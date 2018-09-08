Like in many cultures, family and friends are the most important thing to the Malagasy people. When there is an occasion to celebrate, nothing will stop them from going to be with their family. I’ve seen the sincere emotions and overwhelming joy felt by the Malagasy people when there is a family celebration.
This past month there was a very special ceremony in my community called a Sabatraha. This event is to ask the ancestors for blessings. Speeches are made, a bull is killed, and the town swells with energy and people who have come to be with friends and family. Accompanying this influx of people are gatherings in family members’ houses all across town.
I’ve been very fortunate to make good friends with the President of my fokontany. His position could be described as something between a city councilman and a mayor. Because of his position, he is very involved in the ceremony and he had invited me to come along. After the events of the morning we went our separate ways for lunch. We ran into each other later that afternoon in the market and he told me he had family in town and asked if I would join them.
By the time I got there, it was getting dark. I entered the one-room house crammed with people of all ages. We all made casual conversation and some candles were lit, then the President got everyone’s attention. Once all the guests have arrived, the head of the household will typically give a toast. They call it a speech, but it more resembles a toast in English. He explained how happy he was to have his family in town and that I was there to celebrate with them. In my terrible Malagasy I gave a toast to say what an honor it was to be here in Madagascar. Once I had finished, some of the senior men in the room took turns giving their toasts. Once they were finished, we passed around beer and rum. We all had a great time talking and sharing drinks until the party began to wind down. This gathering was not unlike other ones I had taken part of. The speeches, the family, and the drinks all make for a joyful occasion and each time, it’s a pleasure to join in.