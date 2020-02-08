Imagine my surprise when I received an email stating, “It is our pleasure to inform you that Heartland Volleyball Club has been selected for the 2019 Best of Fremont Awards in the category of Volleyball Club.” The email also included a link to where I could purchase a wonderful plaque to show the world.
I’m sounding the scam alarm to all business owners because there are so many things wrong with this email.
First, I was involved with the leadership of Heartland Volleyball Club for years, until 2014. I’m not sure they are even around any longer, but if they are, I’m not involved. So the email fell on deaf ears.
Secondly, the email had no signature area or name to contact. It was sent from info@company-awards-2019.net. I went to Google to see if I could figure it out, but the URL, “company-awards-2019.net” went nowhere. It literally went to a page with a bunch of different awards companies.
I then tried “companyawards.com” and was redirected to glsgroup.com. That looks like a legitimate awards company, but I don’t know if they sent the email.
Additionally, the email said Heartland Volleyball Club was “selected” for the 2019 Best of Fremont Awards in the category of volleyball club. My questions include who selected them and who voted for them. Besides how many volleyball clubs are there in Fremont?
Like most scams, this one sounds very close to the truth.
There is a Best of Fremont award given every year. However, that one is a legitimate local contest managed by the Fremont Tribune. Winners are selected by you, our readers. Each year there are over 100 categories and almost 50,000 votes, both online and from printed ballots.
I often see our Best of Fremont winners proudly displaying their certificates in their businesses. When I do, I know that business has been endorsed by our readers. I’ve told many business owners over the years that our readers matter and their votes do too.
This year Best of Fremont ballots come out in May and the winners will be announced in late June. Be on the lookout as it’s your chance to let local businesses know who is doing the best.
Business owners in competitive categories will be contacted by actual people from the Fremont Tribune. There will be no secretive, un-signed emails going around.
But there can be only one.
In 1986 the movie “Highlander” was released to mixed reviews. However, the movie gained a cult following and it inspired sequels and a TV spin-off.
The phrase “There can be only one” was repeated by fans everywhere. The phrase was the belief and motto among the immortals in the original Highlander film, its sequels and spin-offs. It implied that all immortals had to fight and kill one another until only one remained standing.
There can be only one ‘Best of Fremont.’ The businesses that win that distinction from the Fremont Tribune’s contest can be assured that local readers voted them as such.
Everyone wants to be a winner, but don’t let that desire lead you to be taken by email scams.