaoh sends for Joseph, asking him to interpret the dreams.

“I cannot do it,” Joseph tells Pharaoh, “but God will give Pharaoh the answer he desires.”

Joseph says the dreams mean that Egypt will have seven good years followed by seven years of famine. So Joseph recommends storing grain during the good years so Egypt will have food during the famine.

The Pharaoh then puts Joseph in charge of the big, ancient-day grain storage operation. For seven years, the land produces plentifully and then comes a severe famine.

There’s famine in Canaan where Jacob’s family lives, too, and when he learns Egypt has grain, he sends his sons there to buy some.

To make a long – but interesting – story short, the brothers are reunited with Joseph.

Joseph’s brothers deeply regret what they’ve done. Joseph still helps his family and eventually brings them all to Egypt. After Jacob dies, Joseph’s brothers fear he’ll retaliate.

But in some of the most beautiful words of forgiveness ever, Joseph shows maturity and perspective.

“You intended to harm me, but God intended it for good to accomplish what is now being done, the saving of many lives,” says Joseph, who reassures his brothers.

I was reminded of this story while reading a wonderful book called, “Whisper – How to Hear the Voice of God” by New York Times Best-Selling Author and Pastor Mark Batterson.

Mark describes the teenage Joseph as having “zero emotional intelligence.”

But Joseph learned a lot through 13 years of suffering.

And one act of empathy – noticing the sad look on a fellow prisoner’s face – eventually led to saving two nations (Egypt and Israel), Mark writes.

The nation of Israel would come from Jacob, who became an ancestor of our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Nobody had – or still has – more empathy than Jesus, who is at the right hand of God the Father interceding for us.

As I think about empathy, I’m reminded how easily we forget how scary it can be to be a child.

Or how embarrassing life can be for a teenager.

Or how awkward it can be for a new employee on his first day at a work site.

I’m so glad that our Lord walks us through life’s tough times, teaching us to be compassionate with others as they find themselves in similar circumstances.

Because he experienced life on earth in a human body, Jesus knows how tough it can be.

He’s given us a great example of trial-tested and sacrificial love.

And, of course, great empathy.

Tammy Real-McKeighan is news editor of the Fremont Tribune. She writes a weekly spiritual column.