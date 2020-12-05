Laboy: Winners, losers and those we can save

My wife, Jenny, loves to shop for unique decorations. It was not uncommon for her, and sometimes I tagged along, to go to a store looking for something and instead come home with something unique, whimsical and totally different than what we originally went looking for. It’s how I ended up with ‘The Flash’ canvas art at the end of our hallway. It was called, ‘shopping.’

But things seem to be changing. In fact, just earlier this week she said, “There are just no more small shops with unique items to be found.” I know for a fact that we still have some really good local shops in Fremont, but like most shoppers, she is struggling.

We are eight months into this pandemic and shopping habits for most have changed. We are trying to do our part. We have limited the number of shopping trips we take and we no longer go and just “browse” on a Saturday afternoon.

But more damaging for our local businesses is that we have started to purchase more from Amazon and other online retailers. And so are our neighbors. Just look at all the boxes on trash day.

Depending on what numbers you read, Amazon is the biggest and fastest growing online retailer. Walmart has re-entered the game with a strong push this holiday season.