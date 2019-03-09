A brief glance at the previous columns I’ve submitted remind me of the great times I’ve had in Madagascar. The people I’ve met, the sights I’ve seen, and the lessons I’ve learned have all been priceless experiences but there is certainly another side to this life. For all the new things I’ve found here, there are several things I miss. Sometimes I miss petty things like air conditioning on a hot day or running water; other times, it’s more cherished things like my family. On most days however, a poor-quality phone call that cuts in and out is only a short bike ride away.
When you embark on any two-year journey, you must say goodbye or at least see you later to several people. I will certainly be looking forward to catching up with people I care about after this adventure. The people you’ll really miss in the Peace Corps are the ones you said goodbye to for a final time. This situation, which is not uncommon for volunteers, became very personal with the recent passing of my grandmother. There’s a certain sting of helplessness that accompanies realizing you couldn’t make it home in time and the logistics of coming home at all were unfeasible on such short notice.
My grandmother, Margret Louise Mock, lived a full life and was surrounded by loved ones when she passed peacefully at 90. While we are all sad, we are certainly celebrating her wonderful life. Ultimately, this is another lesson the Peace Corps has taught me. It’s a lesson of gratitude and ties in to my previous column entitled “Fotaona Gasy.” The time to appreciate the things and more importantly the people in your life is not tomorrow but today, because one thing you’re certain to occasionally miss in Madagascar is yesterday.