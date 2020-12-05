Laboy: Winners, losers and those we can save

My wife, Jenny, loves to shop for unique decorations. It was not uncommon for her, and sometimes I tagged along, to go to a store looking for something and instead come home with something unique, whimsical and totally different than what we originally went looking for. It’s how I ended up with ‘The Flash’ canvas art at the end of our hallway. It was called, ‘shopping.’
But things seem to be changing. In fact, just earlier this week she said, “There are just no more small shops with unique items to be found.” I know for a fact that we still have some really good local shops in Fremont, but like most shoppers, she is struggling.
We are eight months into this pandemic and shopping habits for most have changed. We are trying to do our part. We have limited the number of shopping trips we take and we no longer go and just “browse” on a Saturday afternoon.
But more damaging for our local businesses is that we have started to purchase more from Amazon and other online retailers. And so are our neighbors. Just look at all the boxes on trash day.
Depending on what numbers you read, Amazon is the biggest and fastest growing online retailer. Walmart has re-entered the game with a strong push this holiday season.
It makes sense that these large players are trying to assert themselves and secure their online stake during this pandemic. With millions of Americans hunkered down in quarantine or working remotely, our shopping habits had to change.
The question I pondered is whether this change is going to be beneficial for our local brick-and-mortar stores. How will they survive? What impact does this have on the residents of Fremont?
The Fremont Tribune has been covering the impact COVID-19 has had on local small businesses. Many haven’t survived and those that have are reporting anywhere from 50% to 90% loss in sales. Business owners have had to let employees go, cut hours and dip into their life savings to stay afloat. They’ve shared their attempts to adapt and evolve during this challenging time.
Twice this year the Fremont Tribune gave away thousands in matching marketing dollars, backed by the support of our parent company. It’s still not enough.
It’s never been clearer. Locally owned small businesses need our community’s support now more than ever. If we don’t support them now, many of them will not be here next year.
The Fremont Tribune is committed to doing our part, by launching the “Shop Local Pledge.” We’re asking each and every member of our community to take the pledge to shop local, as much as you can, this holiday season. Show your commitment to supporting local businesses by completing the pledge at: go.fremonttribune.com/shoplocal.
When you take the pledge to shop local, you’ll be eligible to win a basket of gift cards and goodies from participating local merchants. Be sure to spread the word and encourage others to take the pledge using the hashtag #PledgeLocalFRE.
However, not all businesses are struggling during this pandemic. Some are doing better than others and some of these winners see the benefit of keeping their local, small businesses alive.
In Lincoln, Neb. Union Bank, the Lincoln Community Foundation, Ameritas, Nelnet/Allo, Hudl, Speedway Properties, Olsson, Runza, Schaefer’s, Home Real Estate and Woods Bros Realty are joining the Journal Star to underwrite the cost of marketing campaigns for a number of small businesses during this holiday season.
Couldn’t we do the same thing here? I know Fremont has those types of winners here too.
Call me; let’s talk about it.
While some choose to debate the facts about COVID, there is one undeniable impact this pandemic has had on our business community. There will be winners, losers and those who can survive with a little help from their friends.
Vincent Laboy is the publisher of the Fremont Tribune and can be reached at Vincent.Laboy@lee.net or at 402-941-1422
