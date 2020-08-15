Laboy: Tribune's commitment to local businesses even stronger

This program will be available to locally owned and operated businesses within the communities we serve. We will provide advertising credits for use in our print and digital publications, as well as, our broad suite of digital services. This combination of our local audiences and digital services will allow us to take a far more comprehensive approach to helping local businesses thrive in the face of change brought about by this pandemic.

Credits will range from $250 to $10,000 each month, and will be awarded in August, September and October. Applicants may apply online at www.fremonttribune.com/pages/local-business-stimulus.html anytime, day or night.

As the trusted source of news and information, for the communities we serve, we feel that we are uniquely positioned to assist our local business community during these trying times. During the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen record-setting trends in page views, and users who are accessing our content both in our printed newspaper, and at fremonttribune.com. These audiences present a tremendous opportunity for our local business community to get their messaging out to local residents each and every day.

During these changing times, we believe each of us can do our part to help our community come through the other side of this pandemic, stronger and more able to tackle the challenges that lay ahead.

Our company’s greatest assets, by far, are the local communities we serve, and we’re firmly committed to supporting them through this stimulus program. We ask that you continue to support our local businesses in the weeks and months to follow.

Vincent Laboy is the publisher of the Fremont Tribune, Columbus Telegram, David City Banner-Press, Schuyler Sun and Plattsmouth Journal. He can be reached at Vincent.laboy@lee.net.

