Summer camp is such a seemingly insignificant thing we take for granted in the states. Whether for sports, church, band, or even just actual camping, most of us can probably recall childhood memories of summer camp. Getting to connect with nature in a safe environment to be oneself is a wonderful opportunity for children in their formative years. Unfortunately, these opportunities are scarce in Madagascar.
In late December of last year, I met a Malagasy woman named Jessica in a town called Moramanga. Jessica was in her home town finishing her penultimate semester of her master’s degree online. She had met a few Peace Corps volunteers in the past and was always appreciative of their compassion for Madagascar. We hit it off right away and talked for hours about everything having to do with Madagascar. After the new year, she went back to the states to finish her degree but we stayed in touch. She told me about a youth empowerment camp that she and two of her friends had started in Moramanga called Camp Fihavanana.
The word Fihavanana can be literally translated to peace or peacefully, but that does not begin to describe what the word means to the people here. Fihavanana is an intense love for your fellow humans. It’s true, sincere, compassion. At this annual camp, local students are taught to respect one another, as well as themselves. Whereas the culture here frequently tells young people, you can’t be anything special, at camp they are told that they can. They also receive valuable, practical information ranging from sex ed, to how to pursue higher education in Madagascar.
I’m lucky to have been on the staff of the camp this year. It was one of the most rewarding experiences of my service thus far. For a little over a week I had my hands full with coaching sports, leading music, and bonding with the campers. It was a wonderful experience and I know it meant the world to those kids. In addition to the campers for this year’s camp, numerous alumni from previous years’ camps came to visit. This speaks to the culture being built in Moramanga around the idea that children are the future in that community. I am inspired by and excited about the new generation of youth inspired by their time at Camp Fihavanana.
To learn more about Camp Fihavanana, check out its website at campfihavanana.org.